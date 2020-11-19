Last Thanksgiving, my sister-in-law, Maria, saved my life.
Well, she saved my turkey.
Though I’m a self-proclaimed foodie — loving to eat and cook — for years I somehow managed to fail when it came to preparing Thanksgiving’s main attraction.
One time I had to return the bird to the oven nine times to ensure its food safety. The next year was better. The turkey only revisited the oven three times.
Then there was the year the glass in our oven door shattered four days before the grand feast. Thankfully, pardon the pun, our next-door neighbors were leaving town, so they let us use their oven.
That’s why last year I called Maria a week in advance to talk turkey. Her simple answer surprised me. “Use a cooking bag,” she advised. “And just follow the directions in the box. It’ll be perfect.”
With more than a little trepidation, I took her advice, albeit the day before Thanksgiving — I was taking no chances — and she was right. The turkey tasted terrific. So much so, that I plan a do-over this year on T-Day.
Side show
Despite my knack for botching the bird, I’m quite skilled when it comes to preparing side dishes. So much so, our Thanksgiving menu is pretty much locked in. I used to experiment with new items every year, but then a few years back, I surveyed my family. The survey listed every single menu item I’d ever featured at Thanksgiving. My family’s job was to mark the items they “had to have.”
The results were enlightening. Apparently I’m the only one who has to have a cranberry option. In addition, almost everyone agreed they could live without a butternut squash offering.
The big survey surprise was pumpkin pie getting beat out by two nontraditional desserts: my Chocolate Nemesis Torte and Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake, the national dessert of Scotland.
The Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake is really the best thing in the whole world. I first had it at the Stardust Cafe in Lewisburg, then multiple times in Scotland. As desserts go, it’s really a cake. In England and Scotland, gooey desserts are often referred to as puddings.
New traditions
Identifying and serving only your family’s Thanksgiving favorites means less work for you, and also fewer leftovers. Which is good or bad, depending on the person. Sticking to your family’s well-loved menu items also allows each attendee to anticipate with pleasure how everything will taste.
In 2019, I took delegation one step further. I asked our children to each prepare at least one menu item. I supply the recipes, and they do the rest. This really lowered my stress level.
Another new tradition we’ve established in the past few years is our kids decorating the dinner table. I provide my Granny’s dishes and damask napkins, my mother’s silverware and one of my mother-in-law’s tablecloths.
The rest is up to the kids. Thanks to YouTube, they’ve come up with some amazing feats of napkin-folding. By taking on tabletop decor, they free me up to do my thing in the kitchen.
A holiday like no other
Not only that, but the year 2020 has positively churned with change. Which presents yet another reason to stick with tradition: It’s comforting. Serving all your family’s tried-and-true favorites, with no surprises, might just make you all feel a welcome sense of control. For a few hours, anyway.
With that said, the people around your 2020 Thanksgiving table may look different this year.
Ordinarily, our family welcomes all boyfriends and girlfriends. Not this year. The families of our kids’ significant others both have health concerns we need to protect. As such, they’ll spend Turkey Day with their families, not ours.
In past years, we’ve often invited international friends who’ve never experienced an American Thanksgiving. Or friends with no family in town. Not this year.
Several friends say they’ll be having much smaller celebrations. And taking precautions. No hugs. Lots of hand sanitizer. Others plan to Zoom or FaceTime with distant loved ones later in the day.
Fresh ways to connect
Recently, I chatted with K Scarry, an event planner at Just the Letter Events (www.justtheletterevents.com) based in Fairfax, Virginia. The company specializes in providing fresh ways for businesses and families to connect, in person or virtually.
When a family can’t be together for a holiday, K suggests mailing each loved one a hand-written recipe for a favorite holiday dish. Each loved one will prepare the food item, then at an agreed upon time, they’ll meet on a virtual platform like Zoom to enjoy together their individual renditions of the chosen recipe.
Another way to connect with loved ones is through conversation cards. I purchased a set of Vertellis cards, a family card game, but you could easily think up your own questions. Things like: What are you most thankful for this year? What is the most valuable lesson you recently learned? This activity leads to truly meaningful discussions and could easily translate to the Zoom screen.
Finally, in our house, no holiday gathering would be complete without raising a shot of fruit-flavored brandy. My husband, Tony, passes around traditional one-ounce shot glasses for the brave, and tiny, thimble-sized glasses for the timid. We toast “to your health” in Italian and invariably, the names of absent loved ones are mentioned. Either far away or dearly departed.
However and wherever you spend your Thanksgiving, I hope it is both tasty and meaningful.