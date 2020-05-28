The Mountain State streetcar era

“Clang, clang, clang, went the trolley
“Ding, ding, ding went the bell
“Zing, zing, zing went my heartstrings… ”
— From “The Trolley Song,” as sung by Judy Garland
The clatter and clang of the streetcar — often called a trolley — once was a familiar part of daily life in a number of West Virginia communities.
The nation’s first streetcars traveled on rails but were horse-drawn. Putting the vehicles on rails meant that horses could pull a greater load and do so more quickly. Then a Connecticut-born engineer, Frank Sprague, came up with the idea of putting the horses out to pasture and instead powering streetcars with electricity, drawn from a wire strung overhead.
In 1887, Sprague began installation of a 12-mile electric railcar system in Richmond, Virginia. When placed in service on Feb. 2, 1888, it became the first electric railcar in the world.
The expansion of good roads, the growth of automobile ownership and the onset of the Great Depression combined to ultimately silence the clang, clang, clang of the nation’s trolleys. But from the late 1880s to the 1930s, electric streetcars were the quickest way to get across town or venture to a nearby community. They allowed people to travel in 10 minutes as far as they could walk in 30 minutes.
Streetcars helped towns grow by opening up new areas for residential development. And interurban lines enabled neighboring towns to be connected as never before. Little wonder they were quickly adopted by many communities, including several in West Virginia.
By 1902, America’s cities were served by a total of 22,000 miles of streetcar track. Just five years later, in 1907, that figure had grown to 34,000 miles. By the 1920s, the nation’s streetcars were carrying more than three billion — yes, that’s right, billion — riders a year.
Let’s take a look back at what the streetcar era was like in West Virginia.
Huntington
As elsewhere in the nation, Huntington’s first streetcars traveled on rails but were horse-drawn. The Huntington Electric Light and Street Railway Company began operating an electric streetcar line along 3rd Avenue in December 1888. In 1890, a rival streetcar company built what it called the Huntington Belt Line.
Although initially successful, Huntington’s street railways soon were operating in the red. The same was true for those operating in the Kentucky communities of Catlettsburg and Ashland.
Huntington businessman Z.T. Vinson was convinced there was a profit to be made if all the existing lines could be acquired and service established that connected the three communities. He organized the Ohio Valley Electric Railway Company, took options on the lines in Huntington, Ashland and Catlettsburg and went looking for investors.
Vinson found an important partner for his new venture — Johnson M. Camden of Parkersburg, who had made a fortune in oil and real estate before serving in the U.S. Senate. Once Camden came aboard, the company’s name was changed to the Camden Interstate Railway Co., which soon linked Huntington, Catlettsburg and Ashland.
When Camden died in 1908 the streetcar system reverted to its previous name, the Ohio Valley Electric Railway Co.
Over the years, the system was steadily expanded. Two long sections of the east-west route through Huntington were double-tracked, the downtown loop was enlarged and the Ritter Park route was extended to Spring Hill Cemetery.
During Huntington’s first decades, nearly all its residents lived in the narrow strip of land between the Ohio River and the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway tracks. But as Huntington grew, the South Side evolved into one of the city’s premier residential neighborhoods.
One of the things that made that possible was convenient, dependable streetcar service. In an era when few families owned an automobile, many people moved to new homes on the South Side, knowing they could rely on the streetcar to get them to and from work.
The advent of bus service ultimately doomed Huntington’s street railways. In the mid-1920s, the Ohio Valley Electric Railway organized a new affiliate, the Ohio Valley Bus Company, and began offering bus service between Huntington, Kenova and Ironton, Ohio.
In 1928, Ohio Valley Bus established a bus line along 11th Avenue. In 1930, it started a Monroe Avenue line. And it 1933, it inaugurated bus service to the new Veterans Hospital that had opened in Spring Valley.
