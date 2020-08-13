The travel experience has been changed — at least for the near future — by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But people still crave road trips and vacations, and the recreational vehicle industry is stepping up to fulfill those needs.
A recreational vehicle, or RV for short, is a conveyance with living quarters on wheels. This includes motor homes, camper trailers, fifth-wheels and popups. They appeal to people who crave personal freedom and control.
Sam Boothe is one such person.
Boothe got his first small camper when he was just a teenager living on remote Fenwick Mountain in Nicholas County. Immediately, he was hooked.
Now a senior citizen and retired, the former Army sergeant has been to every state except Hawaii in his 40-foot-long Fleetwood RV.
He has everything he needs to be self-sufficient for 30 days. He bakes cornbread in his fully equipped kitchen. He even has his own WiFi hotspots. He’s driven his RV and a 20-foot trailer right through New York City, where he parked at a restaurant owned by Rodney Dangerfield.
Boothe has driven it through the Northwest, where he hunts and fishes for wild game. He has parked in a church parking lot in Louisiana to do flood relief during Hurricane Katrina; other times he enjoys the gumbo or jambalaya while visiting friends in nearby Baton Rouge.
While he loves his West Virginia home, Boothe is a self-confessed rolling stone. “I wanted to be able to travel the world and have, but I also wanted my living room, my guns and my fishing pole right with me,” he said.
He knows the best fishing holes in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. What he likes best about traveling are the people. He’s made friends with tribal leaders who allow him to hunt on reservations as long as he donates the meat for local families. He once operated an RV park in Chilhowie, Virginia. His home on wheels allows him to visit family without intruding and to pick up and go without too much planning.
He calls himself “old school,” and doesn’t rely on smartphone apps for RVers. “I know by heart where the toll roads are, best places to eat and get best prices on fuel, where the overhead clearances are OK, where the places are to park and hook up,” he said.
A booming industry
While there are millions of seasoned campers like Boothe, the number of first-time RVers is exploding. In fact, in 2018, there were 78 million campers nationwide, an increase of 1.4 million from the year before, according to the North American Camping Report.
“Camping has been the best kept secret for years,” says Jason Adkins of Adkins RV in Ripley, whose business is up 10% just this year. The coronavirus has impacted the industry in ways no one could have predicted.
“Fear. That’s the number one thing impacting the camper industry today,” says Adkins, who bought his family-run business in 2014.
His typical customer is the new retiree. “They have money and are ready to travel, but they are afraid of flying and staying in motels.”
When pandemic restrictions forced many small businesses to close in April, Adkins’ business was devastated. What he didn’t predict was the enormous demand that picked back up in May.
“I usually have 50 campers in stock,” he said. “I now only have eight or nine.”
He and other RV sales companies are struggling to meet increased demand. Manufacturers are likewise struggling to get parts and components. The trade war with China has also been a factor — many of the component parts of RVs, such as appliances, gaskets and hitches — come from China.
Adkins buys his campers from Jayco Jay Flight in Indiana. He said the same supply chain problem is affecting the market’s ability to restock items like bicycles, pools and side-by-sides as the demand for safe, at-home activities increases.
The virus is affecting the industry in other ways. Adkins’ children, once active in sports, have seen their leagues shut down. “My 10-year-old, instead of playing soccer, is riding bikes and playing outside like 10-year-olds used to do,” he said.
Families are looking for new ways to keep kids occupied and active. They also are looking for safe ways to take vacations.
“People are figuring out you can rent a spot [for an RV] at Myrtle Beach for $60 a night, right on the beach.”
At the same time, altered school schedules and work-from-home orders are increasing the vacation season for families with children. “People are going to be taking more frequent vacations and taking them later and later in the fall.”
People are also buying RVs to be able to adapt to a changing work environment. “I sell a lot of RVs to pipeliners and transient workers like traveling nurses,” Adkins said. The term “workamping” has even emerged to cover the different ways campers are changing the notion of office. This includes entire campsites reserved for medical workers, and RV parks serving as bases for mobile offices.
