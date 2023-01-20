Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The nonprofit, Charleston-based West Virginia Community Development Hub (a/k/a the Hub) was founded in 2009 to serve as a catalyst for community growth and a collaborative conduit for positive change in rural areas of the state.

The Hub’s stated twofold purpose is to coach volunteer community leadership teams to help them build sustained development in their communities and boost the state’s overall community economic development.

