‘River of Hope’ debuts to receptive audience

Real life can create more exciting stories than any work of fiction. “River of Hope” does not contain any cape-wearing superheroes, no overly choreographed fight scenes in front of a green screen and no cheesy catchphrases designed to sell T-shirts.
What this film does contain is an essential piece of Mountain State history that the filmmakers are hoping can be seen on a large scale.
“River of Hope,” written and directed by Calvin Grimm, tells the true story of former slave Mary Barnes’ role in the founding of West Virginia State University in the years after the Civil War.
Grimm, a WVSU alum, did a project on the life of Barnes while a student. After graduating, he got into the film industry, working on commercials and documentaries. But, the story of Barnes remained something that he wanted to pursue.
“It’s one of the most important stories about this state, and it has not been told as much as it should,” Grimm said. “There are people who are alumni of the university who have heard whispers of it, but it’s a story that is worthy of a grand audience, and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”
“River of Hope” had its debut Feb. 15 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center’s Little Theater. Audience members gave the film a standing ovation at its conclusion.
“It was a good film,” said William Franklin, who attended the screening. “The actors did a fantastic job and told a great story.”
Tamara Rizk, another audience member, added that people needed to see this film and view it as an opportunity to broaden their horizons.
“A lot of people at WVSU don’t know their own history,” Rizk said. “This will help people learn the important origins of those who came before them.”
Angelica Armstrong portrayed Barnes in the film. A West Virginia transplant, she has made the Mountain State her home for the last five years, and sees this story as vitally important to the area’s history.
“I think that Mary Barnes is so strong and beautiful, and embodies the spirit of West Virginia,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong added that this film proves it is important to realize the opportunities that you have, regardless of where you’re from.
“Mary Barnes was brought into this world a black female slave who owned nothing, and through her fortitude, she was able to secure the land that would become [WVSU],” Armstrong said.
Perhaps the most famous alumna of WVSU is Katherine Johnson, who ultimately went on to become an unsung hero in the early days of NASA, helping to make the early moon missions possible. Johnson’s life story was told in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures,” with Taraji P. Henson — of Fox’s “Empire” — playing Johnson.
“We can look to Katherine Johnson in ‘Hidden Figures’ and things like that,” Armstrong said. “With no Mary Barnes, there is no Katherine Johnson, and this film is such a great example of what can happen.”
“River of Hope” was filmed from June 2018 through August 2019, with editing going into this year. It was shot on a budget of $36,000, with Grimm noting he is proud they made such a quality film on such a modest budget. Of the approximately 70 cast and crew members, Grimm said that the majority were local to West Virginia.
The next step for “River of Hope” is still in the air. Grimm said they are working on an online distribution deal, but that has not yet been completed. The film has also been submitted to film festivals and he is waiting to see where that goes.
In the immediate future, “River of Hope” will be screened at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema at 230 Capitol St. on Wednesday, March 4 and Wednesday, March 11, both at 7 p.m.
The “River of Hope” Facebook page is the best place for updates after that, according to Grimm.