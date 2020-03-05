WV's opulent historic theaters transition into performing arts centers

West Virginia once was home to nearly 400 movie theaters, ranging in size from mammoth picture palaces like Huntington’s Keith-Albee and Clarksburg’s Robinson Grand down to the tiny auditoriums found in many coal camps.
Now nearly all of them are gone.
Roughly half of the state’s theaters were victims when the Hollywood moviemakers switched from silent films to “talkies.” Unable to afford the expensive new sound equipment the changeover required, they closed their doors. The tough years of the Great Depression closed still more.
When television came along, it claimed many more victims, as longtime moviegoers opted to stay home and watch Uncle Milty and “I Love Lucy.” Television proved a fatal blow to many downtown movie theaters and small neighborhood movie houses.
Today’s film fans flock to multiscreen theaters in shopping centers or subscribe to video services that stream the latest films to their big-screen smart TV, iPad or smartphone.
Only a handful of standalone one-screen movie theaters can be found in today’s West Virginia. Many of yesterday’s movie theaters are today’s office buildings, retail stores, churches or, saddest of all, parking lots.
But fortunately a few old movie houses have successfully transitioned to a new role as performing arts centers — hosting concerts, stage plays and other events.
Here are some of the West Virginia theaters that have been successfully transformed into performing arts centers:
The Keith-Albee
The Keith-Albee Theatre opened on 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington on May 7, 1928. Brothers A.B. and S.J. Hyman built the Keith and added it to the list of theaters they owned and operated.
The new theater was constructed under the supervision of vaudeville tycoons B.F. Keith and Edward Albee, becoming a part of their Keith-Albee circuit. The Keith was one of more than 150 theaters designed by talented Scottish-born architect Thomas W. Lamb. Sadly, little more than a handful of his creations survive.
When the Keith opened, the Huntington Herald-Dispatch dubbed it “a $2 million temple of amusement.” The featured performer for the theater’s first show was Rae Samuels, nicknamed the “Blue Streak of Vaudeville” for her versatile acting ability. When vaudeville declined and eventually disappeared, the Keith began showing movies.
The Marshall Artists Series, which offered its first events at the Huntington City Hall auditorium, moved to the Keith in 1939 and in the decades since has brought a world of entertainment — everything from Broadway plays to rock ’n’ roll concerts — to the old theater’s stage.
Movie theaters everywhere struggled with dwindling audiences in the 1960s and 1970s and many coped by dividing their big auditoriums into smaller theaters. Employing that tactic, the Hymans converted the Keith’s auditorium into a three-screen multiplex and added a small fourth theater in a retail space facing 4th Avenue.
In 2006, the Keith closed as a functioning movie theater and after almost 80 years of ownership, the Hyman family donated it to the Marshall University Foundation Inc., who in turn passed it on to the newly formed Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Foundation.
Today, the Keith continues to be the performance home to the Marshall Artists Series and a venue for a wide variety of community events.
Since the Keith closed as a movie house, contractors and volunteers have worked to convert the Keith to its new role as a performing arts center and restore much of the theater’s lost luster. One of the first steps was to remove the partitions that created the three mini-theaters.
Other work undertaken thus far includes a new roof; installation of an accessible first-floor restroom; a new fly system for the stage that quickly raises scenery, lights and other stage effects; removal of the concession stand to bring the lobby back to the building’s original floor plan; replacement of small display cabinets; reupholstering of the theater’s original seats; a new HVAC system; upgrades to the marquee; and repair and restoration of brickwork.
During a windstorm, the Keith’s original vertical sign partially collapsed and had to be removed for safety reasons. At first it seemed the sign was gone forever. The company hired to remove the sign determined there was little to save. The internal steel structure was completely rusted away. However, the external skin was completely made of copper with a beautiful patina.
A public “Save the Sign” campaign raised the funds needed to repair and reinstall the sign, which meant creating a new sign that’s clad in the original copper skin, and so is a beautiful replica of the original.
The restoration of the Keith-Albee remains a step-by-step work in progress. The theater will be 100 years old in 2028. The hope is that by then it will look much as it did when it first opened.
Robinson Grand
Clarksburg’s Robinson Grand Theater opened doors on Feb. 7, 1913. The theater was built by the Clarksburg Amusement Co. a corporation formed by Robert Lafferty, president; Claude Robinson, vice-president; Charles Alexander, secretary-treasurer; and Reuben Robinson, manager.
