State’s flood-control dams play vital role

My hometown of Huntington was one of the communities devastated by the great Ohio River flood of 1937.
I was born in 1941 and grew up listening to my parents and other adults talk about the ’37 flood. They recalled it in much the same way that other Americans would later remember where they were when President John F. Kennedy was killed, or when the terrorists struck on Sept. 11, 2001.
“Hell and High Water” was the way Time magazine of Feb. 1, 1937, described the flood, and the description couldn’t have been more accurate. The raging floodwaters inundated thousands of houses and businesses, factories and farms in a half-dozen states, drove a million people from their homes, claimed nearly 400 lives and recorded $500 million in damages. Taking inflation into account, that figure would translate into more than $7 billion today.
Adding to the misery wrought by the 1937 flood was the fact that the disaster came during the depths of the Great Depression, when so many American families already were struggling simply to put food on their tables.
When settlers made their way into the Ohio Valley in the early and mid-1700s, they found the river was subject to dramatic changes. When the weather was dry for weeks at a time, it could be so shallow that one early settler described it as “a mile across and a foot deep.” At some points, you could walk across it and hardly get your feet wet. Yet, in periods of heavy rainfall or when a sudden thaw quickly melted the accumulated winter snow from the nearby hillsides, the Ohio could become a raging torrent.
By the late 19th century, the farmer’s plow and woodman’s ax had removed much of West Virginia’s rich soil and lush forests, increasing the risk of heavy rains causing floods in creeks and rivers downstream in the watershed. In 1884, the Ohio River was the scene of a major flood that swept away countless homes.
More Ohio River floods followed, in 1901, 1907 and 1913. The 1913 high water brought with it a corresponding flood of public protest. Former president Theodore Roosevelt complained that millions of dollars were going to flood aid but not one penny had been spent on flood control.
President Woodrow Wilson appointed a special commission that recommended the erection of levees and the construction of flood-reducing reservoirs. However, action was limited until the 1930s.
In 1933, the Ohio flooded yet again, but in the upper end of the Ohio Valley that was just a curtain raiser to the history-making flood of 1936. On St. Patrick’s Day that year, Pittsburgh — where the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers come together to form the Ohio — saw its worst flood ever. Fed by extraordinary snowmelt and rain, the three ice-filled rivers quickly left their banks — and soon, the city’s downtown was under as much as 15 feet of water.
It should come as no surprise that when people in Pittsburgh, Wheeling and other towns along the upper Ohio talk about flooding, they generally offer remembrances of what happened in 1936, not 1937. The towns along the upper Ohio were flooded again in 1937, but escaped a repeat of the record-setting crests of the year before. Huntington and other West Virginia communities bore the 1937 flood’s brunt in the mid-Ohio Valley.
The widespread death and devastation inflicted by the 1937 flood proved that flood control was no longer something that could be ignored, and the federal government finally began to take meaningful action.
In the decades since, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has built an extensive network of flood-control dams in West Virginia that have averted billions of dollars in damages to homes and businesses. The man-made lakes created by the dams have become recreational meccas, enjoyed by thousands of people each year.
It’s important to note that, in contrast, the locks and dams on the Ohio and Kanawha rivers have no flood-control function. They’ve been built solely for navigation purposes, to provide a steady, dependable stream depth so that the rivers remain navigable year-round.
Flood-control dams operate on a simple storage principle, applied on a massive scale. Typically, the water level is lowered in the fall to allow the dams to catch the run-off from the heavy rains of spring. Thus, the lake waters rise to summer levels, complementing the recreational needs of boaters and fishermen. In addition to these cyclical changes, each dam is designed with a large reserve area to impound the water of extreme floods. These reservations are rarely, if ever, under water.
Here’s a quick look at West Virginia’s flood-control dams:
Tygart
The first federal flood-control project to be built in West Virginia, Tygart Dam and Lake — located on the Tygart River, 3 miles from Grafton on the Taylor-Barbour county line — was built during the Great Depression as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal program.
