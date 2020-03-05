Trail promotes WV's historic theaters

The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (PAWV) is trying to help maintain historic theaters throughout the state with the West Virginia Historic Theatre Trail.
“A key thing about historic theaters is they really do serve as economic anchors, especially in the historic downtowns,” said Kelli Shapiro, with the PAWV. “If you come to see a movie or a play, you might stay and go shopping in the downtown before that, or you might go have dinner.”
“The goal of the trail is to give those buildings featured a more statewide audience, but they also have to do some self-promotion. Whether that’s through signage, or brochures, or a website that talks about its history, or historic plaques or having it as part of a walking tour of downtown, something like that,” Shapiro said.
The trail is a statewide thematic tour of historic theaters, encompassing both cinemas and live performance venues. All of the trail’s theaters are listed in, or have been officially determined eligible for, the National Register of Historic Places — the official list of the nation’s historic places deemed worthy of preservation by the National Park Service.
Currently encompassing 28 theaters across West Virginia, the trail promotes the rehabilitation and sustainable operation of our state’s historic theaters for the enjoyment of the public.
The trail was born in 2010 following a 2007 Preserve America grant award to the West Virginia Division of Culture and History’s State Historic Preservation Office, in partnership with PAWV, to develop statewide thematic tours to encourage heritage tourism in communities throughout the state.
To scan the trail’s listings, log onto www.wvhistorictheaters.com.