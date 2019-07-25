Richwood could get boost from trail development (Daily Mail WV)

Nicholas County was one of the hardest-hit counties from the flooding that ravaged the state on June 23, 2016. Water engulfed nearly the entire town of Richwood.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail’s report the following day paints a picture of the aftermath:
“The rain came down in sheets, and as it did the Cherry River began to rise and the hillsides surrounding Richwood became raging streams of their own. ... The old logging town was engulfed by the rising river and torrents of water that ripped down Richwood’s main roads, tearing apart asphalt, piling up cars and flooding homes and businesses along the way.”
More than 90 patients from a nursing home had to be evacuated from the rising water — some carried out on sheets used as stretchers. Volunteers braved the currents with small boats to rescue people from their homes. Churches set up emergency centers.
After the waters receded, one resident observed that “Richwood looks like a war zone.”
The National Weather Service called the West Virginia flooding a “one-in-a-thousand-year event,” with 8 to 10 inches of rain falling within six to eight hours in parts of the state. In the flood’s wake, then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin declared a state of emergency for Nicholas County and 43 other counties in the state.
Richwood’s troubles didn’t end with the natural disaster. In the weeks following the flood, money began pouring in from donors and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Unfortunately, fiscal irresponsibility by some city officials led to much of the money being misspent, according to a November 2018 audit by the Public Service Commission.
FEMA, for example, gave the city nearly $500,000 to fix its water intake system, which had been destroyed by the flood. But nothing other than a temporary fix was completed by the time of the audit.
Investigations led to Richwood Mayor Chris Drennen being charged with a felony count of embezzlement, a charge she has denied.
“The city engaged in conduct that was incompetent, inattentive and fiscally irresponsible,” the report states.
Meanwhile, the Nicholas County Board of Education and the state Board of Education have been fighting over how to rebuild the schools. As things stand now, Cherry River Elementary School — the only Richwood school not demolished by the flood — is to be expanded to include the middle and high schools, while most of the FEMA school-rebuilding money is going for a new school near Summersville.
While all this is being sorted out, Richwood High and Richwood Middle students are still meeting at temporary locations three years after the flood.
Bouncing back from a natural disaster of this scale is tough for any community, let alone when the turbulence is compounded by political scandal and a foot-dragging bureaucracy.
Even before the flood, Richwood residents were working to revive their community. Now, entrepreneurs are moving in to fill the void and get the town’s economy moving again.
A small business can make a big difference. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, since the end of the Great Recession, small businesses have created 62 percent of all net new private-sector jobs.
“The ingredients for success in a small town are the same as everywhere else, but with a healthy dose of localized flavor,” writes Colby Williams in his book, “Small Town Big Money.”
Resources are available to help entrepreneurs. These include the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, a statewide group that assists small businesses with everything from viable concepts to loans, taxes and recordkeeping. Another resource is ImpactWV.org, a new online service seeking to help entrepreneurs and connect them with skilled advisers.
Trails and tourism
Downstream Strategies, in a Tourism Business Opportunity Assessment on Richwood, concluded that “To encourage new businesses to form in Richwood, the town will need to develop a local education and training infrastructure to provide advice and encouragement to budding entrepreneurs.”
One of the report’s recommendations is that Richwood develop a committee of trail enthusiasts to advocate for trail planning and development. Richwood is situated in a scenic area rife with tourism. It has fishing, hunting, rivers for paddling and an existing trail system to build upon.
The Southern West Virginia Bike Trail Network project, for example, is working on a network of trails in Nicholas, Fayette and Greenbrier counties. This trail system alone is projected to generate $3 million in new tourism revenue for those counties.
Richwood needs more shops, services and better marketing efforts to meet these future tourism needs. Along with this, the report recommends the city work on a strategy for occupying downtown and cleaning up storefronts. Nearby Fayetteville is one model to follow. Another is Nelsonville, Ohio, a historic coal community that reinvented itself successfully.
Richwood has a rich history as a coal and lumber town. As with other small towns, it is up to the community to build a new legacy.