2020 WV Auto Show roars into Charleston

West Virginia’s largest annual auto show returns in full roaring glory to the Kanawha Valley today to reveal an assortment of new automobiles, SUVs, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles galore within the climate-controlled expanses of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The 2020 West Virginia Auto Show will be held Friday through Sunday. On site will be hundreds of new and classic makes and models, along with accessories and activities catering to all ages.
Showgoers will have numerous opportunities to view an array of the latest models in a no-pressure, non-selling environment.
“For consumers to car lovers, everyone is invited to check out the latest vehicles,” West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association President Jared Wyrick said. “They’ll get to talk to product specialists, inspect engines and experience the latest automotive technology. There’ll be over 300 cars there — cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, hybrids and luxury rides.
“The West Virginia Auto Show is going to be a lot different this year,” he said. “We’re going to have three exciting days.
“One of our new features is the Motorcycles and Powersports Pavilion. This will showcase motorcycles, side by sides, ATVs, four-wheelers and all of those things.
“We haven’t had anything upstairs [at the Auto Show] for a while,” Wyrick said, “so we thought we’d add an extra layer to the show with motorcycles and powersports vehicles this year.”
The 2020 show will also introduce “Friday Night Flights and Lights” this evening, Wyrick said.
“This is brand new this year,” he said, noting that admission to Friday Night Flights and Lights is $25 per person, which includes all of its activities as well as admission into the Auto Show that evening. “For $25, they’re get an Auto Show wristband where they can sample brews from five local breweries.”
Mountain State Brewing Co., Country Boy Brewing, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, Parkersburg Brewing Co. and the Big Timber Brewing Company are participating breweries.
“There will be food pairings with the brews, and this is kind of cool — the Coliseum & Convention Center will have its chefs prepare exotic types of food pairings, like venison and other West Virginia local game, to go with them.”
Also Friday evening, a pair of former Pittsburgh Steelers, Arthur Moats and Will Johnson, will attend the Friday Night Flights and Lights to meet fans and sign autographs. A former West Virginia University Mountaineer football player, as well, Johnson is the director of player and NFL relations at WVU.
The brew stations and football theme will make up the “flights” half of this evening’s program. “For the ‘lights’ portion, we’re going to dim the lights in the Coliseum & Convention Center and going to showcase the headlights from the cars,” Wyrick said.
“Then, on Saturday, starting at 10 that morning, we’ve have something called ‘The Garage,’” he added. “They’re going to take an actual stocked Jeep, jack it up in the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram area and do a complete overhaul. Auto techs will be in there, putting wheels on it, a lift kit, and a wrap and lights. They’ll take a regular Jeep Wrangler and transform it into a whole new vehicle.”
“I’ve been involved since the first show we had 26 years ago,” said Richard Stephens, co-chair of the West Virginia Auto Show Committee and owner of Stephens Auto Center in Danville. “Over the years, we’ve had this as a non-selling environment where people can come and see a variety of products, some of them very new to the market that they may not have seen before. They can gather information, and if they want to act upon that and buy a car, they certainly can go to a nearby dealership or to their hometown dealer and actually buy one of those cars they saw at the show.
“It’s good for our business; it helps get that information out there that people might want, and they can find it in a better way than just on the internet. The internet is a good tool, but there’s nothing like actually walking around the car and sitting in it behind the wheel ... when you’re going to invest a significant amount of money in a product for some time to come,” Stephens said.
“It’s always fun to be over there,” he said, “especially at this time of year when people can’t always get out on a car lot as comfortably. I like to watch them go around — especially the kids and what excites them. It’s just a fun environment. Even though we’ve done it for so long, I still love going over and seeing people’s reactions and talking to folks about what they like to see there at the show.”
Thornhill Automotive Group owner Wally Thornhill has been a participant at each of the West Virginia Auto Shows since the show’s inception as well.
