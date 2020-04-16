Will drive-in movies rise again?

The first drive-in was established by Richard Hollingshead, who began his innovation with a 1928 Kodak projector pointed at a screen strapped to the hood of his car.
On May 16, 1933, he received US Patent #1,909,537 for the drive-in theater. In June 1933, he opened the first drive-in opened in Camden, New Jersey, charging 25 cents for the car plus 25 cents a person. The news of the first drive-in was announced in the Charleston Gazette on July 22, 1933.
E.R. Custer first appeared in the area in 1916, accepting a position “with a local moving picture distributing concern” in Gallipolis, Ohio. In December 1945, Custer, along with Beulah M. Custer and W.H. Erwin Jr., formed the Auto-Park Theater company of Charleston. The company was authorized to issue 500 shares of stock. The $100,000 construction was underway by June 1947 on U.S. 60 at DuPont City.
E.R. Custer claimed the 50-by-70-foot screen was “the largest of its kind in the U.S.” The projection booth was equipped with RCA drive-in equipment placed 250 feet from the screen. A concession stand served snacks. There were picnic tables and a playground adjacent to the theater.
Fred Clemens opened the first drive-in in West Virginia in 1946. When he died in 1953, he owned the Beckley Drive-in Theater at Stanaford and the Belpre Drive-in Theater in Ohio.
On Friday, Aug. 1, 1947, Trail Drive-In on West DuPont Avenue at Belle opened. It opened at 8 p.m. with two shows. Hundreds of cars (there was space for 650) were the first to view an oversized screen with individual loudspeakers that brought the sound into the car. In 1947, the state was on Standard Time; therefore, it was dark enough for an 8 p.m. movie.
Custer and his associates — E. Floyd Price of Newark, Ohio, and Rube Shor of Cincinnati, Ohio — began work on a second drive-in theater on a 22-acre site in St. Albans. The Valley Drive-In Theater opened on July 23, 1948, and closed in August 1996. The remnants of the Valley Drive-In are still visible, with the screen turned into a sign for 84 Lumber near the intersection of U.S. 60 and old U.S. 35 (now W.Va. 31).
The now-closed Kanawha City Kmart was the site of the Owens Drive-In from 1953 to the 1970s. Al Boudouris of Toledo flew his Navion plane into Charleston to open the Owens Drive-In. It was the 154th theater Boudouris designed. His other drive-ins were located in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Michigan.
Both the Owens Drive-In and Valley Drive-In Theater closed because of the value of the land, although the Owens Drive-In moved closer to Marmet and survived until sometime in the mid-1980s.
Hollingshead lost his patent in May 1950, when the Delaware District Court invalidated the patent. The number of drive-ins rose from 820 in 1948, to 3,775 in 1954, to 4,063 in 1958. By 1967 there were 3,384 drive-ins.
The conventional drive-in heyday was from about 1948 to about 1954, when the number rose from 820 venues to 3,775. In West Virginia, there are 93 drive-ins recorded on drive-in.com.
Outside the Kanawha Valley, Meadow Bridge and Pipestem drive-ins are the closest to Charleston. Meadow Bridge, in Fayette County, is a one-screen drive-in theater built in 1953 with a 180 car capacity. Pipestem opened in 1972 with a 285 car capacity.
The decline of the drive-in theater in the 1970s is attributed to several factors. The greatest challenge, Daylight Saving Time, was again under debate this past legislative session. Daylight Saving Time was standardized in the United States with the 1966 Uniform Time Act, setting the clocks ahead an hour from April to October. This meant that in many places in the United States, it was not dark enough for movies until 10 p.m., with a double feature lasing until nearly 2 a.m.
Cutting out weekday family moving outings, theaters lost business in the ensuing years. In 1972, there were 3,342 in operation. This was down to 2,882 five years later. The Trail Drive-In at Belle closed in 1976.
The 1970s rise in gas prices also harmed the industry, and the invention of the videocassette in the 1980s spurred the rise of the home video rental business — also now defunct with the move to streaming. The last U.S. Blockbuster, once the largest chain of video rental stores, closed all but one store in Alaska by 2017.
Hollywood brought the most recent blow to the drive-in theater by requiring theaters to install digital projectors. “Go digital or go dark” became a common theme. In 2015, major movie studios only released films digitally. Many small theaters and rural theaters closed down.
Although there were fewer than 600 drive-ins in the U.S. at the beginning of the 1990s, the number actually rose to 815 screens by December 1997. Now there are about 325 theaters in operation nationally. Many survive with income from weekend flea markets to supplement the movies.
With the advent of social distancing as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will the drive-in theater rise in popularity again?
Today, instead of hanging speakers in the windows, theaters use radio frequencies with short-range radios bringing the sound to the cars, or those sitting in chairs around the car.
Doing away with the constraint of Daylight Savings Time would further aid a resurgence of the drive-in theater.