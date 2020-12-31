The West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business and Economics introduced Vantage Ventures in Morgantown in October 2019. Its mission is to retain and attract local, national and international entrepreneurs to create new businesses and promote economic growth in the Mountain State.
Headquartered at 2156 University Place in the Sunnyside section of Morgantown, Vantage Ventures’ Vantage Point houses 8,000 square feet of space for business building and co-working. It contains open concept areas that include an experiential classroom for students to work with startups such as Iconic Air, as well as innovation labs to stimulate idea creation, product development and entrepreneurial and business expansion.
The Vantage Point is also a contributor to and resource for the Chambers College’s programs at its downtown Charleston satellite offices, which opened last year on Virginia Street East.
Its initial focus has been on four main market sectors: health, security, energy and sensory. More than 15 resident companies are supported by Vantage Ventures through mentors, executives and funding networks.
“Through investments in skills training and digitization, we will help the people of West Virginia prepare for a digital-first future that will be fueled by startups and entrepreneurship,” John Chambers said in an October 2019 WVU Today article. “I’m incredibly excited to partner with my alma mater to help the great state of West Virginia fulfill its potential to be a leader in entrepreneurship and innovation.”
“We look at this as an opportunity to access untapped intellectual capital and resources to solve large problems and stand-up businesses that attract venture investment and are profitable,” Vantage Ventures Executive Director Sarah Biller said in the article.
“In five years, the next generation of entrepreneurs will be leading thriving businesses in West Virginia with measurable economic impact. That’s how we’ll know we’re successful,” Biller predicted at the 2019 opening of Vantage Point.
Additional information regarding Vantage Ventures is posted on its website, vantageventures.io.