To encourage and commend employee health and well-being, Beckley-based Active Southern West Virginia will host its second annual statewide WV Workplace Wellness Conference at the Stonewall Resort in June.
Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, on the Lewis County resort grounds, the conference will feature hands-on activities, panel discussions, and presentations of WV Workplace Wellness awards. Networking opportunities will enable conference-goers to share ideas and insights on their employee wellness strategies and resources.
The one-day conference is only one component of Active SWV’s overall Workforce Wellness program, which provides technical assistance, training, and resources for businesses to improve their employees’ health and fitness at and beyond the workplace.
“Active SWV, in partnership with the state Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia University Extension Service, wanted to offer an opportunity for an in-person program to pull together stakeholders from around the state who know the importance of employee health and wellness and the impact it can have on economic development,” Active SWV Executive Director Melanie Seiler said.
The inaugural WV Workplace Wellness Conference in 2021, also at Stonewall Resort, offered a virtual attendance option. “We had 35 people attend, with representation from public health and economic development partners and Workplace Wellness members,” Seiler said.
“We find the conference is a great opportunity to bring in multi-sector businesses, from manufacturing, education, health care, and government agencies, to collaborate and share on initiatives we can put in place at the workplace that can have an effect on policy changes, system changes, and environmental changes.”
“The conference is kind of a way of restarting after COVID-19 and get back to normal work styles,” Active SWV Workplace Wellness Director Michael Fisher said. “We’re bringing a lot of voices to find out where the gaps are in workplace wellness and how we can fill them.”
Among those voices will be keynote speaker James Vance of the CDC’s Prevention Policy Branch Program. “He facilitates a lot of our programs; he has vast experience with workplace wellness,” Fisher said.
Speaker Eric Murphy of the WVU Extension Service will discuss mental health and equity in workplaces, Fisher added.
“The conference will also include two panels, one still in development and another featuring five workplace representatives sharing their Workplace Wellness success stories and the road bumps they had along the way last year while recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic situation,” he said.
The conference’s awards ceremony will recognize partner businesses with Gold, Silver or Bronze awards. “It’s based on the amount and effort and specific work a business is putting into the program, such as having an onsite fitness center, a committee fitness coordinator, and things like that,” Fisher explained.
Supported by New River Gorge Regional Health Alliance members, the Workplace Wellness program offers its employer participants benefits such as workshops, presentations, educational materials, third-party survey distribution and data aggregation, health and wellness courses and certifications, funding opportunities, and media recognition.
Fisher said the Active SWV Workplace Wellness program has approximately 85 member businesses across eight counties. “In the last three years, we’ve been capacity building. We’ve provided $43,000 in grant funding to 43 different worksites. We’re slowly growing into an organization to help businesses have their own, autonomous wellness plans. That’s our long-term goal.”
He said extending the Workplace Wellness program throughout West Virginia is a specific Active SWV goal. “We’re trying to expand and work with as many organizations as we can, focusing on getting equity and all of the resources we provide to as many people as possible,” Fisher said.
Expanding the business membership
New River Health Association launched its partnership with Active SWV in 2019, after two of its Human Resources personnel members attended a Work@Health training session, augmenting the wellness program NRHA has provided its employees since 2016.
NRHA School Health Educator Kelly LaCava received Active SWV training last fall. She oversees the WV Workplace Wellness employee activities at the NRHA’s Scarbro facility, and conducts the agency’s educational wellness programs at Fayette and Nicholas county schools. In the classrooms, LaCava speaks on topics such as nutrition, art therapy, physical and mental health, and tobacco use prevention.
“We currently partner with Active SWV for many community events, including the recent Project: Adventure Days, a two-day field trip for fourth and fifth graders in Fayette County, which took place at Fayette County Park, to introduce students to outdoor activities available to them in their area,” she said, “and the two-day Earth Day celebration, which took place at New River Intermediate for third through fifth graders, promoting a day of total wellness: painting, yoga, and talks about ways to take care of the environment and the importance of drinking water.
“As part of our Workplace Wellness program here, every employee gets a stipend, and they’re allowed to spend part of that on races and their registration fees, whether it’s a triathlon, paddle boarding, mountain biking or other race. It’s to encourage them to stay active and set goals for themselves. New River Health is a medical facility around the area, and the whole idea with Active SWV is to basically promote better health and wellness for employees. Those employees end up coming to work and being more productive and less stressed.”
Jeremy Morris was among the Columbia Forest Products representatives who attended last year’s WV Workplace Wellness Conference and he intends to return next month. As the Wellness Coordinator for the Craigsville-based manufacturer of hardwood, plywood, and hardwood veneer products, Morris works frequently with Active SWV to promote colleague wellness through a variety of activities.
