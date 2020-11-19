Mushroom and Chestnut Stuffing

If you're looking for a good stuffing recipe, Diane Tarantini says this is her ultimate stuffing. The chestnuts add a little something extra.

8 cups bread cubes, crusts removed, then toasted (I like an old-fashioned white bread)

1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick)

1 large onion, chopped

8 ounces mushrooms (white or baby Bella), sliced

2 to 3 celery stalks, chopped

1 1/2 cups chestnuts, roasted, shelled and chopped

1/8 cup fresh thyme, tiny leaves removed from stems

1/8 cup fresh sage, leaves minced

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, “needles” removed from stems

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg (I prefer freshly grated.)

1 cup chicken stock

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick), melted

Melt butter in large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook until golden brown, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and add mushrooms; saute 5 minutes. Add celery and saute 2 minutes.

Place toasted bread cubes in a large bowl. Add contents of skillet to bread cubes. Add in chestnuts, thyme, sage, rosemary and nutmeg. Stir to mix well.

Add 1/2 c. chicken stock. Stir. Add 1/2 t. salt and 1/2 t. black pepper. Stir again, then taste. Add more stock, salt and pepper to your liking.

Note: To bake stuffing in a pan, spoon the stuffing into a buttered, appropriate-sized pan. Drizzle with 1/4 c. melted butter. Cover with foil. Bake until heated through, about 30 minutes.