Grow This! participants this year are growing a traditional Native American Three Sisters garden of corn, beans and squash.
There is not just one legend of the Three Sisters. Several Native American nations have their own versions. In each of them, the Three Sisters learn in different ways how important they are to each other.
The Iroquois legend is that the Great Spirit gave the Three Sisters — maize, pole beans and squash — to the people. In the Cherokee legend, the Three Sisters helped each other as they traveled the Trail of Tears. The sisters in this legend made sure that they had enough to eat and drink to stay strong on their journey. In the Haudenosaunee legend, the Three Sisters leave the field where they live to help a little boy and his family to have food as the fall turns to winter.
The Three Sisters represent corn, beans and squash. These are three of the most important crops in many Native American communities. When their seeds are planted together, they work with each other to live and to grow.
The tall stalks of the corn plant provide a place for the beans to climb while the squash plant grows along the ground. Beans keep the tall corns stalks stable during high winds and fertilize the soil around the plants with nitrogen. Squash plants spread their large leaves around the ground, shading the roots of the three plants, keeping weeds at bay and helping to retain moisture in the soil. Squash leaves and stems are spiny, and that discourages animal pests from getting close to the produce.
These three plants are important to a healthy diet as well. The corn provides carbohydrates, the beans supply protein and the squash is rich in vitamins.
Here is a classic, simple recipe for a tasty and colorful vegetarian chili that pays respect to the Three Sisters.