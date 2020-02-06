West Virginia filmmakers reach out to the world

There was a time when people thought of the film industry as businesses in Hollywood and New York. That’s where the studios were, the producers produced and the stars lived, unless they were on location.
Today, with technology and network connections, the film industry is everywhere — and that includes the Mountain State, where innovative and creative companies are making their marks nationally and internationally with films, documentaries and television productions, with topics ranging from historic to contemporary.
Susan Shumaker of Morgantown is a story researcher and producer for Florentine Films and Ewers Brothers Productions. Her boss, Ken Burns, lives in New Hampshire. “Where you live doesn’t make as much difference as it once did,” Shumaker said. “State lines are not walls that you smack up against when you work in this industry, and the number of highly talented people in West Virginia is phenomenal.”
Robert and Jeff Tinnell are the co-founders of Allegheny Image Factory in Morgantown. Their company recently released “Feast of the Seven Fishes” to positive national reviews. Before their company opened in 2005, the brothers built industry recognition in Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and Canada. They, too, have found that if you have the credentials and drive, it doesn’t matter where you are located.
“When you present strong products in the film and television industry, the good news of your work gets shared and you are able to rise above stereotypes and stop perpetuating them,” Robert Tinnell said.
Jeff agreed. “There is a lot of talent and creativity in our state,” he said. “We are proud to be based here and, as our films are accepted around the world, people are recognizing that real work is getting done here.”
“Being involved in film and documentaries allows you to give voice to your passions and to flex creative muscles that give life to the stories you tell,” said Diana Sole Walko, CEO of MotionMasters in Charleston. “There are a lot of costs involved in this work — travel, research, shoots, writing and production, and it can be challenging to raise the funding. But the rewards are hiring West Virginians with exceptional skills, training new people and bringing positive economic impact to the state with West Virginians who have the talent to compete in an international industry.”
Jason Campbell, owner of JC Films based in Bridgeport, made his first family friendly, faith-based film, “Finding Faith,” in 2013 with Erik Estrada, who played the lead role in the film. Based on a true story warning parents about the dangers of the internet, it centered around the West Virginia State Police.
While Campbell shot the film in his hometown, Lynchburg, Virginia, he used West Virginia Police officers and police cruisers in the film. When the film was complete, Campbell and Estrada visited more than 200 churches around the country showing the film.
“When we conducted our West Virginia tour, I fell in love with the Mountain State,” he said. “I witnessed people that really care about their family and communities, who are genuine and proud.”
In 2013, he moved to Morgantown and has been making faith-based, family movies here ever since.
Chuck Roberts, executive director and CEO of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, believes West Virginia production companies play an important role by sharing West Virginia’s creative culture.
“WVPB has talented writers and producers making documentaries and we showcase the work of other state filmmakers and documentarians as well,” he said. “On our 24-hour West Virginia channel, we broadcast educational, informational and arts and culture programming. We show many of the documentaries on our public broadcast channel and they can be seen by regular viewers of National Public Broadcasting as well.”
Shumaker has worked with Florentine Films for more than 18 years. She most recently was involved with “Country Music,” which premiered on PBS in 2019. She also worked as an intern in 2002 on “The War” with funding from an NEA/West Virginia Commission on the Arts grant; with writer/producer Dayton Duncan on the Emmy award-winning “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea”; and as associate producer for “The Dust Bowl.”
She is now working with Ewers Brothers on a PBS multi-film series looking at the mental health crisis. The series is being executive produced by Burns.
“I love research. I am that person who is willing to go down the 500th rabbit hole in search of more, to dig for information and images to help the writers and directors get just the right story,” she said. “‘Country Music’ was an eight-year project. We’ll be working on the mental health film for the next 10 years, part of a PBS-wide initiative on the topic, and will look at not only the history but the lived experience today.”
Here in West Virginia, Shumaker likes that there are many resources for her to tap into. She enjoys the travel aspect of the work as well.
“We’re also developing a documentary on Henry David Thoreau,” she said. “People sometimes think of him as just a guy who lived in the woods, but his full story is so compelling. He is an important character in our country’s history as an activist, a transcendentalist, a writer and, arguably, our first environmentalist.”
Walko said MotionMasters was formed in 1987 to do video production and corporate communications work with an eye for helping West Virginia companies put their best feet forward in their communities.
“While this is still part of our business, we began to supplement that work about 20 years ago, developing educational media programs for classrooms throughout North America” she said. “This nudged us into the documentary world.”
Her company was selected by then-Gov. Gaston Caperton to produce “The West Virginians.” This, Walko said, was an eye-opening experience.