Fred W. Samworth became Ohio Valley Electric’s president and general manager in 1933. Samworth was convinced that buses, not streetcars, were the answer to the city’s future transit needs and set about completely converting to bus service.
This was accomplished on Nov. 7, 1937, when the last streetcar made its final run and Huntington became the first city in West Virginia to be served entirely by buses.
Wheeling
The Citizens Railway Company began trolley service in Wheeling in 1863 with horse-drawn cars that traveled on wooden tracks. In 1887, the Wheeling Railway Company absorbed the earlier firm and soon retired the horses, replacing them with electric cars.
In 1899, the Wheeling Railway Company was reorganized and given a new name, the Wheeling Traction Company. Over the years, it had extensive trolley operations on both sides of the Ohio River. In 1912, the Pittsburgh-based West Penn Railway bought the stock of Wheeling Traction but allowed it to continue operating as a separate company.
West Penn invested millions of dollars in upgrading Wheeling Traction, rebuilding its track and overhead electric lines and purchasing new cars. In 1924, the company had 103 miles of track in operation, 640 employees, 100 passenger cars and five freight cars. And that year saw it carry an impressive total of 27 million passengers on its various West Virginia and Ohio routes.
But the arrival of the Great Depression in 1929 quickly slashed that ridership by 30 percent. At this point, West Penn made it clear it no longer intended to subsidize what had become a money-losing operation.
In 1933, the property of the Wheeling Traction Company was sold at public auction to its employees who had organized a new company, the Co-Operative Transit Company. The employee-owned company continued to operate trolleys but increasingly converted its routes to bus service. On April 14, 1948, the last Wheeling trolley was retired.
Clarksburg-Fairmont
The Monongahela West Penn Public Service Company, part of the giant West Penn System, headquartered in Pittsburgh, was the biggest interurban system in West Virginia, with street railways in Clarksburg and Fairmont, a main line connecting the two cities, and branch lines to Mannington, Fairview, Bridgeport and Weston.
In the summer of 1890, Fairmont Electric Light and Power began operating a 30-kilowatt plant on the Monongahela River, providing the city with electric lights. By 1900, the Schmulbach brewing interests of Wheeling acquired control of Fairmont Electric and built the city’s first electric streetcar line.
In 1903, local businessmen bought the company back and incorporated it as the Fairmont and Clarksburg Traction Company. As demand for lighting and other purposes supplanted electric streetcars as the major market for electricity, the company name and corporate strategy continued to evolve.
In 1921, the company changed its name to Monongahela Power and Railway Company. Two years later, it was renamed Monongahela West Penn Public Service Company. Like most interurban streetcars, West Penn’s trolleys were powered from an overhead electric wire. The cars themselves were larger and heavier than typical city streetcars and were painted in a standout bright orange.
Around 1945, West Penn exited the streetcar business, selling out to City Lines of West Virginia, which by 1947 had converted the system to a total bus operation.
Parkersburg-Marietta
Trolley service in both Parkersburg and Marietta, Ohio, began in the 1880s with horse-drawn cars and within a few years graduated to electric cars. Marietta began running electric cars in 1895. When Parkersburg introduced its new electric cars in 1898, more than 7,000 fares were collected the first day they operated.
At first, the car lines in the two cities were separately owned, but ultimately they were combined as the Parkersburg-Marietta Interurban Railway Company, headed by C.H. Shattuck.
The merged company built a new line from Parkersburg to Williamstown, a major undertaking. But soon an even bigger project was at hand when H.B. Foyt and his partners began construction of a bridge over the Ohio River connecting Williamstown and Marietta. The bridge, completed in 1903 at a cost of $900,000, enabled the company to run trolleys from Parkersburg to Marietta and back from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
In the 1920s, the growing number of cars on the road prompted a continuing decline in trolley ridership, a problem accelerated when the Great Depression hit in 1929. Trolley service in Marietta was halted in 1931, and portions of service in Parkersburg were phased out. But trolley service between the two towns continued until 1947, far longer than most other systems.
