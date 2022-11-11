BELOW: Williams looks out at the crowd of more than 1,000 people as he prepares to take the stage during a ceremony to commission the now-USS Hershel “Woody” Williams in Norfolk, Va., on March 7, 2020. Gazette-Mail file photo by Kenny Kemp
BOTTOM RIGHT: West Virginia Delegates Dale Stephens (left) and Jody Smirl (right) stand with Williams as a sign is unveiled during a rededication ceremony naming a bridge in Williams’ honor on July 11, 2001, in Barboursville. HD Media file photo
Woody Williams speaks during a dedication ceremony for the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on April 4, 2016, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast in Greenup County, Ky. Williams died June 29 at the age of 98.
TOP LEFT: Hershel “Woody” Williams, left, and Jerry Beckett arrive in Williams’ Slingshot 3-wheeled motorcycle at the dedication of a K-9 obstacle training course in July 2021 at Barboursville Park. File photo by Sholten Singer
TOP RIGHT: Williams distinguished himself during the Battle of Iwo Jima on Feb. 23, 1945, by neutralizing seven concrete Japanese pillboxes. This act of heroism earned Williams the Medal of Honor. Photo courtesy of West Virginia Humanities Council
Williams speaks at the dedication for the Hershel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Foundation Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in 2016 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast in Greenup County, Ky.
RIGHT: A painting is presented to Williams by students at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School during a Veterans Day ceremony in 2019.
HD Media file photo
Few lives are so remarkable as the one lived by Hershel “Woody” Williams. His story has been told so frequently it hardly needs retelling, but for the uninitiated, or for those who simply enjoy hearing it again, here is a condensed version of his life — a tale of uncommon valor.
Born weighing less than 4 pounds in 1923 on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, Williams was toughened early by a life of hardship. The youngest of 11 children, he lost siblings to the flu and, by age 11, his father was gone, too, from a heart attack.
He worked as a truck and taxi driver before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Standing just 5-foot-6-inches, Williams joined the Marines, initially rejected because of his short stature, which was no match for the stature of the man himself.
At the Battle of Iwo Jima, he fought his way out of a pillbox after all his comrades were struck down, and, wielding a flamethrower, took out one enemy pillbox after another, fighting for four hours while four riflemen provided cover.
At the White House on Oct. 5, 1945, less than eight months after the battle, President Harry Truman awarded Williams the Medal of Honor. He was described as having displayed “valiant devotion to duty.” His service to his country and fellow man endured until he breathed his last.
Before the war, he delivered Western Union telegrams informing Gold Star families of the deaths of loved ones. He later launched a foundation to continue the work. The Woody Williams Foundation has established more than 100 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments across the U.S. with many more still to come.
The VA medical center in Huntington, a VFW post and National Guard armory in Fairmont, and a U.S. Navy vessel carry his name.
He was the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II when he died June 29 at 98. He lay in state in both the state Capitol and the Capitol in Washington, D.C. This is a tribute to his life in pictures.