Upcoming community walking opportunities

If you’re interested in companionship when you walk, along with the next West Virginia Walkers’ First Saturday gathering on Nov. 2, here are a few more scheduled and structured opportunities to consider that are happening this month:
For Our Families 5k Run/Walk
The For Our Families 5k Run/Walk fundraiser will begin at 8:30 a.m. (with registration getting underway at 7:30 a.m.) Saturday at the Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way in Dunbar.
The run/walk itself is a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia. This year’s goal is to raise $20,000 for the RMHC.
Walkers are encouraged to participate — noncompetitively, if they wish — to promote healthier lifestyles. Family-oriented activities will be offered during the event as well.
Registration and other information can be found at e.givesmart.com/events/en7.
Alban Elementary Color 5k Run/Walk
For a bit more colorful walking experience, the Alban Elementary Color 5k Run/Walk will be held on Saturday at Alban Elementary School, 2030 Harrison Ave. in St. Albans, starting at 9 a.m. (Packet pickup will start at 7:30 a.m.)
Registration is $35 per adult and $25 for ages 17 and younger.
For more details, visit aptiming.com/race/913.
Wagging Tails & Nitro Ales 5k
A 5k run/walk will step off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Wagging Tails & Nitro Ales celebration, offering strolls along 21st Street and around Ridenour Lake in Nitro.
The pre-registration entry fee is $25. The day-of entry fee is $35. To register in advance or find out more, visit tristateracer.com
Bean Dinner Classic 5k
On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Bean Dinner Classic 5k Run/Walk will start and finish at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston.
The second annual event benefits the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal’s yearly Beans and Cornbread Dinner. The RCCR is endeavoring to raise $20,000 through the run/walk and dinner to support the Samaritan Inn residential recovery program for men.
The registration fee is $25 online through Nov. 15 or $30 on the day of the run/walk.
The run will begin at noon and walkers will step off at 12:05 p.m., with check-in and registration starting at 11 a.m.
For further information, visit aptiming.com/race/975 or rccr.org
Children’s Therapy Clinic “Light the Way” 5k Walk/Run
Coonskin Park in Charleston will be the venue for the Children’s Therapy Clinic “Light the Way” 5k Walk/Run, starting at 6 p.m. (4:30 p.m. check-in) on Friday, Nov. 22.
Along with the 5k walking course, the fundraiser will include contests in categories such as Ugliest Sweater, Best Costume and Most Creative Team Theme.
Participants will also be able to get an early look at Coonskin Park’s holiday lighting displays and enjoy hot chocolate and caroling, if they wish.
More information is available at aptiming.com/race/1006.
Lana McVey Memorial Drumstick Dash
To benefit Union Mission, the ninth annual Lana McVey Memorial Drumstick Dash 5k will welcome walkers and runners on the course that begins and ends on Kanawha Boulevard in downtown Charleston. The Drumstick Dash will start at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, entailing a flat course through the city.
The fee is $30 for adults who pre-register and $35 on race day. Fees are $10 for children who wish to participate competitively or free for those youngsters who don’t.
The registration deadline to ensure an event T-shirt is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25. Online registration will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Go to tristateracer.com to sign up or learn more.
Winter Wonderland Walk/Run
Active Southern West Virginia and Fayette County Park will co-sponsor the fourth annual Winter Wonderland Walk/Run, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Fayette County Park in Fayetteville.
The participation cost is $10 per person; children 12 and under will be admitted at no charge. Every participant will receive a winter ornament and be invited to participate in the Ugly Sweater Contest.
The walk/run event will begin lining up at 5:50 p.m., with a group photograph to be taken. Participants will have until 7 p.m. to complete their 5k distance or any distance goal they choose below that.
Following the walk/run, an Ugly Sweater Contest will begin at 7:15 p.m. in the park’s dining hall. The event will also correspond with the park’s opening of its seasonal Winter Wonderland Light Display.
For further details or to register, go to activeswv.com online, call 304-254-8488 or direct email to info@activesWV.com. (Active Southern West Virginia representatives can also supply information about beginner-friendly walking groups that meet once or twice weekly in Montgomery, Gauley Bridge and other areas.)
Charleston Town Center Mall Walkers
In affiliation with CAMC, the Charleston Town Center opens its doors to walkers at 8:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of every month September through May, meeting in the Town Center’s Center Court. Open to all ages, the monthly walks often feature guest speakers, along with giveaways, refreshments and walking challenges.
For more information, click the “Info” link on the Town Center website, charlestontowncenter.com.