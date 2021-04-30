Revolt Energy’s co-founders, President Zach Drennen and Chief Business Officer Keena Mullins, are pooling their professional expertise — and friendship — as the Nitro Construction Services subsidiary crafting NCS’ solar power makeover.
Drennan, a Charleston resident, studied environmental economics at Colorado College and later received a Master’s of Divinity degree from Harvard Divinity School. Ordained in 2002, he spent two years as a parish priest in West Virginia and three years as a chaplain and teacher at an urban high school in Pittsburgh.
According to biographical information posted on the Revolt Energy website, Drennen is a native West Virginian, with a heritage of three previous generations of family involved in the coal industry.
In 2007, the now-Rev. Drennen moved to Kenya, where he initiated and ran the Elewana Education Project, an NGO (non-governmental organization) focused on improving access to essential resources. As part of his work with the EEP, he spearheaded the development and installation of small solar systems used to power utilities at numerous local schools.
Returning to West Virginia in 2015, Drennen was appointed president of Rewire Appalachia, an enterprise of Coalfield Development. In this capacity, he trained solar installers and managed related economic development and sustainable energy projects. He later served as the head of operations at Solar Holler before co-founding Revolt Energy with Mullins.
Mullins is a fourth-generation coal miner’s daughter who grew up in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia.
As a solar project manager, Mullins has overseen the installation of more than 100 commercial, residential and nonprofit systems. “Passionate about leveraging large-scale solar energy development to create new, good jobs in the energy industry for her neighbors, Keena has a knack for making things happen. Her grit, determination and mind for innovation have made her a capable leader in Central Appalachia’s evolving energy landscape,” her website biography states.
In a March 26 op-ed for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Mullins wrote, “Demand for solar and other clean energy will only increase, and that’s good news for our communities. By embracing clean energy, we help our families secure good-paying jobs and their health — a win-win for everyone.”
Mullins lives in Charleston with her husband and their four children.