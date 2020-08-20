The Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University and Advantage Valley, in conjunction with the West Virginia Development Office and American Electric Power, will sponsor a Virtual Supply Chain Expo at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The online expo is designed to link small businesses with Constellium, a major West Virginia manufacturer that serves aerospace, defense, transportation, marine and other industrial markets.
Participants will hear directly from the purchasing office at Constellium about its needs, which include hydraulic hoses and fittings, service and parts for overhead cranes, metal machine shop or fabrication services, waste management and industrial general contractors.
“The Supply Chain Expos have been successful in large part due to the vital work of our local EDAs — the Huntington Area Development Council, the Putnam County Development Authority, and the Charleston Area Alliance, and for this event, the Jackson County Development Authority,” Terrell Ellis, executive director of Advantage Valley, said in a release. “Professionals at our EDAs are reaching out to smaller companies in the region, oftentimes playing the role of matchmaker, bringing smaller suppliers to the expo to make introductions to larger manufacturers.”
“These expos present the opportunity for businesses of all sizes to expand by becoming part of the larger supply chain while offering major manufacturers a chance to secure goods and services closer to home,” Derek Scarbro, director of RCBI’s Appalachian Hatchery, said in the release. “Our previous supply chain events have led to more than three dozen contracts between in-state suppliers and some of our state’s largest manufacturers.”
The Supply Chain Expo will run for one hour, using TEAMS teleconference. Although free and open to the public, registration is required. For a full list of purchasing needs and to register, visit www.rcbi.org/go/constellium.
In partnership with Advantage Valley, the expo is a project of RCBI’s Appalachian Hatchery, which is part of POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization), a multi-agency initiative that delivers federal resources to help communities affected by job losses in coal mining and related industries. Funding is provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission, U.S. Economic Development Administration, and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.
For more information, contact Scarbro at dscarbro@rcbi.org or 304-781-1684 or Ellis at 304-546-7323.