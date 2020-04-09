The Boom Town born in wartime

The City of Nitro was created as a key cog in Congress’ emergency enactment of the Deficiency Appropriations Act in late October 1917.
The act called for the prompt construction of explosives plants in three locations, each able to produce 500,000 pounds of gunpowder per day. On behalf of the U.S. War Department, engineers traveled through 10 states to find optimum locations for the plant.
They weighed considerations such as security from coastal attacks, climatic conditions, rail and water transportation, available raw materials and the lay of the land, according to an account by late historian William D. Wintz.
The Ordnance Department chose the name Nitro, a derivation of nitrocellulose, which defined the type of gunpowder the war effort plants were manufacturing.
Ground was broken two days before Christmas 1917 at the site of current Nitro City Park to build 27, 200-bed barracks. “Practically overnight, thousands of workers and trainloads of materials and supplies began pouring into the muddy pasture field along the river,” Wintz wrote.
“Government records indicated that over 110,000 people were on the payroll during the 11 months it took to build the plant. The turnover rate, however, was extremely high, since the average employee only remained on the job approximately 40 days.”
When World War I ended on Nov. 11, 1918, the city’s Explosive Plant C was well into production and able to produce as much as 350 tons of smokeless gunpowder daily.
Nitro was housing nearly 24,000 residents (including, for a while, future Hollywood heartthrob and motion picture icon Clark Gable and Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame infielder Harold “Pie” Traynor).
Approximately half of those citizens departed within two weeks of the war’s end, but the city had been established and continued to be developed.
“By 1921,” Wintz’s account said, “the future of the town was beginning to shape up and most of the wartime holdovers were calling it home.”