Douglas Tench, 78, of Institute, was one of four Black student athletes who went out for the Mark Twain High School football team in Raleigh County in 1956.
That was the year it was integrated. He describes being ridiculed and called names by the opposing teams and by his own teammates.
That was the era of Jim Crow.
For approximately 100 years, beginning immediately after the end of the Civil War in 1865, local and state governments passed a series of laws that guaranteed the separation of the races.
As soon as the ink was dry on the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery, the work began to keep Black children out of white schools, restrict the voting rights of Black men and forbid interracial marriage, among other things.
These laws are collectively known as Jim Crow laws. They are named after a popular black-face minstrel show from the 1830s. The actor in the show, a white man named Thomas Rice, was born in New York. After a trip through the South, he created a buffoonish character named Jim Crow. The show was called “Jump, Jim Crow” or “Jumping Jim Crow.” Rice is considered the father of the minstrel show.
The name came to represent the negative stereotypes of Black slaves afterward. A character in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” written 20 years later, referred to another man as a Jim Crow.
Tench grew up in the Stotesbury coal camp. He describes a life of “unwritten rules” in the camp.
“When we went to the grill, we had to stand at the end of the counter and wait until someone came and waited on us,” he said in a letter.
If he took the bus from Sophia to Beckley, he knew where he was supposed to sit.
It is often said that in the coal camps there was very little difference between the miners. They may go into the mine white or Black, but everyone came out black from the coal dust.
Tench agrees with that statement, but he did note that the Black families in his camp had smaller houses with outhouses, compared to the white families who had indoor plumbing.
In the late 1940s, Tench’s father was sent to Charleston to attend a mine foreman class at the Daniel Boone Hotel for Eastern Gas Coal Company. He passed the class but was never given a foreman slot. “The company knew the white miners would never accept a Black foreman.”
He also recalls white boys throwing rocks and calling names when he went to the company store. They never went alone.
Keith McCoy, 87, of Pinch, is white and a little older than Tench, but he had a similar upbringing in a coal camp. He was raised in Rod Row in Cannelton, on the line between eastern Kanawha County and Fayette County. He recalls playing with the Black boys in the camp and generally getting along with them.
In his house, they were not allowed to use the “N” word, a common thing back then. “My dad didn’t allow us to use anything but a first name or Mister,” he said. “We were taught to treat everyone with respect.”
“Black guys worked next to white guys in the mines, played together and ate together,” he said. “In the mines, you were equal.”
McCoy did acknowledge that not everyone was raised the same, though. “Kids would get out of line, sometimes.”
He said the way Black people were treated at the time still bothers him today. “We got privileges they didn’t. I was young. I didn’t understand it. I just took things the way they were.”
Instead of following in his father’s footsteps in the coal mines, McCoy took a job on the railroad, where he spent his entire career. He said Black people and white people worked together and ate together. But the senior railroad jobs didn’t open to Black people until the 1970s and ‘80s.
Two of the biggest Jim Crow laws in West Virginia, aside from the unwritten ones, were school segregation and a ban on interracial marriage. School segregation was outlawed in the U.S. Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education in 1954, although it took another 20 years or so for it to be a reality everywhere in the country.
The court also struck down laws against intermarriage in the landmark Loving v. Virginia decision in 1967. That law had been on the books in West Virginia since 1863.
By many accounts, West Virginia wasn’t considered as oppressive toward Black people and other races. The Mountain State didn’t have the history of lynchings and other violence that plagued the Deep South. Part of this has to do with the influx of Black coal miners into the southern coalfields.
From the 1930 through the 1950 census, the Black population was nearly twice what it is now, according to a chart from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. The state population was a little over two million, 200,000 more than today. The fall in coal mining jobs due to automation in the 1960s coincides with the drop in West Virginia’s Black population.
In spite of these laxer attitudes, West Virginia had its problems, too. For example, Carol Mollohan told a story about her parents driving her and a classmate back to college from Ohio to West Virginia in the 1960s.
The classmate, who was Black, chose not to go into a restaurant in West Virginia, because she knew she would not be served.
In an oral history recording, Zerbie Swain talked about her experiences moving to Charleston from Pittsburgh in the 1950s. In the Steel City, she grew up without segregation. She was a fourth-generation college graduate.
“We had more freedom in Pittsburgh as a Black individual. And when I got here, it was more isolated. And, of course, theaters were not open to us at the time,” she said.
Not long after arriving in Charleston, she and her daughter walked downtown to an ice cream parlor on a hot summer day.
“They gave it to me in a bag and said I could not eat it in that store. So we had to take the ice cream and go home,” she said. “It didn’t occur to me until I got here and found out that I couldn’t go to the theaters and could not sit down and get a dish of ice cream, some of the things that I took for granted.”
School integration in West Virginia began soon after the Brown decision. By the end of the 1956-57 school year, 20 of the 55 counties in West Virginia were considered fully integrated and 21 were partially integrated, according to the e-WV West Virginia encyclopedia. Eleven counties at the time reported they didn’t have any Black students.
The e-WV article states that at the time of the decision, there were 420,000 white and 26,000 African American students attending school in West Virginia.
Gov. William Marland said at the time that he saw no problem with full integration. He was applauded for his no-nonsense approach to school integration.
There were problems in some counties, including a bombing in Osage, and bomb threats in Oak Hill, Point Pleasant, Charleston and Beckley. But these were isolated incidents.
Playing football for a newly integrated school was hard on Tench and his friends. “There is too much to tell about that first year and very little of it is good,” he said.
One of Mark Twain High School’s most famous attendees was Robert C. Byrd. At one time, Byrd was a member of the Klu Klux Klan. The U.S. Senator eventually apologized for his racist past.
Tench, Wayne Casey and Ronald Holland were playground athletes but had never worn football pads. Tench said none of his white teammates bothered to show them how to wear them. He said his white teammates made them feel unwelcome.
Casey was selected as a starter for the team, according to Tench. The high school principal called Casey to his office the day of the first game to let him know that the State Police and county sheriffs would be present, just in case something happened.
“We rode the bus to Stoco High, and as the bus pulled up at the stadium, the racist name calling started,” Tench said. Casey was called names as a starter and when Tench went into the game, he received the same treatment. They lost the game 40-0.
Fans at Stoco and Sophia high schools burned Casey’s number in effigy.
The following school year, Casey was selected as the starting quarterback for the team. Tench describes a number of their teammates threatening to quit because they “weren’t going to play with a n--- — quarterback.”
A few did eventually quit the team. Tench said with Casey at quarterback, the team did begin winning games.
The boys had to take the abuse, though. “We were told that if we said or did anything in retaliation, we would face suspension for the season.”
“Wayne cried a lot and I kept it inside of me,” Tench said. “We carried scars throughout high school.”
He said he would do it all again, though, because of the difference what they went through made for those who came after them.