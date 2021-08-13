When Trevor Moore became the new wildlife biologist managing the West Virginia State Wildlife Center at French Creek for the Division of Natural Resources in January, the WVDNR’s first directive to him consisted of two words:
“Get wolves.”
Moore, who is from Utah and was working previously in Kansas before coming to the WVDNR, got right on it. The hunt took seven months, ending when three frolicking wolf pups had their public debut at the Center the first of July.
They immediately became the star attraction. Moore said attendance at the Center is up. “We were way over July of last year. We’re seeing 300 people some weekends,” he said.
The pups are full-blooded gray wolves. They are all females from two litters sired by the same father. As wild animals, they are not given names, per WVDNR policy.
Two have dark coats with streaks of black and brown, with one being slightly smaller. The third has a distinctly lighter tan and gray coat with silver tips.
“We were able to purchase them from a rescue and research facility in Minnesota,” Moore said. “We’ve worked with the facility before. They take excellent care of their animals.”
Moore drove to Minnesota to pick up the pups. At that time, they were five weeks old. “Our vet checked them out and said they were in good health. They’ve had their vaccinations, heartworm and flea medicine —same as with dogs.”
Longtime employee Kenny Hall, a WVDNR fish and wildlife technician, is the point man around the park, having worked there for 30 years. He can be seen most days driving around in a side-by-side taking care of the animals and grounds. He thinks these are the first wolf pups to call the Wildlife Center home.
The facility’s last wolves were a pair of aging adults who died of natural causes in 2020. “We’ve had adult wolves here, but no pups that anybody remembers,” Hall said.
Wildlife Center history
The young canids bring fresh blood and a sense of excitement to a facility with a history that dates back to 1923, when the West Virginia Conservation Commission (the forerunner of the Division of Natural Resources) purchased the French Creek Game Farm in Upshur County. For years, game birds and other animals were raised at the farm for restocking programs.
When the game program was discontinued, the facility was converted to a zoological center dedicated to showcasing animals in their natural habitat.
The animal exhibits provided a fun, educational way for people to learn about the state’s wildlife. New, spacious enclosures were built in 1984, using matching funds from the U.S. Department of Interior.
Of the 326-acre park, about 26 acres are maintained for the Wildlife Center, including a 1.25-mile, wheelchair-accessible interpretive loop trail. A staff of five, full-time workers (including Moore) maintains the facility with help from four seasonal employees during the busy months. The Center also makes use of volunteers and interns, primarily to lead tour groups.
A few of the many animals one can encounter at the Center include elk, bison, bears, mountain lions, white-tailed deer, bobcats, red and gray foxes, bald eagles, owls, hawks, coyotes, a fisher and groundhogs (one named “French Creek Freddie” is a popular attraction on Groundhog Day). The Center even has river otters in a habitat that includes a water tank with a window where visitors can watch them swim.
Nearly all of the animals are native to West Virginia, or had wild populations here in the past. An exception is a pair of pheasants — upland game birds not native to the region.
“Pheasants come from Asia and are invasive through all of North America,” Moore said. “They were brought here hundreds of years ago and their populations exploded. People love to hunt them.”
In the case of wolves, the apex predators were once common in the state and throughout the Allegheny Mountains. Because of wolf predation on livestock and other conflicts with humans, the animals were hunted, trapped and poisoned relentlessly.
A mythic species loved and loathed
Folklore surrounding the wolf, the largest member of the canidae family, is as old as the first humans sitting around a campfire telling stories. In ancient times, wolves figured prominently in mythology. Romulus and Remus, the legendary founders of Rome, were abandoned and raised by a she-wolf. The Greeks associated wolves with the sun god, Apollo.
In North America, the wolf is a clan animal for several Native American tribes — including Cherokee and Shawnee, people associated historically with the territory that is now West Virginia. The Shawnee have a wolf dance among their tribal dance traditions.
Native Americans also conflicted with the white settlers moving into the area. While the Eastern Woodlands Indians were forced to relocate, the wolves were wiped out.
No one knows with certainty when the last wolf was killed in West Virginia, but it was probably more than 100 years ago. There’s a story in “The Annals of Webster County, West Virginia (1941),” that claims the last wolf was killed in 1897 at the headwaters of the Back Fork of the Elk River. But stories of wolves in the remote ridges of the Alleghenies persisted into the early 1900s.
For a time, wolves in the Midwest and western United States also faced extermination. But the protection wolves in the Lower 48 received from the Endangered Species Act allowed them to make a comeback (wolves in Alaska were never included in that protection). Wolf numbers rebounded, aided by repopulation efforts in a few wilderness areas, such as Yellowstone National Park.
The growing population has led to renewed conflicts with humans, with ranchers and farmers leading the call for more regulated public wolf hunts. Such hunts were allowed sporadically over the years. Last year, it was announced that wolves were again to be taken off the list of federally protected species, turning management over to the states.
One of the states where wolf management has long been a contentious issue is Wisconsin, where farmers complain about wolf attacks on livestock. The state DNR scheduled a wolf hunt in February that killed 219 wolves out of an estimated population of 1,000. The hunt allowed dogs to be used to chase down wolves, and this nearly doubled the kills the state had allotted, according to an AP story.