“I can remember when I pulled stuff out of my store, for Buick, GMC and Pontiac, we’d put our displays up by ourselves when it first started,” Stephens’ Auto Show Committee co-chair said last week. “We’ve been here since the beginning, for over 20 years, pulling our cars out of the dealerships for it. And it’s evolved into what we have today. It’s amazing.
“I always say we’re kicking off the spring market at the Auto Show, although it’s always in the middle of the winter, for people to look at the new products,” he said.
Thornhill said plenty of new products will be on the display floor to view this weekend, as well, with — he hoped prior to the show — the latest models of Chevrolet Corvettes on display (their arrival was pending last week).
“I just think it’s a great time for the car dealers to kick off the market, to whet everybody’s appetite and give them something to look at,” Thornhill said.
He also noted that last year’s West Virginia Auto Show, the first held after the widely renovated (and renamed) Coliseum & Convention Center opened officially to the public, saw an attendance uptick of nearly 17 percent from its 2018 predecessor.
“That’s a pretty big number, in auto show terms.”
Following this weekend’s showcase event, Thornhill will travel to Las Vegas in February, where he and other 49 other dealers will be honored at the 103rd annual National Automobile Dealers Association as candidates for the 2020 Time Dealer of the Year Award. The award is presented in partnership with Ally Financial, to recognize the nation’s most successful automobile dealers who have demonstrated a longtime commitment to community service.
The West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association nominated Thornhill for the award. He has been an active WVADA member for several years, having served as its chairman and a board member during his tenure with the organization. Thornhill is currently serving as the NADA PAC state chairman.
Chris Miller, president of Dutch Miller Automotive and chairman of the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association, lauded the show for its community-building value, as well as its commercial aspects.
“The Auto Show is an important part of any mid- to small-size community,” he said. “It’s a great way to provide that really big-city feel of all of the available products, cars and technology that are out there, at a level where people actually get to go out and see them and interact with the people that are involved in selling them. Then they also get to see the cars for themselves.
“Cars are part of America,” Miller said. “They’re one of those things that really stirs the soul of America. To be able to go into a place like the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and interact with direct dealers that are, at the local level, distributing these cars through the manufacturers; seeing, as well, the technology behind it; having a good time and having all of the interaction — it’s just a great thing. It really is. It’s about getting around cars and the people who sell them who are involved in their local communities and interacting with them. It’s just a lot of fun.
“From a dealer level,” Miller said, “we’re involved in the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association because of the impact that it has for all of the local, individual communities around the state when it comes to economic development.
“We are also involved with the association with the Auto Show standpoint to make sure some of our cars are there and present on display for the general public.
“But, all in all, the Auto Show is a great way to get together and gather around cars. That, at the end of the day, is what this is all about,” Miller said.
Other Auto Show attractions
The West Virginia Auto Show will also present the latest electric vehicles, pre-production models, and information and displays from local car clubs.
For those not yet licensed to drive, the Kids’ Test Drive area will enable children to take a spin in a battery-powered car. Kids’ Test Drive hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
A VIP charity gala on Thursday preceded the Auto Show. The invitation-only preview of the show raised funds for the Good News Mountaineer Garage, a nonprofit program that provides low-income families and individuals reliable transportation of their own.
West Virginia Auto Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Daily admission is $12 for adults (ages 13 and older), $8 for senior citizens (ages 62 and over) and military personnel (with any DOD identification), $7 for children ages 7 to 12 on Friday and Saturday and free for children ages 6 and younger.
Sunday will be Family Day; children 12 and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.
The West Virginia Auto Show is owned by the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association and produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows. Along with presenting sponsor Huntington National Bank, sponsor support is being provided for the Auto Show by HD Media, United States Warranty Corp and Vacation Village Resorts and Affiliates.
For further information about this weekend’s schedule of events or to purchase tickets (an online $1 discount is available for adult tickets) in advance, visit westvirginiaautoshow.com.