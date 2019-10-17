WV Music Hall of Fame honors state's acclaimed artists

Larry Groce — longtime host, artistic director and linchpin of the “Mountain Stage” NPR program — is among the upcoming inductees into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, a showcase of and for icons of traditional Appalachian and other musical styles.
“To be included in the company of Bill Withers, Charlie McCoy, Billy Edd Wheeler, Hazel Dickens, Little Jimmy Dickens, Kathy Mattea, Tim O’Brien, Johnnie Johnson, George Crumb, Bob Thompson and the like is truly overwhelming,” Groce said in a March West Virginia Public Broadcasting article.
The others with West Virginia roots and musical renown joining Groce in the 2020 West Virginia Music Hall of Fame echelon are Honey and Sonny Davis, the Davis Twins; Mount Hope native Ethel Caffie-Austin, known widely as West Virginia’s First Lady of Gospel; Clarksburg native and singer/songwriter/actor Mayf Nutter; and the Hammons Family from Pocahontas County.
They represent the eighth class of musicians installed in the hall of fame since 2007. The 2020 inductees will be honored and enshrined formally on April 4, 2020, at the Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex in Charleston. West Virginia Public Broadcasting will broadcast the ceremony live. Tickets to attend can be ordered from the hall of fame as well.
“These inductees all come from humble beginnings and, with passion and determination, have succeeded on their own terms. We want to send a message to young people in West Virginia that, no matter where you live and no matter what your circumstances are, you can follow your dreams,” West Virginia Music Hall of Fame director Michael Lipton said in the NPR article.
Established in 2005, the nonprofit West Virginia Music Hall of Fame has a fourfold mission:
- to recognize West Virginia musicians for their accomplishments in genres ranging from country and bluegrass to R&B, traditional, jazz and other styles (including 2008 inductee Frankie Yankovic, the Polka King) and performances on stages that have included the Grand Ole Opry, the Grammy Awards and hundreds of other venues
- to educate the public about the members’ contributions to Appalachian music and culture, through workshops, classroom visits with speakers and a traveling/mobile museum, lectures and the Music Career Counseling Program — an outreach initiative for 10th-grade students that allows them to create personalized education plans about their future, using relationships the hall of fame has developed with state musicians and music industry professionals who speak to students about performing and nonperforming careers in the industry
- to collect, preserve and archive their recordings
- to acquire and display memorabilia from their lives and careers
The organization also is working to create a permanent facility for the hall of fame, which would house a museum for memorabilia, a performance hall, a sidewalk of “stars” encircling the facility and a store with CDs of Mountain State musicians’ works for purchase.
For the past two years, a West Virginia Hall of Fame exhibit has been open on the second floor of the Charleston Town Center mall. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
“We’re absolutely thrilled with it,” Lipton said. “We get a lot of traffic, and it’s introduced us to people who wouldn’t ordinarily know about us.”
A West Virginia Hall of Fame concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. It will feature the return of 2015 hall of fame inductee John Ellison, 78, writer of the rock classic song “Some Kind of Wonderful.” Backing Ellison will be Charleston rhythm and soul group The Carpenter Ants. Trevor Hammons, great-grandson of 2020 hall of fame inductee Lee Hammons, will be the opening act. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door, at carnegiehallwv.secure.force.com or by calling 304-645-7917.
More information about the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, including the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, is available at wvmusichalloffame.com or by calling 304-342-4412.