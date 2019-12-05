Wrap it up: Think small, go local for the holidays

A few short, easy jaunts out and about the Kanawha Valley can have their advantages over exclusively cruising the Amazon (dotcom, that is) or rocking around the big box stores this holiday season.
While early reports indicate that many local businesses in the area had a rise in sales last weekend for Small Business Saturday, gift buyers can keep the momentum going by continuing to shop small throughout December.
An enormous, sleigh-filling selection of distinctive, “home-grown” holiday gifts can be gleaned and gathered in area business districts, supporting local merchants — and their coffers — while fulfilling holiday wishes for every person on your buying list, often in one-of-a-kind ways.
Pepperoni roll apparel
Pepperoni rolls are a major ingredient in Teays Valley-based Parties and Peonies’ gift inventory of West Virginia-themed apparel and other items. The Pepperoni Roll T-shirt, a paean to the Mountain State culinary flavor favorite, is a top seller treasured by natives and transplanted West Virginians alike.
In August 2017, Teays Valley stay-at-home mom Carol Miller launched her Parties and Peonies business. “The name really doesn’t reflect what I do now,” she said. “My mom and dad got me a Cricut [cutting machine] for my birthday a couple of years ago. At first, I did party supplies and decorations. It totally morphed into something I didn’t dream about, honestly.”
Miller grew up in Fairmont, the birthplace of the pepperoni roll, which was first rolled and sold at the Country Club Bakery there by Giuseppe “Joseph” Argiro in 1927, according to author Jeanne Mozier.
While attending an event featuring pepperoni rolls as the signature course, Miller told her husband she thought it would be fun to create a T-shirt with a pepperoni roll on the front and the outline of West Virginia in the background.
A Facebook post of the shirt she fashioned elicited raves on her social media site, so “sure enough, we decided almost immediately to trademark this design and make it ours,” Miller said. “It’s become our brand. Pepperoni roll T-shirts are definitely my baby.”
The Millers started offering the shirts at themed events, such as Rolls on the River in Charleston. And then, thanks to some unforeseen, momentary national exposure, the shirts began to sell like — well, pepperoni rolls.
“There was a segment about pepperoni rolls on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ last year, the Saturday before Thanksgiving,” Miller recounted. She saw the CBS crew filming at an event they were attending at the West Virginia University Mountainlair student union in Morgantown, but neither she nor her husband was approached or interviewed for the piece.
Nevertheless, the T-shirt was featured in the background of the segment when it was broadcast — and things really got cooking.
“It aired that Sunday before Thanksgiving,” Miller said. “I was sitting on the couch with my girls. My husband was in the shower. They started screaming, ‘Daddy, you’re on television!’ They showed the shirt, and it resonated long enough for people to go, ‘I need that shirt.’ I guess they Googled my Etsy shop page. My phone started going ‘ding, ding, ding,’ and I shipped orders to 11 states from that.”
Since that fortuitous appearance a year ago, Miller said, she has shipped the pepperoni roll T-shirts to customers in 39 states, the District of Columbia and three other countries.
The T-shirts start at $15 each and long-sleeve versions cost $25. They can be viewed and ordered via the Parties and Peonies Facebook and Instagram pages or purchased locally at outlets, such as Bear Wood Company in Hurricane and Charleston, The Boone Magnolia Boutique in Danville, Brown’s Antique Mall in Nitro and the Seventh Boutique and Beauty Bar in South Charleston. Miller can also be contacted at 304-677-7144 to take orders and answer questions.
While the pepperoni roll T-shirt is her bonafide best seller, Miller also offers aprons, pillows, ornaments, totes, West Virginia-themed wine glasses and more.
Wouldn’t wood be nice?
Rendered deftly from reclaimed, locally sourced wood, handcrafted, high-quality furniture pieces may, rightly, be the mainstay and main customer draw at Bear Wood Company, but the Hurricane-headquartered company also creates keepsake gifts. Ornaments are available, as are engraved minis, wall plaques, beer flights and more, many West Virginia oriented in design. (Bear Wood Company craftspeople can and will create rustic wooden replicas of other states of the Union, too, for downhome home decor gifting.) Caps, mugs, stickers and T-shirts are also in stock for stocking stuffing and beneath the tree.
