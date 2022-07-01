Capt. Don Sanders is a riverman to his core, and his cup runneth over with riverboat stories.
Now retired, he enjoys writing about his life piloting boats up and down the Mississippi River and its major tributaries. He was sharing his stories on Facebook until he got a call one day from Judy Clabes, editor of the Northern Kentucky Tribune.
“I like your stuff. Why don’t you write for us?” she said.
Clabes is a print journalist whose paper ceased publication. She started a nonprofit newspaper, the Northern Kentucky Tribune, which covers the region around Covington, where Sanders lives. Sanders accepted her offer, and since then has written more than 200 columns for the Trib. He’s chronicled his life in steamboating, which began when he was 17.
The P.A. Denny is mentioned frequently in those columns. Sanders was the riverboat’s first captain after she was refitted as an excursion boat and rechristened the P.A. Denny.
“My favorite story on the Denny is how I was hired,” Sanders said in a phone interview.
This happened back in the ‘70s, after Lawson Hamilton had purchased the boat from the widow of the Denny’s previous owner, Peter Anthony Denny, a crusty coal operator who died while the boat was being refurbished. Hamilton renamed the boat after his friend, then he and his business manager, Ross Tuckwiller, began looking for a captain to pilot her.
“I got a call from Ross,” Sanders said. “This was 1976, right before summer. He asked if I’d be interested in running the Denny. I went up to Charleston, where Ross and Lawson rolled out the red carpet. The Denny was docked at Port Amherst (five miles east of Charleston, on the north bank of the Kanawha River). After looking at the boat, we were standing under the coal tipple, where they were busy loading barges.
“Ross said, ‘How much you want, Cappy?’ in that gravelly voice of his. In those days, salaries were a lot different, especially for excursion boats — they never paid much. ‘I need at least $1,200 a month,’ I said, thinking I was being a big shot. Ross comes back and says, ‘Cappy, I’ll pay you $1,400.’”
And so, Sanders came to Charleston with a master captain’s license and boating experience from working on the Delta Queen, where he had been first mate and alternate captain. He served as skipper of the P.A. Denny for about two years, from summer of 1976 to 1978, when he returned to the Delta Queen.
View from the pilothouse
Sanders is happy to see the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta come back to life. He is unable to attend; his wife, Peggy, is recovering from a stroke, and he is devoted to her care.
“I’m excited that after 14 years it’s making a comeback,” he said. “It never should have went away. I know what Regatta meant to the people of Charleston. I do hope it will become a regular part of the city’s lifestyle again. I hope there are many more to come. Maybe one of these days I’ll be able to participate, and you will catch me up there.”
During Sanders’ stint as captain of the P.A. Denny, Nelson Jones worked on the boat as a deckhand. Jones, the son of Charles T. Jones, co-founder of Madison Coal and Supply Company (now Amherst Madison), is credited with launching the original Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in 1971.
Another of Sanders’ deckhands was Brad Price, older brother of Tom Price, a boy of 12 at the time. Tom would later captain the Denny for a few years in the ‘80s. Now a resident of Florida, Tom Price is returning to Charleston this weekend to pilot the Denny in Sunday’s sternwheel races.
Because his brother was a deckhand, Tom was allowed to hang around the boat. Sanders began showing him the ropes, even allowing him in the pilothouse. Tom recalls that when he was 13 or 14, he already knew his way around the pilothouse — to the surprise of everyone.
“We had left Charleston after Labor Day Weekend, and were headed to Marietta,” Price recalled. “I went upstairs, and said, ‘Don, you look tired. Why don’t you lay down for a little bit? I’ll handle the boat.’”
Reluctant at first, Don finally agreed, saying, “If you need me, just poke me and I’ll get up.”
“We only had crew on at the time, no passengers. I said ‘I got it, Don. Don’t worry.’ We got to the locks at Racine, and Don was still sleeping. So I called down to Todd Mace, who was on the crew, that we were going in on the port side of the lock, and to get me a headline out. We laid into the lock wall, and the lockmaster came down.”
The lockmaster asked, “Who brought this boat in?”
“I did,” Tom said.
“What do you mean, ‘you’ did?”
“Well, the cap’n here’s takin’ a nap.”
This didn’t break any rules, according to Tom, because the boat carried only crew. “Everybody came out to the lock wall. They were all staring at the kid steering the boat,” he said.
The boat got raised up, and Tom took it through the locks. Finally, Don got up and said, “Are we at the Racine locks yet?”
“We’re already through and on to Marietta.”
“You locked us through?”
“Yeah.”
“I didn’t even feel us hit the wall.”
“We’re not supposed to hit the wall.”
Sanders continues to feel a kinship with Price and other members of his old crew. But his adventures didn’t end with the Denny. In 1978, Sanders went back to the steamboat company that operates the Delta Queen, and alternated between the Delta Queen and her sister ship, the Mississippi Queen. He writes frequently about these elegant steamers in his columns.
