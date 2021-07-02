Inspired by his father’s military service in World War II and Korea and his life afterward, Hurricane resident Matthew Perry published “You Are So Far Behind You Think You Are In Front” in late 2020, six months after MSgt. Frank Perry died at age 97.
The title is one of the elder Perry’s frequent quotes, Matthew Perry explained. “That saying was normally directed to me when I misunderstood something.”
Frank Perry was born and raised in Prestonsburg, Kentucky. He enlisted in the Army shortly after the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor and served for 21 years in the military.
After World War II, he and his wife, Delphine, who was from Seth in Boone County, moved from Fort Riley, Kansas, to St. Albans. Frank Perry worked at the South Charleston Ordnance Plant and for Monsanto before retiring in the 1980s.
“The book sort of started when Mom died in 2006 and Dad moved in with us. He was very independent, and, after her funeral, he showed up at my house. He had lived down the street from us in St. Albans and just showed up with my old wagon from when I was a kid and a duffle bag full of clothes. I turned the garage into an efficiency apartment, and he lived there until he passed last year,” Matthew said.
The senior Perry died on June 7, 2020.
“Dad was a character basically, unvarnished in his opinions about everything — life, me, our kids, politics. The book is basically stories he related to us and comments he made on various things about life during those 16 years he lived with us.”
Shared stories about his father on Facebook led to readers encouraging Matthew Perry to compile them into a book.
“I felt like we need stories about people in the Greatest Generation. They’re almost all gone now. Those stories are important to the newer generations who haven’t met someone like my kids had the great advantage to do. They lived through the Depression and World War II and Korea, and today’s generations have no idea or appreciation for the hardships and struggles they had and what they did to fight for their country,” Matthew Perry said.