Matt Snyder launched Bear Wood Company on the last day of 2014 and, nearly five years later, his business is thriving on Main Street in Hurricane and downtown Charleston.
“I think our biggest appeal, really, is that everything we have has a local tie or story to it,” Snyder said. “It’s appealing to people who want something unique. We have a lot of smaller gift items that are, obviously, very local with a West Virginia flavor.
“Our pricing is good, too, I think; we’re not too hard on the pocketbook,” he added.
“Something new for us this year are some cutting boards where we inlay West Virginia-themed elements,” he said, “such as the state of West Virginia; a sugar maple leaf, from the state tree; the cardinal, the state bird; the black bear, the state animal; and the West Virginia State Seal. We made another one with the City of Charleston Seal in mind.”
The website, bearwood company.com, can give you more information about gift ideas and access to ordering. The Hurricane workshop and gallery, 2733 Main St., Hurricane, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 304-982-9078. Bear Wood Company’s Charleston gallery, at 811 Quarrier St., E., is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The Charleston gallery can be reached at 304-610-2905.
Go nuts
Whether or not you plan to shell out a lot of money on gifts this yuletide season, there’s a nutty-but-nice choice for pleasing this season in the heart of Charleston.
Family owned, now in the third generation, The Peanut Shoppe at 126 Capitol St. has been in business since 1950, serving domestic and imported nuts of several varieties, roasted daily on site, as well as popcorn, caramel corn, chocolates, candy and other snack treats.
“We have gift certificates available for Christmas,” Peanut Shoppe Manager Kandi Kimble said. “We have one- and two-pound gift packages of our products you can customize. Our big seller is our Christmas tins, in one-, one-and-a-half-, two-, three-, five- and 10-pound tins. We can divide those up into four sections and you customize them with anything you like in the store.
“We ship a lot at Christmas, too,” Kimble said. “People call in and order the tins to ship out of state.”
Visit the Peanut Shoppe from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or call 304-342-9493.
Treat your inner geeks
Formerly Empire Books and News, The Inner Geek caters to bibliophiles of all ages and tastes. The independent bookstore at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington stocks a large selection of children’s books, along with a comic book and graphic novel inventory that would stagger Thanos, plus toys, collectibles and a monumental assortment of 20th and 21st century memorabilia.
“We have just about anything collectible from the ‘60s to the ‘80s and more,” Huntington Inner Geek Manager Amanda Viars said. “We have some G.I. Joes, old and new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Pop! bobbleheads, both new and old.”
Proving that you can’t judge a book by its cover — or its wrapping paper — the Inner Geek has Secret Santa Books for $3.99. These books come already wrapped, so what’s inside will be a true surprise to both gift giver and the giftee. (They are labeled as to genre, however, so no worries about gifting a science-fiction lover with a romance book, or vice versa).
Viars said gift cards are available as well.
The Inner Geek is located at 30 Pullman Square in Huntington. Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. There are also Inner Geek locations in Lexington, Kentucky, and Ashland, Kentucky.
For an overview of inventory, visit theinnergeek.com or call 304-529-7323 or send email correspondence to amanda@theinnergeek.com.
Spa ahhs from Claus ...The Serendipity Spa and Salon is a go-to getaway spot to find pampering gifts men and women alike will luxuriate in and appreciate (individual and couples’ packages are available) for hair, nail, skin, brows, lashes and other cosmetic and confidence boosters.
Caren Stone opened Serendipity in February 2018 at 5411 MacCorkle Ave., S.E. in Kanawha City and manages the full-service spa and salon.
“We have a couple of specials for the holiday season,” she said. “One is an hour massage with a microderm or magnetic facial for $75. We also are offering an hour massage with different facials to choose from and a mani/pedi for $100 through December.”
Stone said Serendipity gift cards are “a pretty popular package” for the holidays.
For more details or to place gift orders, visit Serendipity Spa and Salon from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, call 304-926-2333 or visit serendipitywv.com
Another spacious spa source for gifts is the second-largest spa facility in the Mountain State (The Greenbrier is first), the Spa Bliss day spa at 1210 Smith St. in Charleston, near Appalachian Power Park.
