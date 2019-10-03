When Charleston was under attack

Charleston was just shy of 75 years old when the Kanawha Valley campaign came through in September 1862.
After the Battle of Rich Mountain, Union forces moved into Charleston on July 25, 1861. This allowed the Union to control the Kanawha River and kept the valuable Kanawha saline production in Union control. The salt was used for meat preservation.
In the summer of 1862, the Union army withdrew a large force under Gen. Jacob B. Cox from southern western Virginia to prepare for the campaign that included the Second Battle of Manassas in August, and the Battle of Sharpsburg in September. Col. Joseph A.J. Lightburn, a Lewis County resident, was left with 5,000 soldiers to defend the Kanawha Valley.
Confederate Gen. William Wing Loring, while at Dublin Depot, Virginia, came in possession of Union Gen. John Pope’s letter book, revealing only 5,000 Union soldiers defended the Kanawha Valley. Loring advanced from Giles, Virginia, into the Kanawha Valley along the James River and Kanawha Turnpike on Sept. 6, 1862, with 5,000 Confederates.
Cabell County resident and former congressman Gen. Albert S. Jenkins led a 500-mile Confederate cavalry expedition into the future West Virginia from Salt Sulphur Springs in Monroe County, looping through Huttonsville, Buckhannon, Weston, Glenville, Spencer, Ripley, Point Pleasant, Barboursville, then through Wayne, Logan, and Raleigh counties.
Meanwhile, Loring moved down the Kanawha Valley, encountering Union resistance at Fayetteville on Sept. 10, 1862. The forces skirmished again at Cotton Hill, Gauley Ferry, Armstrong’s Creek, and near Cannelton on Sept. 11, as the Union troops retreated toward Charleston.
Both armies split, with portions moving downstream along both banks of the Kanawha River. Lightburn moved his headquarters from Gauley to Charleston, where he anticipated making a stand.
Retreating to Charleston, Lightburn’s forces attempted a defense of the city. At the time, Charleston consisted of about nine blocks, roughly bounded by modern Kanawha Boulevard, Truslow Street, Virginia Street and Dunbar Street. Brooks Street ran north-south from the P. Brooks’ house at Kanawha Boulevard. A suspension bridge spanned the Elk River extending Washington Street toward the Littlepage and Glenwood plantations. Ferries were in service across the Kanawha River.
Lightburn ordered Col. Samuel Gilbert to hold and engage the Confederates upriver of Charleston. It is believed this was the area of the modern Capitol — which was designed by his son, Cass Gilbert.
The Confederate forces arrived in the vicinity of the University of Charleston campus on Sept. 12, 1862. Soldiers were deployed to set up artillery on Fort Hill to shell the city when the battle commenced about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, 1862. The Union artillery responded from the vicinity of the Ruffner property in the modern East End.
The Confederate and Union forces engaged on the north bank of the Kanawha. Col. John A. McCausland of Mason County engaged the Union forces. He assigned Chapman’s battery to the northern hills overlooking the valley.
By 3 p.m., the Union soldiers had begun to withdraw from downtown. They torched portions of the city, including the Asbury Chapel (used as a quartermaster office), the Kanawha House, the Bank of Virginia, Mercer Academy, along with stores, warehouses and cavalry barns. Supply wagons were moved across the Elk River before cutting the suspension bridge to slow pursuit.
The battle of artillery batteries from the hills continued until late afternoon, while the Confederates settled into town and unsuccessfully searched for means to cross the Elk north of the city.
That night the Union troops retreated toward Ravenswood. Loring chose to remain in Charleston.
The Confederates held Charleston until the end of October. Loring, butting heads with Confederate officers — notably Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson — lost his command in Charleston and was reassigned to the Army of Mississippi.
Confederate Gen. John Echols, a resident of Monroe County, took command at Charleston. In late October, Cox returned with two Union divisions working up the Kanawha Valley, while Union Gen. George Crook approached from Weston to Gauley Bridge. Outnumbered, Echols withdrew toward Princeton. Jenkins, left to defend the valley, fought a skirmish at Tyler Mountain before retreating to join Echols.
Minor skirmishes and battles continued through the war, such as the Battle of Hurricane Bridge in 1863, but the Kanawha Valley was never again seriously threatened.
In 1863, the Union built Fort Scammon overlooking the city. It was named for Gen. Eliakim P. Scammon, who commanded the 7,000 Union soldiers stationed in the Kanawha Valley. Among these soldiers were future presidents Rutherford B. Hayes and William McKinley. The Union also established Camp White, named for Col. Carr B. White of the 23rd Ohio, on the bottomlands near Ferry Branch, and one at the Littlepage plantation.
At least six buildings survive that witnessed the Battle of Charleston: Holly Grove, Colonel Henry Hewitt Wood House, Augustus Ruffner House, Craik-Patton House, MacFarland-Hubbard House, Littlepage Stone Mansion, and Glenwood.