“The biggest problem humans have with wolves is the damage to livestock,” said Moore, who, being from Utah, is familiar with ecosystems both with and without wolves. “The bottom line is that humans like to have things that wild wolves can get easily. I understand that point of view.”
Wolves, cougars, venison
It’s unlikely that wolves will ever roam free again in the Mountain State. “Wolf restoration is not something the DNR is looking at, as far as I know,” Moore said.
To some extent, that niche has been filled by coyotes – a smaller member of the canidae family. DNR officials report that coyotes are now an established part of the state’s ecosystem.
While the captive wolves at the Center will never be a threat to anyone’s sheep, that’s not to say they aren’t getting plenty of fresh meat. As of this writing, they are 15 weeks old and getting fed five pounds of venison a day (plus dog food).
“Once fall comes, their appetite ramps up and they start putting on fat for the winter,” Moore said. “They’ll start eating 12 to 15 pounds each of venison a day. We go through about 300 deer here in a year for our animals.”
Most of the deer meat comes from road kill in the surrounding area or is donated by hunters. The carcasses are processed on site.
Feeding the animals is a daily priority. Moore said it’s a safety requirement that at least two staff members do the feeding together. “With two people, it takes about three hours to feed all the animals here,” he said.
The Center also has two adult mountain lions (also called cougars) who get fresh deer meat. Like wolves, there was a time when the Alleghenies were home to a wild population of the big cats.
“Our cougars were rescued as kittens from a Montana forest fire. They toured around with Jack Hanna, made the TV rounds and were on ‘The Late Show with David Letterman.’ They ended up at the Columbus Zoo,” Moore said. The Wildlife Center acquired them from the zoo in 2019.
“Even though wolves and cougars are no longer found here in the wild, having them here helps make the Center a comprehensive experience,” Moore said.
Wolf behavior
At 15 weeks, the pups are still very dog-like. They rough-play with each other, have toys and engage in rambunctious interaction with their caretakers.
“The play, the mental stimulus, is very important for their growth. They wrestle with each other and growl, but it’s all mock fighting. In the wild, it’s how they learn to defend themselves and the pack,” Moore said.
Wolves in the wild are not prone to fighting among themselves. Fights are rarely necessary when a growl, glance or shift in posture usually gets the point across. The popular perception of male wolves challenging each other to be the alpha, the one who dominates the pack, is outmoded, according to Moore.
“The concept of alpha originated in studies of packs in captivity,” he said. “Animals can behave very differently in the wild. The science is clearer now that most wild packs are family units with the alpha male and female simply being the breeding pair — the mom and dad.”
Anyone entering the pups’ enclosure is warned that “your shoestrings are toast.” Indeed, the pups will mouth anything that’s loose – shoelaces, camera straps, even items of clothing. Moore said this is natural behavior.
“Wolves are very mouthy. They use their mouths to interact with everything. Nipping is not necessarily a sign of aggression. As pups, that’s how they communicate with their mom when they want food,” he said.
“That’s one reason you need experienced handlers. They will nip at your heels while you’re in there cleaning. You have to pay attention.”
During one interaction, a DNR staff person’s cap fell off and a pup grabbed it and ran. Attempts to retrieve the cap were met with growls and snarls. Finally, a trade was worked out — the person swapped a deer antler for the cap.
Even as pups, it seems wolves are shrewd traders.
“I’m trying to make sure my guys are in there interacting with them every day,” Moore said. “We don’t want them to see us as a threat but as members of the pack. That helps us do our job of maintaining their enclosure and keeping them safe and healthy.”
As the wolves grow and sexually mature, Moore said their ancestral behavior will become more overt. “They will go through hormonal changes, just like people do. They will be more defensive, more individualized.”
By early August the pups were vocalizing more and beginning to practice their howling. There will come a time when the staff takes extra precautions when entering the enclosure.
“We’ll monitor how they change and develop. As adults, they will very much be wild animals,” Moore said.
Successful outcome
But for now, the pups’ antics are delighting visitors young and old. And considering how fast they grow, families who want to see the wolves while they’re still pups should plan a visit soon. “There’s never a bad time to come visit,” Moore said. “The animals are always here.”
While this reporter was at the Center, a woman and boy from Charleston came up to Moore (who stands out from the crowd in his DNR uniform).
“How old are they?” the woman asked, motioning to the wolves’ enclosure.
“They are 15 weeks. From Minnesota. All girls and half-sisters from two different litters.”
“15 weeks! I thought they looked really small. We went to Alaska and saw wolves. They were huge.”
“These are still pups. They’ll get to be from 75 to 100 pounds. Males get bigger,” Moore said. “But everything is bigger in Alaska. They have the biggest elk, the biggest grizzlies ...”
“And it’s the biggest state,” the boy interjected.
“Exactly,” Moore said, smiling.
“It will be interesting to come back and see how much they’ve grown,” said the woman.
Which is exactly what Moore and the WVDNR want to hear. More visitors, more returning families, more summer passes — all this means more support for the Wildlife Center, which is not funded by tax revenue.
Sounds like the pups are paying off.