Along with gift certificates, gift cards, single salon/spa sessions and daily-use health and beauty products, Spa Bliss, owned and operated by Kathy Rubio, offers a soothing variety of spa packages to bestow unto your gift recipients.
“Our slogan is ‘The Perfect Gift of Total Relaxation,’” Rubio said, “and we sell tons of gift cards for Christmas. Husbands like to get their wives one of the day-at-the-spa packages.”
The website for orders and options can be found at spabliss.com or call 304-720-1005.
Threads in South Charleston
Seventh Boutique & Beauty Bar in South Charleston is an emporium offering trendy, boutique styles for children and adults, by makers such as Simply Southern and Judy Blue, to name just two.
The Beauty Bar staff specializes in hair blowouts, cuts, coloring and styles; spray tans; brow and lash treatments; facials and more.
Manager Kara Woody said gift cards are available for purchase. Visit the store at 207 Seventh Ave., S.W., in South Charleston or call 304-746-7717.
New interior (fashion) designs
The Kanawha City interior design firm, Rosegate Design, has expanded recently to include a new clothing boutique section. Lines and lines of women’s apparel, accessories and footwear available include, among others, Free People, Spanx, Zanza, Molly Bracken and Bailey 44.
Rosegate Design is located at 3716 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Kanawha City. For more information, phone 681-265-9200 or visit www.rosegatedesign.com.
Arts and crafts and more in Milton
The Lions Club’s Christmas Arts, Crafts and Christmas Festival at Pumpkin Park in Milton will provide, as it has for the past 42 years, a cornucopia of holiday arts and crafts products apropos for gift giving.
Featuring 44 vendors operating more than 50 booths, this year’s festival will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Daily admission is $6; children 12 and younger will be admitted free.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m., a pancake breakfast will be served at the festival.
The treasures of Tamarack
Located at 1 Tamarack Park in Beckley, directly off the West Virginia Turnpike, Tamarack has been a mecca for tourists and shoppers alike — and the Mountain State-made variety of gifts available make it an exceedingly popular stop during the holiday season.
Tamarack can well provide one-stop shopping, given its abundance of juried, unique retail artisan creations. These include apparel, metal works, jewelry, wood, glass, furniture, pottery, indoor and outdoor decor, books, musical instruments and homemade, gourmet specialty food items such as jellies, jams, syrups and a candy selection to rival the factory of Willy Wonka.
Admission and parking are always free at Tamarack. Retail hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but if you’re a last-minute shopper, be advised that Tamarack will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve (and be closed on Christmas Day).
Should you visit from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, or Sunday, Dec. 15, you can enjoy a holiday brunch. Along with a meal, there will be storytelling by Santa himself, face painting and a make-and-take elf Christmas card project. The cost of the brunch is $15 for adults and $10 for children under age 12, except those under 2, who eat free, compliments of Santa. Reservations are required, however; go to tamarack.ticketspice.com/brunch-with-santa to make yours.
To delve more deeply into the multitude of homespun products available, visit www.tamarackwv.com
Gift of the great outdoors
Although not technically a small business, state parks offer a close-to-home getaway. Let some of your Christmas gift beneficiaries get away from it all this holiday season with a present extolling West Virginia’s natural beauty and recreational opportunities.
A perennially purchased stocking stuffer is a gift card from West Virginia State Parks. With four designs from which to choose, available in increments of $100, $200, $300, $400 and $500, each gift card can be redeemed throughout the state parks system. They can be used for lodge, cottage or cabin rentals; camping; dining and gift shop purchases. Golfers on your holiday shopping list can present the card for greens fees, golf season passes and more.
To purchase a gift card, go online at wvstateparks.com, or call 304-558-2764.
Or, for $16.50 ($10 plus $6.50 shipping and handling), order and give a 2020 West Virginia Wildlife calendar. The calendar features original paintings of West Virginia’s native wildlife and landscapes, with proceeds supporting the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Diversity Program. To order online, go to wvstate parks.com, or www.wvdnr.gov. Some area retailers also stock the calendar.