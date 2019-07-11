Warwood Tool named WV Small Business Exporter of the Year

The Warwood Tool Co. has been making hand-forged tools since 1854.
Its tools have helped shape decades of coal mining and railroad building. Its famous entrenching mattock was used extensively in World Wars I and II for digging fox holes and trenches. In fact, American soldiers have relied on Warwood tools in every war since the Civil War.
Henry Warwood, who founded the company in Martins Ferry, Ohio, moved it to its current home in Wheeling in 1905. There, in an age when many manufacturers have substituted computers for good, old-fashioned elbow grease, Warwood Tool and its 20 or so employees still forge hammers, chisels, picks and more by hand.
Despite its long history, the company has changed hands only six times. The current owners are a father and son team of Mike and Phillip Carl, along with Logan Hartle, who went to college with Phillip. They purchased the company in 2015.
Today, in a development that surely would have mystified founder Henry Warwood, the company is doing businesses internationally.
In May, the West Virginia Small Business Administration recognized the company’s growing overseas sales by honoring it as the state’s Small Business Exporter of the Year.
“The award is a big deal for is because it tells us we’re doing something right,” said Phillip Carl. “My partners and I just took over a little more than four years ago and we knew from the start that leaning on exports was always going to be an opportunity for us.”
“We are global,” Hartle said. “We sell a lot to Canada. We’ve shipped to Singapore, Australia, England. Anybody who’s willing to pay for shipping, we’ll ship to.”