After he left the pair of Queens, Sanders worked for many years on casino boats. He co-captained on five sternwheelers — including the Diamond Lady, which cruised the upper Mississippi.
“Boat operations are the same, but not the cargo. The cargo is passengers who are there to gamble. The cruises are shorter, but you do a lot more of them. I’d do 10 a day, then switch off to another captain. The boats ran day and night.”
Gentle on my mind
It was on the Diamond Lady that Sanders took on a celebrated passenger — musician John Hartford.
Hartford was a folk, country and bluegrass musician and songwriter, remembered for his fiddle and banjo playing. The most successful song he composed was “Gentle on My Mind.”
He was also a steamboat enthusiast with an extensive knowledge of Mississippi river lore. In his youth, he worked as a deckhand, and, years later, acquired a steamboat pilot’s license. He spent summers piloting boats on the Mississippi.
“John and I came to be friends. In the ‘70s, when he was at the height of his fame, he filmed a special on one of my boats. I took a trip to Key West with him and his girlfriend, Marie, who was also in the music business. A year later, when John and Marie got married, my wife, Peggy, and I went back to Key West to attend their wedding.”
Author and songwriter Shel Silverstein, who lived in Key West, was John’s best man. “Shel was bald with a full beard,” Sanders said. “When we got there, Shel came out, looked at my wife, who was pregnant, and asked if he could rub her belly. Peggy said, ‘Yes, if I can rub your bald head.’ Shel laughed. So that’s what they did. Shel was great.
“We attended parties at John’s house in Tennessee. There would be two types of people there: lots of people in the music business, and a few steamboat people. Those were good times.”
Rough water
Not all of Sanders’ time on the water has been easygoing. But nothing that happened in the inland waterways compares to some insane moments he spent at sea.
“Once, I was hired on an offshore supply boat. It was 180 feet long — not very big for an ocean-going ship. The deck was down close to the water. We carried 40-foot shipping containers, running them from Bermuda to Norfolk.
“The captain was a strange fellow, not cordial. I was the lowest person on the boat; I had to clean the heads and the captain’s quarters. I tried to do a good job. I remember in the old man’s room I got down on my hands and knees and Brassoed the brass drain in his shower stall.
“We were in Bermuda, and, before we could come back, we got reports of a tropical storm moving in. The old man took us out anyway. I went to my bunk and wrote out my last will and testament. I put it in an envelope, addressed it to my brother, Bob, and gave it to the harbor pilot just before he got off the boat.
“We got out there, and the storm hit. It was right on the edge of being a hurricane. The sea turned white as snow and built up waves 30 feet high. Nothing but mountains of water ahead of us. We’d climb one mountain and fall to the other side. I was terrified, but I wouldn’t display that — I forced myself to keep pushing on.
“After 24 hours, I was still alive, the ship was still fighting the seas, and a calm came over me I’ve never felt before. From then on, I loved every minute of it.”
After he retired from the gambling boats, Sanders bought a 52-foot sternwheeler, called the Clyde. Bringing the boat down from Wisconsin, he ran into a series of mishaps, including leaking oil, getting stuck on a mud flat and encountering a storm with his son aboard. He’s written about this undertaking in his columns.
The real picture
What explains the allure of riverboats? The days are long gone when up to 1,200 steamboats a day would chug up and down the Mississippi Watershed. No one remembers the great steamboat races of the 1800s, such as the epic race on Independence Day in 1870, when the Robert E. Lee churned the waters of the Mississippi into a froth as it finished ahead of the Natchez to win the great race to New Orleans.
What drives men like Capt. Don Sanders to take to the river for a way of life? And, for that matter, what keeps drawing people to regattas?
“I think you’ve got to put that blame on one person: Mark Twain,” Sanders said, in an answer that reveals the writer as well as the riverman. “If it weren’t for the stories of Mark Twain, I think this would have all died out.”
He goes on to refer to Twain’s classic works, such as “Life on the Mississippi,” “Huckleberry Finn,” and “Tom Sawyer.” “You get away from those, you’re getting away from the real picture. Anyone who writes about river stuff is following in the footsteps of one of the greatest masters in the English language. There will never be another Mark Twain.”
After his wife’s stroke, Sanders took a break from writing his column. He took up his pen again in March and wrote this:
“Late at night, when all else is still, and I am in bed, the rumble of straining towboats laboring against the current of the river, not too far beneath my bedroom window, enter into my room and cause me to dream. Perhaps only a boatm’n would find the reverberations soothing as a nostalgic reminder of times past on the water. But, except for frequent steamboat dreams, the growl of passing towboats underneath my bedroom window is as close as I have been to the fluvial world afloat in a long while.”
Here’s to more Regattas — and steamboat dreams.