The federal Works Progress Administration began the project in 1935 and completed it in 1938. As many as 3,000 men were employed during its construction. The dam is 1,880 feet long, 209 feet high at the spillway, and controls a watershed of 1,184 miles. Construction of the dam required 324,000 cubic yards of concrete — for years, the most concrete in any dam east of the Mississippi.
The 1,740-acre lake and its surrounding land are managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Tygart Lake State Park, located on the lake’s eastern shore, offers a lodge, restaurant, cabins and camping, and a range of recreational opportunities.
Bluestone
The Bluestone Dam, located at Hinton, has the largest drainage area and flood storage capacity of any dam in the state. It is built across the New River, 1 mile above its junction with the Greenbrier River and 2 miles below the confluence of the New and Bluestone rivers.
Work began on the project in 1942, but it was suspended the next year because of World War II. Work resumed in 1946. The project was completed operationally in 1949 and fully in 1952. The approximate cost of the project was $30 million.
Bluestone is a concrete gravity dam 165 feet high and 2,048 feet long. The dam contains 942,000 cubic yards of concrete and 7,800 tons of steel.
Its lake has a summer-time surface of 2,040 acres and is popular with boaters, water-skiers and fishermen. Bluestone State Park, located on the Bluestone River about 3 miles above the dam, provides lodging, camping, a restaurant and recreational facilities.
When the Bluestone Dam celebrated its 50th anniversary in 1999, the Army Corps of Engineers estimated the dam had prevented more than $1.6 billion in flood damages since it was built. Bluestone ended its first half century with still-ongoing improvements aimed at bringing the dam up to modem safety standards.
Summersville
A story that’s often told about the naming of Summersville Dam and Lake goes like this: The ACorps of Engineers normally names its projects for the nearest community, which, in this case, was a village called Gad. But after brief consideration of ‘‘Gad Dam,’’ the name Summersville was chosen instead. Maybe the story is true, and maybe not. In any event, it’s a good story.
The Corps built the Summersville Dam between 1960 and 1966 at a cost of nearly $48 million. President Lyndon Johnson came on Sept. 3, 1966 to dedicate it.
Summersville Lake, located on the Gauley River in Nicholas County, is West Virginia’s largest lake, with 2,790 surface acres at summer pool stage and 60 miles of shoreline.
Summersville Dam controls a drainage area of 803 square miles, including parts of Randolph, Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. The rock-fill dam is the second-largest of its type in the Eastern United States and required 12 million cubic yards of earth and rock. The dam is 390 feet high and 2,280 feet long.
Water is released downstream through a 1,555-foot-long, 29-foot-diameter tunnel, creating a spectacular sight from the highway that crosses the dam. Water releases during the fall lake draw-down have spawned a multimillion-dollar whitewater industry on the Gauley River downstream.
Construction of a hydropower project at Summersville Dam began in 1999 and was completed and put into operation in June 2001. The two-unit powerhouse generates 217-million kilowatt hours of electricity per year, enough for 50,000 homes.
Sutton
Planning for the Sutton Dam and Lake began in the 1940s but was suspended in 1952 because of the Korean War. Ultimately, planning resumed and the completed project was dedicated in 1961.
Rising 210 feet above the Elk River just upstream from the town of Sutton, the dam controls a drainage area of 537 square miles and creates a 1,500-acre lake at summer pool stage. The summer pool depth near the dam is 112 feet.
The Sutton Dam has tamed the floods that once plagued residents along the Elk, even though it has never reached more than 50 percent of its storage capacity.
Sutton Lake, with its 40 miles of shoreline, is popular with fishermen and boaters. An estimated 500,000 people visit every year. The lake has three public campgrounds, two marinas and four boat-launching ramps.
In 2011, when Sutton Dam and Lake celebrated its 50th anniversary, the Corps of Engineers credited it with saving more than $400 million in flood damage downstream.
East Lynn
The East Lynn Dam and Lake are located on the East Fork of Twelvepole Creek, 10 miles south of the town of Wayne, on W.Va. 37. It was originally authorized by Congress in 1938, after the devastating 1937 flood. However, like many other projects authorized at the time, construction did not actually take place until many years later. East Lynn’s construction finally occurred in 1969-70.