Columbia Forest Products supplies Morris with a yearly budget specifically for employee wellness programs, he said. “Over the past five years or so, we’ve done roller skating, bowling, golfing, hikes at different locations. We usually have two or three big events every year. We had a fishing tournament in April. About 30 or so employees and their family members showed up for it. We have our own trout pond here, and we stock it with 1,000 pounds of fish. We offer some nice prizes and cater the gifts toward the events. There are door prizes or a little gift for everybody who shows up.
“Every month or every other month, I go to out to the local grocery store and buy fruit to hand out to every individual. I walk all over the mill offering fruit, or offer other healthy snacks like fruit trays or veggie trays,” Morris added.
The five-person Columbia Forest Products wellness team “couldn’t ask for a better support system” than Active SWV, Morris said. “We’ve worked with them for four years. If we tell them we’re doing something down by the lake, they’ll say, ‘Hey, can we send you paddle boards, kayaks, or other resources for that?’. They’re always willing to jump in and help.”
The West Virginia Manufacturers Association is a recent addition to the Workplace Wellness partnership roster. “We’re partnering with them for the first time in Active SWV’s history, and working with them is great,” Fisher said. “Our goal at Active SWV is to eventually have a presence in all 55 counties of the state. The WVMA is an outstanding resource for that; they work to provide and promote workplace wellness at their locations and they’re in all 55 counties. That will help us become a statewide entity.”
The Workplace Wellness programs benefit West Virginia’s economic health and well-being, he added. “We need healthy employees. My big takeaway is that it’s very difficult for economic development to progress to help us without having a solid foundation, not only of workplace wellness but throughout the community. Having a culture of health and wellness in workplaces and communities increases our ability to have economic development in our state.”
“These programs are vital to our tourism industry, too,” Seiler said. “We want to help to make that connection for local families to engage in outdoor recreation in West Virginia. It’s not just for out-of-state tourists to enjoy. Outdoor recreation can be part of their healthy lifestyles.”
Active SWV programs
“In addition to our Workplace Wellness conference and programs, the Active SWV efforts are designed to make an impact on local businesses and their workforce programs on a community level,” Seiler said. “We focus on local elementary schools and small community governments. We are continually receiving volunteers who are interested in participating in our organization.”
Founded in 2014 with New River Gorge Regional Development Authority support, Active SWV draws from evidence-based initiatives and the West Virginia Physical Activity Plan to develop and provide opportunities for physical activity for residents of Kanawha, Fayette, Boone, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers counties. Along with Workplace Wellness, its mission is being realized and fortified through the Community Captains, Kids Run Clubs, and Bike/Walk SWV initiatives.
- Community Captains are among the volunteers who receive training with certifications and manuals to facilitate programs within their service communities, workplaces, local governments, and schools.
- Kids Run Club programs are a six- to eight-week initiative targeted to foster long-term health and exercise practices for elementary and middle school-age children. The clubs are provided at no charge to students and schools. Any student is welcome to participate, regardless of his or her physical activity level or experience. A celebratory Fun Run takes place at the conclusion of each program.
Kids Run Club volunteer coaches train with Active SWV staff members to develop games and other activities for their young charges. For more details about the club or volunteer opportunities, email Kids Run Club Director and AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer India Tarleton Krawczyk at india@activeswv.com.
- The Bike/Walk SWV program advocates for protected bicycle lanes, safe and complete streets for riding and walking, fitness trails, and a network of connected hiking trails for its outreach communities.
Active SWV is also supported through fundraising Signature Events. Signature Events on tap for the remainder of 2022 include the New River Gorge Stand Up Paddle Board Races Sunday, Sept. 18, at Fayette Station on the New River in Fayetteville and the Active SWV Bridge Day 5K Run Saturday, Oct. 15, also in Fayetteville. The Dec. 5 Winter Wonderland Fun Run/Walk at Fayette County Park in Beckwith, near Fayetteville, will be a non-timed, one-hour, walk/run-at-your-preferred-pace-and-distance event. (As such, no awards will be bestowed, but an ugly sweater contest is a planned “competitive” event.) Specifics and registration forms for these events are posted on the Active SWV website, activeswv.com.
To register for the conference:
The WV Workplace Wellness Conference registration fee is $49 per person. RSVPs are requested by Friday, June 17. Registration fees are refundable through Friday, June 10.
Stonewall Resort is located at 940 Resort Drive in Roanoke. Additional information regarding the resort and lodging opportunities is posted at www.stonewallresort.com or available by calling Stonewall at 304-269-7400. (According to the Active SWV website, group discounts for lodging are available for conference attendees.)
To register or learn more about the WV Workplace Wellness Conference, go to activeswv.com, call 304-254-8488 or direct email to info@activeswv.com.