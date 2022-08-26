Marty Martin loved to share the joy of being in the presence of rattlesnakes.
That’s not a sentence you typically see written. But then, Martin himself wasn’t typical.
Naturalist William H. “Marty” Martin was a respected herpetologist (herpetology is the study of amphibians and reptiles). More specifically, he was a field expert on eastern and timber rattlesnakes. A 2019 profile dubbed him “the ambassador of rattlesnakes.”
Martin died on Aug. 3 in Morgantown from complications from a rattlesnake bite. He was 80. An Eastern Panhandle resident, Martin had been bitten the day before by a captive snake he kept on his property.
Which means, that from his boyhood to his last days, Martin’s life calling centered around crotalus horridus — the timber rattlesnake.
A lifetime passion
That calling began for Martin when he was 13. His father had shown him his first timber rattlesnake on a trip to the mountains in West Virginia. The family lived in Leesburg, Virginia, at the time, and young Martin observed that the Bull Run Mountains near his home had similar habitat. He began exploring Bull Run and, sure enough, discovered a previously unknown population of timber rattlers.
The boy reached out to a local herpetologist, Leslie Burger, to inform him of his discovery. Skeptical but intrigued, Burger went with Marty to the alleged den. Sure enough, they found a large female rattler right where Martin said it would be. Burger wanted to kill the snake and take it as a specimen, but young Martin protested. He said it was his snake, and Burger had no right to kill it. They argued, but the boy would not budge. The snake was spared.
That’s the story as Martin told it to Joe Villari, manager of the Bull Run Mountains Natural Area Preserve. Villari became friends with Martin and accompanied him on field trips in the preserve every year for the past seven years to monitor the rattlesnake population, which is considered threatened.
“He was a true original in every sense of the word,” Villari wrote in a Facebook tribute after he learned of Martin’s death.
In a phone interview, Villari elaborated. “I know very few people who have lived a life as interesting as Marty,” he said. “I was fascinated by Marty. I wanted to hear every story he had.”
As soon as it was “snake season,” Villari would meet Martin at the preserve, and they’d go trekking to the dens to search for rattlesnakes. “We’d weave our way up a mountain ridge. We never hiked a straight path. We’d go up, back down, and up again, to make sure we didn’t miss any snakes hiding in rocks. We’d do this every spring, when the snakes were emerging from their dens, and again in the fall, when they were returning.
“When I met Marty, he was in his 70s. He would slip up and down those hills like a mountain goat. Sometimes we had other people with us, visiting researchers. He’d be waiting at the top while we were still huffing and puffing up the hill.”
Villari treasures those hikes with Martin. “When you’re in the field you’re not always finding snakes or collecting data, so there’s a lot of time to talk,” he said. “We had a lot of hours to chat. I’m grateful for that time; it gave me a unique window into Marty’s life.”
From paratrooper to field naturalist
As a young man, Martin joined the U.S. Army and was a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. During training, he took a rough landing because of a faulty parachute. The sergeant came running over to see if he was still alive. Upon seeing that he was, the sergeant kicked him in the ribs and told him to get up — you don’t stay alive in a a war zone by lying on the ground.
He went on to see action in Vietnam. Martin told Villari that soon after he finished his tour of duty, many of his squad were killed in a helicopter combat scenario.
Back home, Martin used the G.I. Bill to get a degree in biology from the University of South Florida. Already seasoned to danger, Martin decided to travel the world to document venomous snakes.
His travels took him to places like Zaire and Somalia in Africa, and to Colombia in South America, and led to many stories. At one point, he and other passengers on a bus were detained by Colombian police near the border — ostensibly because illicit drugs were found on the bus. Although innocent, Martin feared that due process would be in short supply, so he fled into the rain forest, where after a couple of days he found his way to the Ecuadorian embassy and safety.
“He wasn’t talkative about his own life,” Villari said. “He would let something slip in passing, and I’d say, ‘Hold on, you were where?’ Part of this is me pulling it out of Marty. He wasn’t a boastful person.”
Meeting ‘Crocodile Hunter’
Eventually, Martin came home and focused on hunting for new populations of timber rattlers in Appalachia. He was consulted regularly by museums, universities and other groups. The Washington Post, in its obituary story, described Martin as “a familiar figure along the Appalachian Trail and other paths, a wiry, 5-foot-7 bushwhacker wearing his trademark mesh angler’s vest and toting a snake sack and pole called a snake hook.”
