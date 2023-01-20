The nonprofit, Charleston-based West Virginia Community Development Hub (a/k/a the Hub) was founded in 2009 to serve as a catalyst for community growth and a collaborative conduit for positive change in rural areas of the state.
The Hub’s stated twofold purpose is to coach volunteer community leadership teams to help them build sustained development in their communities and boost the state’s overall community economic development.
The inaugural meeting of the Southern West Virginia Rural Partners Network with the U.S. Department of Agriculture is among the upcoming Hub projects. The meeting is slated for Feb. 23 at the Tamarack Conference Center in Beckley.
The Southern West Virginia Community Network is one of 22 rural regions around the United States that were chosen to participate in the USDA’s Rural Partners Network in 2023. The Rural Partners Network collaborates with rural communities to help those areas access resources and funding to create local jobs, build infrastructure and maintain long-term economic stability.
In November 2022, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the expansion of the Rural Partners Network into the Mountain State, incorporating the Southern West Virginia Community Network of Boone, Fayette, Mingo, Wayne, Lincoln, Logan, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, and Summers counties.
The Southern West Virginia network is currently working with about 20 local partners, including several county and city economic development groups. Additional partners have been invited to take part in the first-time February event.
“I am excited for such a strong group of experts to have the resources and support needed to navigate federal programs, to identify community lead initiatives and to drive further investment into West Virginia communities,” Hub Executive Director Stephanie Tyree said.
“We’re really excited to partner with the USDA to be the lead organization for the Southern West Virginia Community Network,” she added. “The Hub has focused in the last few years on working with partners at both federal agencies and economic development and planning agencies throughout West Virginia, to try to identify ways to drive more resources to our state.
“This is an incredible moment in time for federal investment with the funds dispersed by Congress over the past couple of years. But the funds won’t flow to the highest-need and most distressed communities without some support and intervention to ensure those communities are at the table.
“We want to work with the federal government and local projects primed for investment and really build strategies to address the most critical and longstanding economic and development challenges facing Southern West Virginia communities, like health care, child care and housing. The Hub is not an expert in all of those things, so we’re trying to bring the right people to the table, people who know what’s needed in these communities and the funding and development partners who can made them happen.
“We need people to sign up to move these projects forward, not just people who want to talk about them and not put any skin in the game,” Tyree said.
“West Virginia is in the second cohort since the Rural Partners Network became active in spring 2022,” Hub Policy Engagement Coordinator Bryan Phillips said. “Each network is different in that it works for its own priorities and organizes itself accordingly to develop projects.
“We’re really emphasizing the collaborative nature of this and having folks together at that meeting for relationship building.”
Phillips said next month’s meeting will be open to the public, to encourage more inclusion and input. “Hopefully, we’ll have folks who have an interest in the 12-county area there,” he said.
“This is a national initiative from President Biden as a way to provide an all-of-government approach to rural communities that don’t have the capacity for what they need to move forward and see the growth we see in other areas,” said Kayleigh Kyle, supervisory community liaison with the USDA Rural Development West Virginia office in Morgantown.
Kyle said federal officials met with community members last year to assemble a variety of data points and metrics to determine top-priority candidates for West Virginia’s RPN sites. “The only requirement was that the network include priority-designated counties,” she said.
“We at the USDA work as kind of the go-between between the local leaders and the networks that are working on the ground to move projects and progress forward. We link them to the 20 agencies and act in a front-door capacity to help them with the resources, tools and technical assistance available. We also make sure they’re ready for those opportunities, such as if a funding opportunity is made open and they are in a phase to take advantage of that.
“We are in the beginning stages now, building from the ground up. Unlike other federal agencies, we’re very flexible. The program allows us to work with communities and form a network that’s advantageous to their needs and priorities. We always like to say that if you’ve been to one rural community, you’ve been to one rural community; they’re all different and unique,” Kyle said.
She added that an overarching goal is to build the relationships and partnerships with sufficient time, attention and due diligence to make them sustainable and a solid, long-term investment. “At this first partnership meeting, we’ll be using that time to brainstorm, collaborate and discuss how we can serve the network and the communities in its region. A lot of the day will be spent on priority areas, what we want the network to be and how to build a strong foundation for that.”
Online Hub courses
As well as its diverse, in-the-realm endeavors, the Hub provides online instruction for its potential and current community volunteers and leaders. (Approximately 70,000 volunteer hours were devoted to support Hub projects around the state in 2022.)
Most recently, the organization sponsored a virtual “Getting Started with Community Storytelling, A Community Conversation” program on Wednesday. The Zoom program was designed to promote ways of using storytelling techniques to engage residents and foster local pride and community change.
The hour-long program featured guest speakers West Virginia University Associate Professor of Sociology Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin, the co-host of the “Black in Appalachia” podcast; Dr. Cicero Fain, assistant provost for Inclusive Excellence at Marshall University and author of “Black Huntington: A Black Appalachian Story;” and Ty Lucas, an AmeriCorps VISTA leader at Step by Step and a Hub Champions for Change Fellowship graduate.
Along with showcasing their experiences, the Community Conversation addressed different methods of storytelling and narratives and brainstormed ways to develop stories of heritage to augment community connections and growth.
Other free, online community leadership courses the Hub facilitated in recent months have included:
- Get Started on Your Own and Form a Team, which guided beginners through leadership fundamentals and creating a team united to pursue the community vision. Enrollees learned fundamental practices of community building, along with identifying community challenges and building relationships.
- Get Started on the Work to Make a Difference, a course on actionable steps toward accomplishing community goals. It focused on three major areas: getting feedback and information from fellow community members, planning projects to solve challenges and unify communities and documenting the work for long-term success.
- Strengthen and Grow Your Team, which offered team-building strategies to engage with others in the community and recruit them — and their interests, viewpoints and expertise — into local projects.
- Strategically Build Community Relationships, focusing on establishing effective relationships with elected officials and key groups in the community.
Further information about upcoming virtual workshops, including enrollment forms, can be found at wvhub.org/onlinelearning.
“We have all of these courses in our online learning library,” Phillips said. “It plays a large portion on our coaching programs and fellowships — learning to form a team, making a difference and strategically building community relationships.”
He said the Coaching for Change courses have drawn small-town mayors and other elected officials, as well as citizens who want to get more involved online and into course enrollment.
“It enables them to network with folks across the state in various stages of projects,” said Phillips, “and it gives them a chance to meet other folks and get some peer learning. They get information such as writing a press release or leading community meetings. They leave with a lot of great tools to take back to their communities to undergo their own development work.”
To find out more ...
Those interested in volunteering, donating to or applying for programs can learn more by visiting the West Virginia Community Development Hub offices located at 424-A Shrewsbury St. in Charleston. The Hub can also be contacted at 304-533-1077 or info@wvhub.org. A Northern Hub satellite office is located in Buckhannon.
The agency’s web address is wvhub.org.