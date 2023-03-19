Editor’s note: Robert Saunders’ full interview with Homer Hickam is available in the Spring edition of Metro magazine, available now at area newsstands. This story is a condensed version of that interview.
While he has long been a familiar name to West Virginians, it’s not an overstatement to say that Homer Hickam has inspired people all over the world.
On the surface, his 1998 memoir, “Rocket Boys,” tells the story of his life growing up in the coal company town of Coalwood in McDowell County, where his father worked in the mine. But the story is about more than boys building rockets. At its core, it’s about family, changing times and doggedly pursuing a dream against all odds.
“Rocket Boys” was a New York Times Best Seller and has been translated into eight languages. It was adapted into the critically acclaimed 1999 film “October Sky” by Universal Studios.
But, no sequels were made. Hickam said there is a reason for that.
“Without realizing it, when we signed the contract to develop ‘Rocket Boys’ into the movie, it meant that Universal Studios owned the story and the characters,” Hickam said in a recent interview. “Probably a lot more would have been done with the Coalwood books in terms of dramatic development if that had not been true. The story basically got locked up for 20-some years.”
Hickam fought with the studio and recently got the rights to his characters back. “I did come to an agreement where the characters and all the books except for ‘Rocket Boys’ came back to me. Now I’m hearing from other folks out in Hollywood.”
With Hollywood showing renewed interest, he’s been busy writing screenplays with the idea of creating a series set in Coalwood. “But it wouldn’t be exactly the same story. It would be more focused on my parents and the coal miners,” he said.
After “Rocket Boys,” Hickam went on to write more books in the Coalwood series, including “The Coalwood Way” and “Sky of Stone.” His body of work includes many other books, including a trilogy of “Josh Thurlow” historical novels; “The Dinosaur Hunter,” a mystery novel set in Montana; and “Carrying Albert Home,” his best-selling story about a young couple (his parents) on a 1,000-mile, fantastical road trip with a special pet.
He considers “Albert” to be a family story. “When you grew up in West Virginia, where people liked to tell stories, most of us got a glimmer of what our parents were like as young people, before they settled down. Those were the kind of stories they loved to tell — stories about when they were young and had hopes and dreams. Wrapping it around Albert … well, it was kind of miraculous how that all happened.
“When I would give talks, people would ask me if my parents were really like they were portrayed in the movie. The truth is, movies don’t have the time to delve into certain characters. They tend to use stereotypes. In the case of ‘October Sky,’ they made Dad a lot harsher than he really was and they made Mom to be a lot weaker than she really was.
“I would tell the Albert story briefly during speeches just to let people know that Mom was more than what showed up on screen. She had a love of life. She’d gone to Florida, tried to get away from the coal fields, met Buddy Ebsen, and really got an alligator as a gift. People really loved that story.”
His latest book is “Don’t Blow Yourself Up,” a memoir that picks up where “Rocket Boys” leaves off.
There’s a line in “Don’t Blow Yourself Up” where Hickam describes “Rocket Boys” as “Sonny’s letter to tell his dad, at long last, how much he loved and appreciated him.” (Homer was known as Sonny as a boy.)
“I think what carries the book is the family dynamic, the father and son situation, and whether that will ever be resolved or not,” he said.
“Dad and I did have a moment together at the end of the book, and I was happy to write about it. What happened next? That’s the story told in ‘Don’t Blow Yourself Up,’ which covers the next 40 years. I wanted to write about the people I met who were interesting, and be as true to the story as I could be.”
Since leaving his hometown, Hickam’s life has been eventful. He went to college, served in Vietnam, became a SCUBA diver, spent summers on paleontology digs, and became a NASA engineer.
During his time working at NASA, he trained shuttle astronauts, and designed a moon base. Is the design still relevant? “Yes, I think they will eventually get around to building a moon base similar to the one I designed back in the early 1990s,” he said.
“Right now they have the Artemis program, which is kind of Apollo 2.0. I don’t think that will be the model going forward, but at least it’s getting us going in that direction again. Ultimately, we’ve got to get to the moon, mine it and start bringing resources back.
“We want to use the resources on the moon, so it’s the obvious thing to do. What’s a coal miner’s son going to come up with, if not a way to mine the moon?”
Hickam doesn’t know how many books are still in him. “There are more stories to be told,” he said. “Whether I’ll get around to telling them or not I’m not exactly sure.”
Hickam turned 80 in February. “Not a lot left on my bucket list. I used to say in my younger years that I’d never want to live if I didn’t have adventure in my life,” he said.
“Sometimes you can plan those adventures. Sometimes the adventures just come in over the transom. They land in your lap. There it is. You want it? Grab it.”