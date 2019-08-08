Resources for planning your hike or ride in WV

Whether you are heading out on foot or on a bike, there are plenty of places that you can find information about ideas for day trips and longer adventures around the state. Here’s a short list of some of the places to get more information in this area.
The West Virginia Tourism Office (wvtourism.com) includes information about outdoor recreation opportunities and some itineraries to help with trip planning.
If you are looking for more local information, visit the Charleston Visitors Bureau website, charlestonwv.com. The outdoor recreation page features places to hike and bike throughout the Kanawha Valley.
The West Virginia State Parks System/West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (wvstateparks.com) features things to do and events pages. If you are a hiker, check out the hiking program under the programs page. You can join the program and get rewards as you reach designated miles.
The West Virginia Rails-to-Trails Council (wvrailtrails.org) has a FIND page that includes all of the rail-trails in the state along with trail locations and descriptions.
Hikers can get more information about local hikes by checking out the Kanawha Trail Club website — kanawhatrailclub.org — for information about the club’s Sunday hike schedule and additional longer hikes.
If you’re a family with small children, visit Hike It Baby at hikeitbaby.com, which has active chapters in Charleston and Harpers Ferry. The organization helps families with children discover the fun of getting out on the trails.
Cyclists have options for getting information for everything from rides to races. The West Virginia Mountain Bike Association (wvmba.com) features race and trail information.
Mountain State Wheelers (mountainstatewheelers.org) includes an events calendar and a ride maps/info page that gives viewers more information about places to ride.
The Arrowhead Bike Farm near Fayetteville offers bike rentals and camping near the Arrowhead stacked-loop trail system at New River Gorge. For more information, go to arrowheadbikefarm.com, or visit their Facebook page.