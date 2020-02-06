With an eye on jobs, some legislators working to reinstate film credit

Encouraging the growth of the film industry in West Virginia can have a positive impact for the state’s economy and its image, according to industry members and some West Virginia legislators. The opportunities for film and production companies to locate here or choose West Virginia as a location for filming can mean increased job opportunities, added revenue for local businesses and added interest in the state for business, travel and relocation.
This view is consistent with the September 2019 Association of Film Commissioners International report, “Best Practice in Screen Sector Development,” which includes case studies and reviews of successful strategies and policies that are critical to attracting and maintaining a successful film industry. The study included four areas: incentives, workforce capacity, physical infrastructure and services, and film-friendly production environment. It emphasizes that all are critical elements for the film industries in countries, states and municipalities.
This year, the West Virginia legislature will have the opportunity to consider House Bill 4382, introduced by Delegates Dianna Graves, Joshua Higginbotham, Erikka Storch, Ben Queen, Caleb Hanna, Kayla Kessinger, Roger Hanshaw (House Speaker), Jason Barrett, John Doyle, Doug Skaff and Chad Lovejoy.
The bill calls for the amendment and reenactment of the West Virginia Film Industry Investment Act. It strengthens the audit procedures, moves oversight from the Tourism Office to the Economic Development Office, eliminates loopholes and strengthens the Economic Development Office’s ability to disqualify any film project that depicts West Virginia in a negative way. Companies that portray the state in a negative way can still film here, but they won’t be eligible for film tax credits.
“We are always talking about economic development and our need to diversify our business base,” said Graves, R-Kanawha. “I believe this bill will help our in-state film and production businesses and draw interest from out-of-state companies that are looking for locations.”
“The Film Office, which was eliminated in the state’s budget in 2018, was successful in helping to bring productions to the state and building a professional workforce,” she said. “Yes, tax credits meant some money was going out of state, but when you consider that production companies hired crews and actors within the state, and that they were booking hotel rooms, eating in local restaurants, using construction crews, dry cleaners and administrative staff and shopping in local hardware stores and retail outlets, you can see that West Virginia benefited much more.
“People are concerned about the amount of money going out of state, but in reality the vast majority stays in the state,” Graves said. “For every $100 spent by filmmakers in the state, between $69 to $100 stays in the state each time. No matter what, West Virginia gets more than it spends on the tax credit.”
WV Film Creates, a lobbying group in support of the state film industry, notes the financial impact of direct expenditures in the state under the former incentive program grew from almost $154,000 in 2008 to almost $9,300,000 in 2015, the last year for which all of the data is available. Moreover, 5,900 state businesses were used for production by program participants, and 2,100 residents were hired for these productions. Nearly 300 people were trained by the former Film Office for in-demand skill sets.
“The strength of our state’s film industry comes down to our ability to compete,” said Robert Tinnell, co-founder of Allegheny Image Factory in Morgantown. “Leveraging the tax credit helps, but it is just one component of what we need to be able to offer.”
Tinnell said the state has a good, highly skilled workforce and beautiful locations and he, like others, would like to see the West Virginia Resource Directory restored. HB 4832 will bring the directory back, according to Graves. With almost 6,000 entries, the directory provided producers and directors looking for new sites to access information about site locations, business services and workforce availability.
“Losing this directory was a blow to the state’s film opportunities,” said Jeff Tinnell, brother of Robert Tinnell and fellow co-founder of Allegheny Image Factory. “While the other states around us provided easy access to these resources online, West Virginia had nothing to show. It would be great to get it back again.”
“Look around and you will see that good things are happening in our industry,” said Diana Sole Walko of MotionMasters. “We’ve been able to make a living in West Virginia with creative productions and a trained workforce. But, in order to diversify and grow, we need to be able to tell major producers outside of our state what services our filmmakers can provide and offer incentives so that we can compete with every state surrounding us. All of them have these resources available.”
“With incentive tax credits and resource information being offered by so many other states, we can’t even play in the game if we don’t have solid support for our film industry,” Graves said. “I understand that there are concerns about tax credit funding, but people must remember that these companies must come to West Virginia and spend money here before they get any credits.”