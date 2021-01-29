Three Sisters Chili

Serves eight.

2 15-ounce cans red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped into ½ inch pieces

1 red bell pepper, chopped into ½ inch pieces

2 jalapeno chiles, seeds removed and chopped fine

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika or ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

3 pounds butternut squash, peeled and seeds removed, chopped into ½-inch pieces

3 cups fresh (or frozen) corn kernels (about 3 ears of fresh corn)

1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes

4 cups vegetable broth

Mash ½ cup of the red kidney beans and set aside with remaining whole beans.

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven or stock pot over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper, jalapenos and garlic. Cook, stirring often, for five minutes. Stir in chili powder, salt, cumin and paprika. Cook, stirring constantly for one minute.

Increase heat to high and stir in butternut squash, corn, tomatoes, broth, whole and mashed beans. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until squash is tender, about 30 to 45 minutes. Stir occasionally.