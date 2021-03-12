For the first time in a long time, Sean Mulligan, a 2007 West Virginia University graduate, couldn’t make his annual pilgrimage to Morgantown. This broadcast journalism graduate — president of the Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the WVU Alumni Association and manager of youth programs at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation — looked forward to meeting up with alumni friends each year for homecoming.
“That’s the only time I can really come back,” he said.
Mulligan grew up in Scott Depot and, like many West Virginians living outside the state, the pandemic of 2020 kept him away. But the biggest upheaval in his life was with his role with the Foundation.
“I run programming for low-income kids who don’t get a lot of opportunities,” he said. “The Foundation as a whole does a ton of stuff in Los Angeles, whether it’s dealing with homelessness or education or social justice.”
But with social distancing a necessity, especially in urban areas, a lot of that in-person programming went into a holding pattern.
Undaunted, Mulligan and the Foundation have found other ways to promote well-being in the community in and around Los Angeles. “We typically run a season of baseball and softball. Last year, we had over 10,000 kids. This year, we were anticipating about 11,000, ages 5 to 18, but we had to completely transition to virtual.”
While the Foundation and Mulligan kept the kids engaged online, he also worked to help provide for their physical needs.
“They get put into situations which are no fault of their own for all different reasons and circumstances, and every child deserves to have a life where they aren’t worrying about where their next meal is coming from or not having the essentials needed to stay safe during a pandemic like we’re dealing with now,” he said. “Being able to provide things to support them is what I’m most passionate about.”
After completing a thorough report on the impact of the pandemic and what their communities needed, the Foundation adapted its level of support. “We’re distributing food and educational equipment, fitness equipment, Dodgers gear, diapers and items for babies, hand sanitizer and wipes, and things for families that are having a really tough time right now financially.”
In June and July alone, the Foundation helped provide over 231,000 meals and $616,000 in food boxes, equipment, books and more through an innovative program they call their Drive-Thru series.
Mulligan and the Foundation also launched the Hunger: Not Impossible text-based solution that connects food-insecure families with meals.
But with fans kept out of stadiums, how to raise the money for such efforts became the next big question. “A lot of our fundraising typically comes from our 50/50 raffle sale that happens throughout the baseball season at Dodger Stadium,” he said. “The fact that that turned from a couple million dollars to zero was a big challenge.”
To overcome this challenge, Mulligan and the team at the Foundation had to get creative — literally. “The idea we came up with was a fan cutout,” he said.
What is a fan cutout? Basically, it’s a life-size, flat image of a person made of durable, weatherproof material that can sit in the stadium and represent a Dodgers fan (or multiple fans) during the game. “The fans would choose the section they wanted to be in. They would send in photos of themselves and their Dodgers gear. And then we would install it so it would be up during games.”
Fans could even send in photos of their pets, their babies, even beloved relatives who had passed away. “It’s a unique thing that will probably only happen once in someone’s life, so that was pretty exciting for them.”
They were lucky, selling more than 10,000 cutouts and raising close to $2 million. “We were able to not only continue to support organizations the way we normally would, but then we were also able to get out in the community and do our distributions.”
All in all, the Foundation has provided more than 440,000 meals and over $1.5 million worth of resources and other needs both to community organizations and directly to families. They were also able to provide COVID-19 relief grants to organizations like the L.A. Regional Food Bank, the Library Foundation of Los Angeles, Baby2Baby, the Brotherhood Crusade (which provides internet access and technology to low-income families), and many others.
“It was dark times for everybody, obviously. But the fact that we were able to give back and hearing all of the great feedback that we got from families, it just reaffirmed what we were doing,” he said.
Mulligan spent a lot of his energy spearheading the process of choosing which communities needed the support the most. “No matter the challenge or the obstacles, I always thought about the bigger picture.”
And there was a silver lining in the torrential storm that was 2020, both for fans and for Mulligan himself. For the first time since 1988, the Dodgers won the World Series.
“I didn’t even know if we’d have a season or not. And then we ended up having one, with no fans in the stadium, and then we get to win the World Series,” he said. “It’s been a unique year, for sure.”
But, most importantly, Mulligan was able to continue doing what he loved. “I was grateful to work for an organization that wanted to support our communities so much during the pandemic. All of our work focuses on underserved and under-resourced communities, so we knew what we were doing was going to help families who needed it most.”
The above story appears in the spring 2021 WVU Magazine and is reprinted here by permission of West Virginia University.