Potential game-changing autism legislation dies in WV House

What many professionals in the autism-care industry saw as a potential life saver for their profession has officially died in the Legislature.
House Bill 4723 would have placed applied behavior analysts into West Virginia’s student loan forgiveness program. The bill did not get out of the Finance Committee before the Sunday deadline to consider bills on the House floor.
Applied behavior analysis is considered to be the leading form of therapy for autism, which is estimated to affect 6,000 children in West Virginia.
“We need to train people, and we need mechanisms in place to retain them,” said Jill Scarbro-McLaury, director of Bright Futures Learning Services, an applied behavior analysis center in Winfield. “We can’t compete to keep our young people here.”
The House bill would have added behavior analysis to an existing student loan program for health professionals. The current student loan forgiveness program allows certain medical professionals to have their loans reimbursed in returns or an obligation to practice in a “rural, underserved area of West Virginia.”
The bill had bipartisan support, with sponsors in both parties. HB 4723 did not make it out of the House Finance Committee, which is chaired by Delegate Eric L. Householder, R-Berkeley. (Householder did not return a request for comment.)
“We recognize that we can’t pay people more money here, but the hope was that we could help pay off some of their student loans,” Scarbro-McLaury said. “But, it’s dead. We can spend hours debating if we need to have our cars inspected [with House Bill 4016]. We can spend an hour debating plumbers’ licensing [with House Bill 4115]. We can’t give five minutes to kids with autism.”
Surrounding states have more funding from the state government for autism treatment. This often leads to professionals and parents of autistic children leaving the state.
Many have gone to Ohio, like Devon Freeman, whose 10-year-old son, Eli, was diagnosed with autism when he was 3. She and her husband, Andrew, had Eli enrolled into Bright Futures.
“Jill’s learning center there is just a gold star in that community — it provides so much for families in the area that are in need of that,” Freeman said. “And, they could do so much more to help so many more children that are affected by this. The rate of autism continues to grow, and this is really needed in West Virginia.”
Eventually, though, Freeman realized that her son was not going to be able to get the personalized, comprehensive therapy he needed once he reached school age. They made the decision to move to Ohio, with Freeman’s husband leaving his job as director of radiation oncology for Marshall University.
“In November of 2014, we made a very difficult, but obvious decision to uproot and relocate our family from Huntington to the New Albany, Ohio, area,” Freeman said. “The sole reason, the only reason, was that our son, Eli, could have the opportunity to attend a school called Bridgeway Academy. If you can think of what Jill is doing, and multiply that by 10, that is what Bridgeway Academy is. It has 200 students affected by autism, but it also has 200 teachers and therapists.”
Also, in Ohio, they have an autism scholarship, and it awards families affected by autism $27,000 a year for students ages 3-21. That can go toward funding for these private schools.
“So, although Eli was going to a private school, we were able to use that funding provided by the Ohio Department of Education to pay for his tuition,” Freeman said.
There is nothing offered in West Virginia that compares to the opportunities Freeman’s son has received in Ohio.
Freeman was disappointed to see that HB 4723 did not come to fruition, and she sees it as a reason why more parents will make the decision to leave.
When Scarbro-McLaury brings in a new behavior analyst, she has them sign a short-term contract for one year. She believes that is the most ethical length she can require people to stay with her, knowing what is available elsewhere.
“I am a heavy risk of my people going, ‘Look, I love you, but love and passion doesn’t pay the bills,’” Scarbro-McLaury said.
She estimated that it costs around $70,000 for people to go through undergraduate and graduate school with training to become a behavior analyst.
“If you have student loans to repay, you can go across state lines and have hundreds of job offers that are going to pay a lot more money than in West Virginia,” Scarbro-McLaury said.
Training program ended
Scarbro-McLaury points to West Virginia University doing away with its master’s program for certified behavior analysts as another example of the state not supporting autism treatment.
Dr. Jodi Lindsey is a board certified pediatric neurologist and neurodevelopmental disability specialist working at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. She has worked in numerous facets of the autism field over her career.
This past fall, WVU made the decision to not accept any new applicants into the program.
“It was housed under the Department of Education, specifically the division of special education,” Lindsey said. “Based on budgetary amounts between the departments, there was a hiring freeze apparently put within the Department of Education by their personnel. So, unfortunately, the person who directed the board certified behavior analyst program was leaving, and there was no money, apparently, in their budget to bring in somebody new. So, they let the program go.”
Lindsey is helping lead efforts to bring the program back, but she is unsure when that could happen.
“We are working to move the program under the Health Sciences, under the allied health professionals program, particularly under the occupational therapy program at WVU. We’ve secured some funding through and commitment from the Health Sciences division to do this.”
Lindsey sees HB 4723 not getting any support as a detriment to their efforts.
“It would have been nice to have some support from the state in general, since this is a statewide effort — not something to just benefit WVU or the hospital system,” Lindsey said. “We were looking for a small amount of support from the state, and we got none.”
Lindsey points to the high-quality education the students were getting, but then there were no jobs to offer them, or incentive to keep them in the state.
“Anybody we were training was leaving the state,” Lindsey said. “In order for us to maintain an interest to stay, and continue to promote job openings, this loan reimbursement would have been a huge method of doing that.”
She points out that the loan-reimbursement program has been used successfully in West Virginia so far.
“We have used it throughout the state for primary care physicians and others,” Lindsey said. “It’s been extended from nursing to dental, so it’s a well-proven system.”
Scarbro-McLaury sees the failure of HB 4723 as a missed opportunity to invest in both the state and its autistic children.
“We didn’t have an opportunity to tell our story about why we needed the student loan forgiveness program,” Scarbro-McLaury said. “With our current leadership, it seems there are some philosophical objections to the idea of student loan forgiveness programs. I think, because they didn’t understand why they should invest in keeping us here, they didn’t see how they can save money.”
She pointed out that one behavior analyst can create up to 10 jobs underneath that one position. And, more behavior analysts can help diagnose children earlier, leading to lower costs in the long run.