In 1999, members of Steve Irwin’s team sought out Martin to help them film an episode of Irwin’s popular show, “Crocodile Hunter.” The episode was to feature Irwin encountering both western and eastern rattlesnakes, and would be called “America’s Deadliest Snakes.”
“If anyone wanted to document rattlesnakes, it would be odd if they didn’t know about Marty Martin. So, Steve’s team reaching out to Marty makes perfect sense,” Villari said. “Marty took Steve to one of his Shenandoah populations. Bull Run’s dens are a lot smaller than Shenandoah’s. When you come out here, you might see a handful of snakes outside the dens, but in Shenandoah, you could see dozens.”
The episode aired May 10, 1999. Martin doesn’t appear on camera. “He stayed off to the side. The show was very focused on Steve’s adventures, not experts talking about stuff,” Villari said.
Dangers of a biteIn a 2019 profile by Terrain.org, Martin is quoted as saying: “People always notice a snake. You can be walking along with birds flying in and out of your line of sight, and you may not even register them. But if a snake appears in their path, people notice it.”
Some people, of course, do more than notice snakes — they hit the ground running in the opposite direction. Ophidiophobia — the fear of snakes — is not only fairly common, but some researchers say the fear is evolutionary.
No one doubts that rattlesnakes can be deadly. Rattlesnake venom is a cocktail of hemotoxins, neurotoxins and harmful enzymes. Hemotoxins cause hemorrhaging and tissue damage, while neurotoxins target the nervous system. Meanwhile, the enzymes can trick the immune system into attacking its own cells. The effect on small prey can be the total collapse of the cardiovascular system and necrosis.
However, on a creature the size of a human, the venom’s effects are watered down. They can still be serious, but fatalities are rare. “Over a 24-year period in West Virginia, 36 people died from injuries by horses and cows, 26 of bee stings, five from insect and spider bites, and four from snakebites,” wrote Ed Zahniser, in the Terrain.org story. Anti-venom treatment also keeps fatalities low.
Villari said that Martin had been bitten “a couple of times” before and recovered. He doesn’t know what happened this time, or if age was a factor. “I know he kept some snakes. A lot of snake researchers do. He replicated a natural environment for them in a secure shed. An important thing from my perspective is that he was bit by one of his captive snakes. You are far more likely to be bit by a captive snake than by a snake in the wild.”
When Villari is in the field checking dens, he never wears snake gaiters, just high boots. “I’m more concerned about ticks and chiggers than the snakes,” he said. “Timber rattlesnakes are calm and docile animals. They really don’t want to strike you. They just want to avoid human contact and move away from you.”
Rattlesnakes also perform a beneficial service by helping to control rodent populations. “They are rodent specialists,” Villari said.
Continuing Martin’s mission
Martin was more than just an independent researcher. He was a founding member (at age 17) of the Virginia Herpetological Society, and served for 30 years on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s timber rattlesnake task force.
He authored or co-authored several important papers on the eastern diamondback and timber rattlesnake, and he was a lead author and co-editor of the 472-page book “The Timber Rattlesnake: Life History, Distribution, Status, and Conservation Action Plan,” released in August 2021, a project of Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation.
As for the Bull Run Mountains rattlesnake project, Villari now faces the task of trekking on without his friend and mentor. “This population was very dear to him. He is credited with discovering it. I’m grappling with the reality of continuing the work without him,” he said.
Fortunately, most of the Bull Run dens are on the preserve. The state-designated Bull Run Mountains Natural Area Preserve gets the strictest form of land conservation available in Virginia.
“An area has to be unique to get this kind of protection,” Villari said. “A few things make Bull Run special. We have 10 distinct plant communities. We have some unique geology, and we also have cultural history sites — dozens of homesteads and cemeteries from diverse mountain communities that are being preserved.”
While timber rattlesnakes are protected in the preserve, they still suffer from a high mortality rate. “There is a lot of development surrounding the preserve,” Villari said. “If people are building a house and see a snake by the porch, they feel threatened and they’ll kill it, even though it’s illegal to kill any snake in Virginia — venomous or otherwise.”
The timber rattlesnake is not classified as endangered in West Virginia, but even here populations are declining. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources launched a couple of research projects in 2019 to monitor rattlesnake populations.
Villari concluded his Facebook tribute to Marty Martin’s life with these heartfelt words:
“This world certainly won’t be the same without you in it, but it will be forever changed for your time here, and I hope you left knowing that you have inspired a whole new generation of snake enthusiasts ... we will be sure to continue to watch over your beloved scaly friends for you.”