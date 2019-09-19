Students broaden skills, talents on stage

Ellie Lepp got a nonspeaking part in the Children’s Theatre of Charleston’s “Babes in Toyland” ensemble in her first-ever theater audition.
Henry Leef was invited to join Academy of Arts at January’s Apprenticeship/PreProfessional (AP) class after only taking recreational dance classes for a few years.
Today, Lepp, a 15-year-old home school student from South Charleston, and Leef, an 18-year-old George Washington High School senior from Charleston, say they have gained experience and developed skills they will carry with them wherever they go.
“I didn’t know anyone at that first audition,” Lepp said. “I wasn’t sure where to sit or what to do. But when I began going to rehearsals, I felt welcomed. Everyone from director Debbie Haught to other cast members made me feel like I was as important as the actors with leading roles.”
“Growing up, I always liked art,” Leef said. “I painted and did some theater and enjoyed dance, off and on. When January Wolfe invited me to join AP, I had to really commit, because you sign a contract saying that you will be present for classes and summer study as well as work with other students.”
When Lepp auditioned for the next Children’s Theatre of Charleston play, she was not selected. So she asked if she could work backstage.
“I discovered it is as creative to work backstage as it is to be on the stage,” she said. “When you work backstage, you see the show and you can be proud that you made something; on the stage, you are proud that you learned your lines and brought a character to life.”
She was so taken with the makeup aspect of theater that she asked her parents for professional makeup products and received them as a Christmas gift. She’s more into the gore and surreal than the glam, but she has fun with both.
Leef had a similar experience with choreography.
“I am working on a solo piece and a collaborative piece for the company,” he said. “I have to think about movements, setting, music and structure. It’s really making me think more in-depth about every facet of the creative process.”
He is learning to think more about technique, physiology and communications thanks to another AP assignment: teaching classes.
“The first time I was asked to teach a class, it was to substitute for a teacher and I had 10 minutes to prepare,” he said. “I jumped right in and found out teaching is a challenge. You have to think about what information the class needs and how to share it, figure out what is appropriate for age and skill levels and help them understand how their bodies work in dance.”
Lepp, too, has stepped up when asked. When Children’s Theatre of Charleston presented “The Snow Queen,” a part unexpectedly came open only a few weeks before the show’s opening. She had been working backstage but agreed to give it a go.
“We had three rehearsals, Thanksgiving break and then tech week,” she said. “It was crazy, but I did it.”
Both have enjoyed opportunities to stretch their skills and talents.
For Lepp, two projects stand out.
“My hardest role was in ‘High School Musical,’” she said. “It was my first experience working in a show with lots of adults. There was a higher level of expectation, and the kids were directed like adults. I think it improved my overall performance and gave me a better understanding about the next level of theater.”
Performing in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” she became aware of how much you have to separate yourself from your characters.
“The mob scene where we rushed to lynch Tom was especially challenging,” she said. “I had to remember that my onstage personality was not me.”
Leef met new challenges performing with different programs at the Cary Ballet Conservatory in North Carolina, Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.
“Having different instructors means that you are learning from someone who notices things about your dancing that the teachers at home don’t,” he said. “You learn new styles, new choreography and work with new people. It’s challenging and gives you new perspectives.”
Not all of their experiences are so close to the stages on which they perform.
“At the Academy, older students serve as role models and are expected to demonstrate how cooperation and support play big parts in our successes,” he said. “Also, we help to keep other dancers aware of paperwork, class schedules and organization.”
At the Children’s Theatre of Charleston, Lepp belongs to the Beyond the Stage group, which includes students in eighth through 12th grades. While they focus on being involved behind the scenes, they also mentor younger theater participants.
“We have an audition workshop where we teach newcomers how to audition,” she said. “We explain what roles singing and choreography have in productions and help them get ready for their auditions.”
Leef and Lepp both see their chosen art in their future. Leef is considering colleges and professional programs. He’s got a list of 20 schools right now, but he knows he has to cull that. Lepp is just now beginning to think about higher education. She knows she wants to study theater but has not made the leap to making a list.