“We began our research and included respected, well-known West Virginians like Jerry West. Our research also introduced us to Rev. Leon Sullivan,” she said. “As I did more research, I wondered how I never knew about this man and his amazing work.”
Determined to tell his story, Walko studied his work and met with him on multiple occasions to produce “The Principled Man.” MotionMasters has produced a number of documentaries, including “The Moving Monument,” the story of West Virginia’s State Capitol, and “The Soul of the Senate,” highlighting the career of Robert C. Byrd.
MotionMasters crews traveled to Africa for “The Principled Man.” “The Outlier,” the story of Katherine Johnson, whose mathematics skills took her from White Sulphur Springs to NASA and the space missions, has been broadcast internationally.
MotionMasters has found additional opportunities in television editing and production. They produced 12 episodes of FidoTV Channel’s “Which Woof’s For Me?” And the company’s production staff is editing a true-crime drama series in partnership with a company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Up next, the company is working on “The Blennerhassetts,” another documentary with roots in West Virginia history.
The Tinnells believe that technology has made it easier to be located wherever you want to be, as long as you realize that the film industry is a tough business no matter where you live.
“Hollywood is still the heartbeat of our industry,” Jeff Tinnell said. “If you are willing to do the work, your company will grow and you will find opportunities that allow your business to have plenty of positive impact, and you will make a good living.”
“The work we do has an impact in our state,” Robert Tinnell said. “We generate hundreds of jobs here for actors, industry support teams like cameramen, grips and graphic designers. We hire caterers, transportation services and contractors as well as renting rooms, eating in restaurants and shopping locally.”
“We may never be the biggest industry in the state,” Jeff Tinnell said. “But we want to be taken seriously as a business that can be a cost-effective contributor to our state’s economy.”
“We are proud to produce films in our state when that makes sense for us,” Robert Tinnell said. “It’s great to see the reactions of local people when they see well-known actors here in West Virginia, and it’s just as great to see the reaction of others in the film industry when they come to West Virginia for a shoot or see one of our films and realize how beautiful this state is. The width and breadth of the filmmaking community here is genuinely diversifying the economy.”
Allegheny Image Factory produced Josh Stewart’s “Back Fork” in early 2019. The film portrays a West Virginia man struggling with addiction. “Feast of the Seven Fishes,” released late last year, is a coming-of-age story that features not only the Italian Christmas tradition but the role of family and friends during the transition to adulthood. Robert Tinnell wrote the graphic novel from which the movie is made. In January, WVPB premiered the company’s video “Coal Country,” featuring West Virginia native singer, songwriter and performer Charles Wesley Godwin.
Campbell’s company produces 90-minute feature length films primarily in the West Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., area. He believes that West Virginia has great locations with its scenic natural beauty, small towns and cities. He has been impressed with the willingness of communities to work with him and to contribute to the work he does.
“I filmed at a local high school and the school community was supportive of our efforts,” he said. “We had 300 high school students performing, as well as adults. It was tremendous.”
Campbell prefers to hire as many local crew members as he can.
“We have many young people who want to be involved in our industry,” he said. “Whether they want to be in front of the camera or behind it, the more we can provide them with experiences in the film industry, the better able they will be to decide whether this is the career they want.”
He has plans to offer film workshops to help build interest and understanding.
This year, Campbell plans to film five or six films with themes that include teacher appreciation, homelessness and depression. Each of the films has collateral materials that include calls to action. One film will be based on Bridgeport’s “Light the Night” holiday event.
“My films are not high budget, but they bring money into the state and they keep money in the state as well,” he said. “Our film industry is vibrant and has positive recognition worldwide.”
Partnering with production companies, WVPB finds opportunities to bring a state perspective to national and international topics. Last year, at the premier of Ken Burns’ “Country Music” documentary, WVPB introduced a local view with “In Tune: A Community of Musicians” by WVPB producer/director Russ Barbour. Producer Suzanne Higgins led the production of “Vietnam: West Virginians Remember” documentary which complements Burns’ “The Vietnam War.”
Like Walko, Roberts appreciates the energy that goes into the documentaries and films being produced around the state. “When a producer has a vision for a story, he or she will work on it for quite a while to research, investigate, gather and shoot footage before the production begins,” he said. “They do this while working on other projects and assignments.”
Being able to premiere work like the Tinnells’ “Coal Country” video on “Mountain Stage” is another way to tell West Virginia’s story as well. “We can’t tell West Virginia’s stories alone,” he said. “But we can tell many more stories and support the work of other West Virginia companies by including their work on WVPB whenever possible.”