The original 1913 theater structure sat 72 feet from the street and had a covered walkway leading to its front door. Its architects were Robert Lafferty and Ernest C. Holmboe.
The Grand was part of the Keith-Albee vaudeville circuit and hosted many of the circuit’s most famous acts.
The Robinson Grand was significantly enlarged and remodeled in 1927 with Holmboe as architect. That same year, it was one of the nation’s first movie theaters to install sound equipment and start showing “talkies.”
Claude’s friendship with Albert Warner of Warner Brothers gave him early access to the new technology. The remodeling expanded the theater’s seating capacity from 1,000 to 1,500. A new sign identified the theater as the “Keith Grand.”
Tragedy struck the Robinson Grand on May 31, 1939, when a fire broke out on the roof of the building. The fire destroyed most of the stage and house, yet left the front part of the building — including the facade — largely intact. Amazingly, on Dec. 24, 1939, less than seven months after the fire, the rebuilt theater was reopened.
The 1939 version of the theater, which still stands today, retained the 1927 facade, but added an entirely new house and stage in the Streamline Moderne style.
The Robinson Grand continued showing movies through the 1980s and played host to numerous local events, including plays, concerts and dance recitals.
The theater was purchased in 1984 by James LaRosa, who remodeled the interior and renamed it the Rose Garden Theater. The interior today retains many aspects of this remodel, including wallpaper in the lobby, mezzanine and restrooms; enclosure of the mezzanine overlook; and mirrored panels in the lobby.
Usage of the theater continued to steadily decline until it sat largely vacant. In 2014, the building was acquired by the city of Clarksburg, which launched a $15.5 million modernization effort that transformed the 105-year-old Robinson Grand Theater into the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.
Comedian Jay Leno and Canadian rock band The Guess Who co-headlined the center’s Oct. 20, 2018, grand opening.
The Metropolitan
When it opened on July 24, 1924, Morgantown’s Metropolitan Theatre was billed as ‘‘West Virginia’s most beautiful playhouse.”
Architect Charles W. Bates of Wheeling was commissioned to design the theater for the Comuntzis brothers, successful Greek immigrant businessmen. The finished building, a scaled-down version of New York’s famed Metropolitan Opera House, cost more than $500,000 and was one of the state’s finest examples of neoclassical revival architecture.
Uniformed ushers led the opening night guests into the 1,300-seat theater to enjoy seven vaudeville acts and music by Marvin’s Metropolitan Symphony, directed by Louis H. Marvin. The theater stopped featuring vaudeville acts in September 1928 and booked its first talking motion picture six months later.
Over the decades, some of the entertainment world’s biggest stars appeared on the Met’s stage, including Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Jack Benny. After World War II, the theater began to show mostly movies. Later, West Virginia University used it for classes and local dance companies for recitals. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984, but closed just three years later.
Efforts to renovate the theater began in the early 1990s. It reopened in 2003 and hosted performances for six years before closing again for the final phase of an ambitious restoration. Now owned by the city, the theater reopened in September 2010.
In 2016, a statue of a seated Don Knotts was erected outside the Met’s entrance. A Morgantown native, Knotts was just a teenager when he performed some of his first comedy acts on the old theater’s stage. He would go on to comic fame for his portrayal of bumbling Deputy Barney Fife on TV’s “The Andy Griffith Show,” still to be seen in frequent reruns.
The Capitol
The Capitol Theatre is the largest theater in West Virginia and a landmark building in downtown Wheeling.
For many years, it was the home of “Wheeling Jamboree,” a Saturday night live country music show that was broadcast on radio station WWVA. The second-longest running radio show in the United States, the Jamboree was second only to the Grand Ole Opry. Each year, the show drew untold thousands of country music fans to Wheeling.
Designed by architect Charles W. Bates of Wheeling, the Capitol was built by general contractor R.R. Kitchen at a cost of $1 million and first opened on Thanksgiving Day, 1928. The building was designed to support a planned eight-story hotel, which was never built.
A large copper marquee with electric and neon lights graced the theater’s entrance. Inside, the auditorium originally seated an audience of nearly 3,000. Attractive sculpted figures guarded the 44-foot proscenium, and a $50,000 pipe organ crafted in Poland was installed.