The creation of East Lynn Lake, which covers 1,005 acres, resulted in the destruction of the town of Stiltner, at the mouth of Brush Creek. It also required the relocation of a large stretch of W.Va. 37, which formerly followed the creek valley that was inundated by the lake.
East Lynn Lake is home to nearly 30 species of fish indigenous to Southern West Virginia, as well as carp and other nonnative species. The lake is regularly stocked by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, which manages the lake and surrounding land as the East Lynn Lake Wildlife Management Area.
Burnsville
Burnsville Dam is located on the Little Kanawha River about 3 miles upstream from the Braxton County town of Burnsville and 124 miles above the river’s confluence with the Ohio River at Parkersburg.
The earthen-and-concrete dam is 90 feet high and 1,400 feet across the top. Placed in operation in 1978, it controls a drainage area of 165 square miles and creates a lake of 968 surface acres at summer pool stage. The average depth of the lake is 20 to 25 feet.
Burnsville has never exceeded 52 percent of its storage capacity. That figure was reached during the largest flood on record, on Aug. 1, 1996.
Campgrounds at Burnsville Lake include Riffle Run, near the dam, and Bulltown, on the upper end of the lake. There are five boat launch ramps at the lake. The Bulltown Historic Area, which is part of the reservoir complex, includes structures dating back to the mid- to late-1800s, a Civil War battlefield and a visitor center.
Beech Fork
Beech Fork Lake, located in Cabell and Wayne counties, was constructed in 1978. The Corps of Engineers created the lake by damming the Beech and Miller forks of Twelvepole Creek. The lake consists of more than 720 acres of water with an additional 3,981 acres of land in adjoining Beech Fork State Park. There are boat rentals and a boat launch ramp, picnicking and playgrounds, along with hiking trails.
The visitor center and campground are located at the Bowen entrance to the park, accessible from W.Va. 10 in Cabell County, south of Huntington. The dam, marina, swimming beach and other recreational facilities are located at the Lavalette entrance via W.Va. 152, in Wayne County.
R.D. Bailey
Located on the Guyandotte River near Justice, on the Wyoming-Mingo county line, the R.D. Bailey Dam, named in honor of the late judge of the same name, provides flood protection for the lower Guyandotte River basin, including the city of Huntington.
The 310-foot-high dam is the second-highest in West Virginia (Summersville Dam is highest, at 390 feet), and measures 1,400 feet across. The intake structure, a 310-foot concrete tower, has gates at four intervals. Water can normally be released from any of the four levels to control water temperature and water quality downstream.
A rock-fill structure with a concrete face, the dam was the first of its kind to be built by the Corps of Engineers and proved to be a complex and difficult job. The $180 million project was started in 1967. Floods and contractual difficulties followed. The work was finally completed in 1980.
Stonewall Jackson
Completed in 1990, Stonewall Jackson Dam and Lake are the most recent addition to West Virginia’s flood-control projects.
Stonewall Jackson Dam is located on the West Fork River, 3 miles south of the county seat at Weston and 73 miles upstream from the river’s mouth. From its source in Lewis and Upshur counties, the West Fork River flows northward for 98.7 miles to Fairmont. There, it joins the Tygart River to form the Monongahela River.
The dam has the capability to store the equivalent run-off of 7.1 inches of precipitation from its 101.8 square mile drainage area. The project’s flood-damage-reduction benefits were first demonstrated while it was still under construction when it prevented damages estimated in excess of $25 million during the 1985 Election Day Flood. To date, Stonewall Jackson has prevented flood damages estimated to be nearly $236 million.
Development of the project required the acquisition of 20,451 acres of land. The Corps of Engineers retains 330 acres of land at the dam site for operation of the dam and support facilities. All remaining federal land is leased to the state. These consist of roughly 2,000 acres managed by the DNR as a state park, and 18,289 acres of land and water managed for public hunting and fishing.
The state park is the setting for Stonewall Resort, which offers a full range of lodging, conference and recreational facilities, including an 18-hole golf course designed by Arnold Palmer.