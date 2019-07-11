RCBI helps companies export their products (Daily Mail WV)

The Robert C. Byrd Institute encourages job creation, economic development, innovation and entrepreneurship by supporting manufacturing ventures of all sizes, from sole proprietors to Fortune 500 companies. And in doing so, it has aided many clients by bolstering their efforts to sell their products to customers worldwide.
“We’ve had a great deal of experience helping companies with their export efforts,” said Derek Scarbro, RCBI’s director of business development.
It’s essential that companies aiming to enter the export market have ISO 9001 certification — or a related Quality Management System — in place. RCBI stands ready to aid them in obtaining it.
ISO — short for the International Organization for Standardization — is the world’s largest, independent, non-governmental, international organization that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety and efficiency of products, services and systems.
“ISO certification gives international customers peace of mind when they’re dealing with a company they may not be familiar with,” Scarbro said. “RCBI has a long history of helping companies obtain — and upgrade — ISO certification.”
A good example, he said, is Preiser Scientific. Founded in 1924, the St. Albans company provides high-quality laboratory equipment and supplies for coal, water and general laboratory testing. Since 1997, Preiser has been working with RCBI’s Quality Implementation group, which helped it earn ISO 9001 certification in 2001. It’s been recertified since then, with assistance from RCBI.
Preiser now exports its products to more than 100 countries. Chairman Alvin Preiser likes to note that his company’s engineers “are world travelers who’ve been to dozens of countries.” Today, the company even operates a sales office in Beijing.
Another of the many companies RCBI has assisted with ISO 90091 certification for export purposes is Hercules International Inc. in Huntington. “In fact, we just recently helped with their recertification,” Scarbro said. Hercules manufactures press forgings and precision machined products for the truck market. A major product is truck and trailer brake cams. The company has the capacity to manufacture nearly 1 million brake cams each year.
“Something else we do,” Scarbro said, “is help companies make usable models of products that often are far too large to take to a trade show, much less a foreign trade show.”
Kanawha Scales & Systems in Poca has become a world leader in the weighing and automation industry. Since 1978, it has designed and built batch weigh loadout systems for coal and other products in 10 countries on five continents. But the company sales team was finding it difficult to explain to customers the complexities of a 70-foot-high structure, especially with a language barrier to break.
The solution? Kanawha Scales partnered with RCBI to produce an intricate 3D-printed scale model of the towering structure.
Similarly, RCBI worked with J.H. Fletcher & Co., a long-time Huntington firm that manufactures underground mining equipment, to produce 3D-printed scale models of its large equipment.
“Such 3D models are powerful tools to have at a trade show,” Scarbro said. “They certainly stand out amid a sea of sales tables.”
Another activity RCBI often assists with is the development of prototypes for new products, many aimed at the international market.
An example is Advanced Urethane Engineering in Beckley, which manufactures items for the mining and aggregate industries. RCBI assisted the company in expanding and producing new molds used in the manufacturing process. “The molds then were utilized for projects the company undertook in Europe and South America,” Scarbro said.
“Of course,” Scarbro said, “one of the main ways we assist companies that are interested in exporting is by putting them in touch with the abundant state and federal resources that are available.”