Adkins predicts a huge demand for new, better-equipped campgrounds — a tremendous opportunity for private investors.
“It’s a very low-cost investment,” he said. “You don’t have to build anything. Just run a few sewer pipes, water lines and power hookups.”
He believes our state park systems are antiquated, and that we will see more private ventures like the proposed Jellystone Park near Charleston.
Tips for the RV life
Boothe and Adkins have some advice for first-time RVers.
“While it seems exhilarating to jump in a camper and take off, there are many factors to consider when buying and renting an RV,” Boothe said.
First is the cost of the vehicle and insurance. He says salesmen often sell first-time buyers more RV and more insurance than they need.
Adkins agrees. Unlike larger outlets driven by sales numbers, he said it’s different for small businesses. “I am a small operation. I am selling experiences, not RVs.”
Adkins said first-time buyers shouldn’t let a dollar amount drive their decision. “I’ve seen a lot of people buy the wrong RV simply because they have a dollar amount in mind. You must decide what you need the RV for.”
Boothe said owners need to factor in fuel costs, which can be upwards of $2,000 for one trip on larger motor coaches. Boothe calls that the “burn rate.”
Add to that the cost of tolls and lot rental at RV parks. Not many places will allow you to simply pull over for the night. Most Walmarts, Lowe’s and Home Depots, for example, allow RVs to stay one night only.
Maintenance is another important factor. Boothe anticipates equipment problems and plans for them, carrying many replacement parts with him.
He is not a fan of renting and sharing RVs, a growing trend. “If you rent an RV, inspection is the key. You will bear the expense of anything wrong with the vehicle when you turn it in.”
He said the RV sharing apps are like time shares — most everyone regrets getting into those agreements.
Classes of campers
Adkins also sees camping as having less of a stigma than it once did. “When most people think of camping, they think of roughing it. The modern RVs are anything but roughing it. They have heated massaging chairs and are decorated in styles like modern farmhouse — you know, Chip and Joanna Gaines.”
A veteran like Boothe doesn’t care much about frills. He loves the independence and adventure RVs afford him, and he values most the relationships with people he meets along the way.
“I met a beautiful Native American woman at a truck stop once. She and her two sons invited me to the Gathering of Nations in Albuerqueque,” he said.
He attended the event, and now goes almost every year.
He’s also a member of the Recreational Vehicle Disaster Corporation, a group that responds to natural disasters like hurricanes and floods.
“We get a call for help and we take off.”
Boothe, who is a trained environmental engineer, has done everything from building safe wastewater treatment facilities to removing contaminates from fresh water systems to cleaning up flood or hurricane debris.
In the RV world, Boothe describes himself as middle class. Adkins says that group buys the most RVs — the typical cost being between $12,000 and $20,000.
Then there are the high-rollers. “There are some really high-end RVs,” Boothe added, referring to luxury coaches with “all-electric systems and gold fixtures” that stay in fancy resorts.
On the other end are a class of RVers — Boothe calls them bad apples — who disrespect others and the campgrounds, making noise and leaving pet waste and trash all around.
Then there are those who, for one reason or another, have decided to live off the grid in sort of a clandestine existence. They home school their children and move around from place to place, avoiding encumbrances. Some young families have converted old school buses to living quarters on wheels — “schoolies” they are called.
“Finally, you also have stealth camping,” Boothe said. Stealth camping is where an RV is disguised as a food truck or a commercial vehicle. These campers are able to avoid paying hookup or rental fees and just park wherever they can avoid detection.
Adkins sees nothing but growth for the family-owned business as well as the industry. “The demand is so high I’m seeing a three-year upswing until the supply chain is able to meet the demand of 365,000 new campers a year.”
For an old-timer like Boothe, life is slowing down a little as he circles back to his origins. He’s building a cabin near his birthplace and is reconnecting with family and friends. But he plans to continue traveling as long as he is able.
“I love life and I love people,” he said.