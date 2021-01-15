Rob Fletcher, coach and owner of Elk River Boxing Club in Elkview, is offering students as safe a training environment as possible during the pandemic.
“USA Boxing has been really helpful with us in keeping the state health mandates,” Fletcher said. “We’re keeping everything sanitized — bags, equipment — and we’re keeping people distanced, having smaller classes, trying to do everything we can.”
He said his boxers have traveled to three tournaments in the last few months, cognizant of safety risks and requirements.
“We’ve gone to USA Boxing tournaments three times since September, two in Ohio and one in West Virginia. They all went very well,” Fletcher said.
He said private and small-group offerings at the Elk River Boxing Club are basically the same as they were pre-pandemic, but with safety-first amendments in effect.
“We’re doing everything we always did class-wise,” said Fletcher, “and added a new powerlifting class.
“We make sure the weights are cleaned and sanitized after every use.”
Fletcher noted that the COVID-19 crisis has reduced his usual student roster size.
“We lost a lot of students in March. There were some younger people, ages 11 and 12, who came here to train from Clay. We lost pretty much all of them. I understand if parents don’t want their children to risk it.
“If the students have older parents or grandparents, they know it can be more dangerous to the elderly.
“We try to keep things clean and pray the Good Lord will get us through this,” Fletcher said.
Located at 5522 Elk River Road in Elkview, the Elk River Boxing Club offers youth boxing classes for ages 8 to 12 and more advanced training for older athletes in boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, karate and other disciplines. More information is available on the club’s Facebook page or its website, elkriverboxingclub.wixsite.com.