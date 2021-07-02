Alpha Federal, a business unit of Putnam County-based Alpha Technologies, has announced it has been selected as a prime contractor on the General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule indefinite quantity contract vehicle.
Awarded in the second quarter of this year, the contract vehicle has a total estimated value of up to $20 million over a five-year period, inclusive of a one-year base period and four, one-year options.
Under the contract, Alpha Federal will deliver Data Center services to the U.S. Geological Survey in support of Infrastructure as a Service and Platform as a Service. The effort aligns with the Department of the Interior Enterprise Architecture and Application Rationalization efforts which will take advantage of technological advances as they become available and further its Data Center Optimization Initiative.
“The Region III Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County has been instrumental in our success,” Alpha Technologies CEO Doug Tate said in a release. “Thanks to the staff at Workforce Development Board for educating us on state opportunities available for training our employees. Using the WDB Incumbent Workers Program, we were able to train our administrative and technical staff with the following skill sets: security analysts, network security, facility security and compliance, which have equipped us to successfully compete against some of the best IT companies in the world for federal contracts.”
“The mission of the Region III Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County is to help job seekers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market and to assist employers in finding and developing the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy. We were happy to partner with Alpha Technologies in training their existing workers for these new and exciting opportunities,” said Dr. Julie M. Norman, WDC-KC executive director.
Community Broadband Services
Alpha Technologies Inc. has also announced a program to assist local communities and municipalities in the development of broadband networks.
The services will provide engineering assistance at no charge. They are designed to help communities review all possibilities for internet services.
“As local communities begin to invest in broadband infrastructure, we are giving providing engineering and educational resources at no charge to help with the communities make informed decisions as they move forward with broadband deployment,” Tate said in a release.
St. Albans officials are collecting information about creating a network for their citizens. They will work directly with Alpha Technologies to learn more about the services that may be provided and how to design the network to make services available to as many of their constituents as possible.
“Before we spend any money building out the infrastructure for better broadband in St. Albans, we are going to educate ourselves on all technologies and options to better serve our constituents,” St. Albans Mayor Scott James said.
Alpha Technologies recently completed a fiber network build-out in Charleston and South Charleston that extends to its South Charleston global data center.
Alpha Technologies is a service-disabled-veteran-owned small business headquartered in Hurricane.