Officially, The Herald-Dispatch is 112 years old. It dates its birth from Jan. 17, 1909, when two local newspapers, The Herald and The Dispatch, published their first merged edition. However, the newspaper’s roots actually stretch back to 1871, the very year the city of Huntington was founded. That year saw printer O.G. Chase arrive by riverboat and begin publishing the young city’s first newspaper. Known as The Independent, Chase’s publication merged in 1875 with The Cabell Press to form a new publication called The Weekly Advertiser. When it later became a daily paper, the name was shortened to The Advertiser.
A rival daily, The Huntington Herald, was launched in 1890. Three years later, in 1893, printer Joseph Harvey Long (1863-1958) arrived in Huntington determined to purchase The Herald, which he did — paying $100 down and pledging to pay a balance of $1,700. As a schoolboy growing up in Pittsburgh, Long had a little hand press and by the time he was 12 years old, he had established a thriving business printing calling cards, handbills and the like. By age 18, he was working 12 hours a day as a newspaper typesetter. Later he worked as a printer on various papers in several states. In Wheeling he and a partner bought an all-but-defunct paper, renamed it The Wheeling News, and turned it into a modest success. But Long was determined to run his own paper. Hearing that a paper was for sale in Huntington, he sold his interest in the Wheeling paper to Ogden and moved to Huntington and purchased The Herald. The match between The Herald and its new owner was as an odd one. Newspapers of the era were intensely political. Long was a diehard Democrat. The Herald was a Republican paper. So, after only 18 months, he sold it and acquired The Advertiser, whose politics matched his own. It would become the first building block in what would become a local media empire, including WSAZ radio and the state’s first television station, WSAZ-TV. In 1902, Long moved The Advertiser from its 9th Street location to the 900 block of 4th Avenue (where the iconic Keith-Albee Theater now stands). At about the same time, Floyd S. Chapman, a future several-term mayor of Huntington, became the city editor of The Advertiser. Shortly thereafter, he resigned to take charge of the newsroom at The Herald. In 1904, Chapman left The Herald to begin his own newspaper, The Huntington Dispatch. In 1909, The Herald and The Dispatch merged to become The Herald-Dispatch. That set the stage for a battle royal between the city’s two rival newspapers – Long’s afternoon Advertiser and the morning Herald-Dispatch – as each tried to win the most readers.
The Fifth Avenue Baptist church had long stood on the northwest corner of 5th Avenue and 10th Street, but the growing congregation needed a bigger building. Long paid the Baptists $93,000 for their old church building and they set about building their present church at 5th Avenue and 12th Street. Long then had the old church torn down and hired two of the city’s best known architects, the father and son team of Robert Lum Day and Sidney Logan Day, to design a new home for The Advertiser. On May 21, 1923, Long, often referred to by the strictly honorary title of “Colonel,” celebrated his 60th birthday by turning the ceremonial first shovel of dirt for a new newspaper building that he vowed would be the most modern and most complete in the state.
In a page one article on the groundbreaking, The Advertiser reported its new building would be “three stories above the ground and two below” and would be built from reinforced concrete faced with pressed brick, terra cotta and stone. The article put the cost of the building at $100,000, with another $100,000 to be spent on “modern printing equipment, furniture, mechanical equipment and other features.” The Advertiser’s new building became the talk of the town. The paper’s printing press was in the basement but big plate glass windows enabled curious onlookers to watch as the latest papers rolled off the press. Not to be outdone, Dave Gideon, the publisher of The Herald-Dispatch, immediately built his own paper a handsome new building just a few doors away, at 914 4th Ave., next door to the city’s old Carnegie Library. (The building now houses a law firm, Farrell, White & Legg, PLLC, but The Herald-Dispatch name can still be seen carved above the entrance.) The battle between the two rival newspapers raged for months and might have gone on longer but peace negotiations were quietly undertaken. In the end, the papers decided to get together. In 1927 they merged to form the Huntington Publishing Co., with Long as chairman and Gideon as president. The staff of The Herald-Dispatch abandoned their building and moved into The Advertiser’s. For decades, the building’s press published The Advertiser each afternoon, The Herald-Dispatch each morning and a combined edition, The Herald-Advertiser, on Sundays. While the business and mechanical operations of the two papers were merged, their news staffs remained separate. In 1958, the Huntington Publishing Co. purchased a new Wood Metropolitan press and installed it in an addition constructed at the rear of the building. (Sadly, passersby no longer could look in and see the press whirling away.) Col. Long, generally considered the dean of West Virginia newspapermen, died in 1958 at age 95. In 1971, the local families that owned the Huntington Publishing Co. newspapers sold them to Hawaii’s Honolulu Star-Bulletin. Only months later, the Gannett Co., one of the nation’s largest newspaper chains, purchased both the Honolulu newspaper and the Huntington papers. Gannett invested millions of dollars to modernize the Huntington papers. The newsroom’s old typewriters soon gave way to new computer terminals, and the noisy Linotype machines that once spit out lines of hot metal type were consigned to the junkyard. In 1974, Gannett constructed another addition to the building, one that extended it to the rear alley.
In 1979, The Advertiser, like many other afternoon newspapers across the country, discontinued publication, a victim of changing tastes on the part of readers who now much prefer morning newspapers. At the same time, the Sunday Herald-Advertiser nameplate was retired and The Herald-Dispatch became the company’s sole paper. After The Advertiser’s demise many of its longtime staffers moved to The Herald-Dispatch staff. In 2007, Gannett sold The Herald-Dispatch to another national chain, GateHouse Media. A month later, GateHouse in turn sold the newspaper to Champion Industries, a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, and office products and furniture supplier headed by local businessman Marshall Reynolds. In 2009, The Herald-Dispatch celebrated its 100th anniversary in a building that was conceived and built by its great rival, Joseph Harvey Long for his paper, The Advertiser. In 2013, Champion Industries sold The Herald-Dispatch to HD Media LLC, a company made up of area investors and headed up by managing partner Doug Reynolds, the son of Marshall Reynolds. In 2014, HD Media purchased the Wayne County News. On April 3, 2016, the final newspaper was printed on The Herald-Dispatch’s press in Huntington. Installed in 1958, the old press had long since outlived its usefulness. The following day, The Herald-Dispatch moved its print production to Charleston, which had a much newer press.
In 2017, HD Media closed the purchase of the Logan Banner, the Williamson Daily News, the Coal Valley News in Madison and the Independent Herald in Pineville from Civitas Media.
In 2018, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved the $11.5 million sale of the Charleston Gazette-Mail to HD Media.
On Aug. 5, 2021, The Herald-Dispatch cut the ribbon on a new building, located off U.S. Route 60, just east of downtown Huntington.
“We’re really excited about this new building,” said Doug Skaff, president and publisher of HD Media. “We are putting our synergies together and how we can better serve our customers.” Skaff said the decision to move from downtown was based on the company’s changing space requirements.
On Sept. 9, 2021, The Herald-Dispatch’s old downtown building was sold at public auction. The winning bid of $363,000 was submitted by Marshall Reynolds.
After the auction, Reynolds was quoted as saying he had “no immediate plans” for the building.