Initially, the Capitol presented movies, stage shows and concerts by the Wheeling Symphony. Before long the symphony moved out, apparently feeling that showing movies detracted from the musical performances. In 1961, after the theater stopped showing movies, the symphony returned.
In 2006, the Clear Channel radio chain purchased WWVA and discontinued the popular country music show. Later, the building was closed after it failed a safety inspection.
After the Capitol had been closed for nearly two years, a group of local organizations came together to purchase the old theater and launch a multimillion-dollar fundraising campaign to restore it.
The restored theater reopened in 2009 and now offers concerts, stage shows and a wide variety of community events.
The Strand
The Strand Theatre in Moundsville is 100 years old this year. On Nov. 15, 1920, owner Merton A. Sybert opened the Strand with screenings of two silent films — Norma Talmadge’s “The Branded Woman” and comic Fatty Arbuckle’s “The Garage.”
The three-story brick structure reinforced with steel cost $100,000 to build. It had 1,100 seats, a 2,000-square-foot stage, a pipe organ, central heating and a “Class A” fire safety rating due to the steel used in its construction. Along with movies, the theater featured vaudeville acts, minstrel shows and stage plays — with performers often visiting Moundsville via showboats traveling the Ohio River.
The Strand showed first-run films until it closed in 1968. It then sat vacant and unused for eight years. It reopened in 1976 and operated for 20 more years until it again closed in 1996.
In 2002, the nonprofit Strand Theatre Preservation Society was founded to restore and reopen the Strand as a performing arts venue. With the help of funding from the State Historic Preservation Office, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and other sources, and with work by numerous volunteers, the long restoration process began.
The many projects included restoring the neoclassical style exterior, with its decorative cornice and other ornamental metalwork; replicating the long-gone original marquee and the poster cases underneath it; rewiring historic chandeliers and other light fixtures; and repairing the movie screen. New seats, paint, carpet and restrooms were added as well. The restored theater finally reopened as a mixed-use facility in 2014.
The Smoot
In 1902, former U.S. Senator Johnson Newlon Camden built the 1,400-seat Camden Theater on Market Street in Parkersburg. After the Camden was destroyed by fire, the Smoot Theatre was built in 1926 on the Camden’s site. Without question, the Smoot became the finest of the city’s half-dozen theaters.
Architect Fred W. Elliott of Columbus, Ohio, designed the neoclassic brick and terracotta building.
The Smoot originally was a vaudeville house, but when it was acquired by Warner Brothers in 1930, it was switched to primarily showing movies, utilizing Warner’s new Vitaphone sound system.
The theater also received an elaborate remodeling from Warner, in an ornate art deco style, with hand-cut Austrian chandeliers in the lobby, beveled mirrors lining the lobby walls, and handsome mahogany and brass doors. The auditorium featured curved stairs on either side of the stage and lighting fixtures which echoed those in the lobby.
After decades of entertaining the citizens of Parkersburg, the ornate 720-seat Smoot Theatre was closed in 1986.
In 1989, just a few days before the Smoot was scheduled to be razed, it was saved by a volunteer group determined to bring the old theater back to life. Though not in the best of shape, most of its original Warner-era decor was still intact and was restored through old photographs, drawings and the memories of townspeople.
Today, the restored Smoot Theatre hosts everything from rock concerts to comedy shows to ballet, and its brightly lit marquee again brightens downtown Parkersburg.
The Alban
When the Alban Theatre opened with the film “Ebb Tide” in 1938, its grand opening advertisement touted it as “a new and modern theatre entirely in keeping with the progressive spirit of St. Albans.” The Alban, which featured neoclassical styling in both its architecture and interior decor, offered 500 seats, a lounge and a stage with dressing areas for performers.
Over the next several decades, the Alban not only screened films but hosted a number of community events, like a community fashion show and a fundraiser for the St. Albans High School’s exchange program.
By 1970, the Alban had become part of a chain, Cinema South Inc., which operated several other theaters in West Virginia and Ohio.
The theater stopped showing films in the late 1970s. Then, for about 20 years, it served as a Kingdom Hall for Jehovah’s Witnesses. By 2007, however, the structure was vacant and for sale, its windows boarded up. The city of St. Albans purchased the former movie house for $175,000 and renovated it, turning it into the Alban Arts and Conference Center.
The nonprofit center typically puts on a half-dozen community theater productions every year. It also conducts the Alban Arts Academy, offering chidren’s classes on a number of subjects, including acting, directing and costuming.