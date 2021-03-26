For more than 25 years, March has been designated as Women’s History Month in the United States, to recognize and celebrate women’s contributions to American society through art, science, medicine, sports and other fields.
One endeavor to acknowledge — and preserve knowledge of — West Virginia women’s historical impact, statewide and beyond, is under development at West Virginia University.
In conjunction with Women’s History Month, WVU Libraries hosted an online session last week regarding the nascent Feminist Activist Archives at the West Virginia and Regional History Center on the Morgantown campus. According to the WVRHC website, the collection is intended “to capture the voices and stories of native and transplanted West Virginians who have worked to affirm the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes. The feminist activist records, both written and oral, that are collected and preserved will make more complete our knowledge and understanding of how West Virginians sought to advance this nation’s ideals of freedom, justice and equality, intending that the state’s motto, Montani Semper Liberi, extends to all.”
Archival materials and financial contributions are being accepted for the Feminist Activist Collection. Sought for the collection are oral histories, photographs, audio or video recordings, relevant correspondence, diaries/journals, scrapbooks, artwork, poetry, women’s movement items (e.g., hats, T-shirts, flyers, armbands) and other records documenting feminist activism.
More information about the archives is available at wvrhc.lib.wvu.edu or by contacting Lori Hostuttler at lori.hostuttler@mail.wvu.edu or 304-293-1116.