Charleston
Horse-drawn streetcars began serving Charleston in 1888. W.W. Hazard acquired the line in 1898. He organized the Charleston Traction Company and began electrifying the system, which then changed hands several times during the early 1900s.
In 1902, the system became the Kanawha Valley Traction Company. In 1910, former U.S. Sen. William E. Chilton, former governor W.A. MacCorkle and others purchased the system and renamed it the Charleston Interurban Railroad Company. Chilton and his partners then provided the capital needed to greatly expand the system.
Three streetcar loops were established within the Charleston city limits. In 1912, the South Charleston line was extended to St. Albans and a line was built to connect the new town of Dunbar. The Kanawha City bridge was built in 1915. And the line was extended to Cabin Creek in 1916.
The Charleston Interurban Railroad was a profitable venture in the 1920s, but with the arrival of the Great Depression it soon was running deeply in the red. The company went bankrupt and was purchased in 1935 by the newly formed Charleston Transit Company, which replaced the streetcars with buses on June 29, 1939.
Princeton-Bluefield
The Princeton Power Co. was formed in 1908 by Samuel J. Evans to provide electric power, coal, ice and street railway service in Princeton. The town’s first trolley began operation between the Mercer County courthouse and the Virginian Railway passenger station, a distance of a little more than a mile.
About the same time, the Appalachian Power Company’s Bluefield Street Railway started operating a 10.5-mile trolley line with a number of stops, including the Norfolk & Western Railway station.
In 1916, the Princeton Power Company began operation of an interurban trolley line of some 13 miles that linked the Mercer County courthouse (and connected there with the affiliated Princeton trolley line) and the N&W station in Bluefield (where it connected with the Bluefield Street Railway).
In 1920, Princeton Power purchased the Bluefield Street Railway from Appalachian Power. In 1928, the name of the whole trolley operation was changed to the Tri City Traction Company.
Buses replaced the Bluefield city trolleys 1937 and Princeton’s trolleys in 1940, but the interurban continued on until it was replaced with buses in 1947.
Sistersville
In 1888, Sistersville was home to only 600 people. A decade later, thanks to the discovery of an enormously rich oil field, the Tyler County community’s population in 1898 had boomed to more than 7,000. The busy town was served by three trolley lines.
In 1903, the Union Traction Company began service between Sistersville and Paden City. From there, the company went on to complete an 11-mile line to New Martinsville. The line remained in service until 1925, when the West Virginia State Road Commission purchased the right-of-way to construct State Route 2.
Also in 1903, the Parkersburg & Ohio Valley Electric Railway built a line between Sistersville and Friendly. Only five miles long, it was abandoned in 1918.
In 1913, the Tyler Traction Company built a 13-mile track between Sistersville and Middlebourne, the county seat. The first trolley of the day left Sistersville at 6:30 a.m. and the last car left Middlebourne at 7 p.m. The ride between the two towns took 40 minutes. The line carried both passenger and freight traffic until it ceased operation in 1930.
Wellsburg-Bethany
Built by a group of local investors, the Wellsburg, Bethany and Washington (WB&W) Railroad operated trolley service north of Wheeling until it shut down in 1926.
Despite its name, the little line’s owners ran out of money before it reached its intended destination of Washington, Pennsylvania.
The first trolley rolled into Bethany on Sunday morning, June 7, 1908. The event was celebrated by Bethany College President T.E. Cramblet as a “great day for Bethany.”
Transportation historian Borgan Tanner notes in “The West Virginia Encyclopedia” that many local residents “believed the ‘Toonerville Trolley’ comic strip was based on the antics of the WB&W.”
Folks in many other small towns were similarly convinced that their little rickety trolley line was the inspiration for the popular newspaper comic strip, which debuted in 1908 and ran until 1955. But strip creator Fontaine Fox said he got his idea when he saw a rattletrap streetcar during a visit to West Chester County in New York.