Youth arts: 'The moment when they get it'

“My favorite moment working with kids in theater is the moment when they get it,” said Adam Bryan, managing director for Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. “Kids come in for that first part on stage, and at first they are afraid to go for it. Then, they let go and — SNAP! They get it! That’s the moment I live for and the reason I keep doing what I do.”
Bryan isn’t alone in that enthusiasm for encouraging youth to reach for their dreams in music, dance and theater. Across the state, advocates are encouraging youth from kindergarten to high school to give music, dance and theater a try.
“Our vision for the arts has changed over the past 10 years,” said Randall Reid-Smith, West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History curator. “We recognize that to create a strong arts culture in the future, we need to reach as many children as possible and give students opportunities to be involved with the arts.”
Michelle Raider-Simon, founder and artistic director of the River City Youth Ballet Ensemble and School of Dance, believes that extracurricular arts programs give students opportunities they might not have in school.
“We have students — dancers, singers, musicians and actors as well as technical crew — who tell me that our collaborative projects are some of their favorite activities,” she said. “They really like working with their peers and sharing their talents.”
She also sees that interest continue from one generation to another. “Recently, a woman brought her two foster sons to start dancing lessons,” Raider-Simon said. “Her son, who is now in the Air Force, had been one of our students. When she told him that the boys were signed up, he thought it was wonderful. He told his mother that ballet classes and Boy Scouts helped him become the success he is today.”
At the West Virginia Department of Education, arts coordinator Ray Lowther sees good things happening with music throughout the state.
“Wheeling Park High School annually hosts a Festival of Music that is an amazing collaboration of students and the community,” he said. “I have much respect for the teachers who take their roles seriously and with much creativity.”
The state collaborates with the West Virginia Choral Directors Association for the All-State Choir and with the West Virginia Band Masters and West Virginia Music Educators Association for the All-State Band. Both events include competitive and educational opportunities for middle and high school students.
“Students realize that their talents aren’t determined by where they live,” Lowther said. “They come to Charleston for these events and see that, although they might attend a small rural school, they are some of our state’s top-notch musicians and vocalists.”
WVDACH has several programs that focus on youth arts, including the Save The Music Foundation project and the West Virginia Dance Festival, which support music and dance.
In 2010, WVDACH and Save The Music Foundation introduced the only statewide partnership dedicated to providing musical instruments in every qualified pre-K to eighth-grade school. As of October 2018, the partnership has invested $2.788 million in the Mountain State, placing 3,154 musical instruments and more than 5,000 music books in 85 public schools in all 55 counties through this matching grant program. In the 2020-2021 school year, the program will reach the 100-school mark.
“The program led to increased participation in middle and high school band programs,” Reid-Smith said. “To celebrate that and showcase high school marching bands, we introduced the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational. Now in its eighth year, the invitational is open to all high school bands, and we invite the public to join us at the University of Charleston’s Laidley Field to enjoy the daylong show.”
The invitational this year will be held on Oct. 19.
The West Virginia Dance Festival is held each spring at the Culture Center in Charleston. This festival brings dancers ages 12 to 18 together for an intensive weekend of dance lessons from national performing artists and two evening performances by state dance troupes and schools. This year marked the program’s 37th year, which includes the presentations of three scholarships to West Virginia dancers. The students use the scholarships to attend advanced dance programs around the country.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra involves young people in programs from WVSO Kids to the West Virginia Youth Symphony. Joe Tackett, WVSO president, said the organization strives to make music accessible in as many ways as it can.
“Music is embedded in our culture,” he said. “There is a wonderful community appreciation for classical music here, and many advocates who are dedicated to encouraging interest in music.”
The West Virginia Youth Symphony includes four music ensembles that perform throughout an academic year. One hundred-twenty six students from 11 West Virginia counties and 36 schools are enrolled in the program. The students may perform in the Youth Orchestra, Youth Strings Ensemble, Youth Winds, Chamber Music, and Cadet Strings ensembles.
“Our outreach goes beyond the youth ensembles to education programming that we hope builds future musicians and audiences,” Tackett said.
“We have designed our music education programs to inspire curiosity and creativity,” said Betty King, WVSO vice president of Education and Operations. “We want students to realize that music can be their friend!”
The Young People’s Concert Series offers performances in Charleston, Parkersburg and Morgantown, and includes a curriculum guide for teachers. It reaches more than 14,000 young people annually. Since 1986, the WVSO has partnered with Kanawha County Schools in the String Education Program. Community musicians teach music in elementary, middle and high schools, reaching 400 students in 23 schools.
The Clay Center for the Performing Arts and Sciences supported STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) initiatives before the concept became popular in the education field.
“Many great scientists found that art was a way to clear their minds and grow. The more we can get our audiences — young and old — to understand that sciences and the arts work together, the more we break down barriers so people see the importance of both,” said Al Najjar, Clay Center president and CEO.
“We want students and teachers to know that the Clay Center is more than a field trip,” Najjar said. “We support schools with curricula and information that augments classroom learning.”
Kayte Kincaid, Clay Center education director, said the Clay Center programming includes classes, camps and workshops in visual and performing arts.
“Our school programs reach students in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky and include art labs that allow them to tour exhibits and enjoy hands-on activities related to learning art processes.
“Our summer theater camps include sessions for set decoration, music, acting and movement,” Kincaid said. “Last year, camp participants put on two productions that each included 40 students.”
For 10 years, the Alban Arts and Conference Center has offered classes and performances. “In the first years, we had two or three classes,” Bryan said. “Today, we offer more than 20 classes and have nine teachers. We offer acting, musical theater, improvisation and behind-the-scenes classes in stage craft, lighting, makeup and more.”
With four to six performances each year, Bryan said they partner with local dance and music groups. The Alban and Children’s Theatre of Charleston share props and volunteers.
“When we work together we strengthen the theatrical community,” he said. “We also help revitalize the St. Albans Main Street community by bringing students and audiences here from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.”
Bryan said young performing artists are fortunate to have opportunities with the Children’s Theatre and the Charleston Light Opera Guild and learning opportunities at the Governor’s School for the Arts and local summer arts camps.
The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame offers educational programs as well. Its traveling museum has made more than 650 school visits, introducing students to the diversity of West Virginia’s music culture.
“It is important, almost crucial, for young people to take pride in what comes from their home state,” said Michael Lipton, West Virginia Music Hall of Fame director. “They need to know that our music and our musicians were nurtured by our state’s rural isolation and are reflections of our unique experiences.”
The hall of fame offers a career counseling program for high school juniors.
“Many young people are interested in music and theater but are not musicians and actors,” said Lipton. “They think they have to move away from West Virginia to be successful. We change their thinking by introducing them to technicians, caterers and other professionals who support the people on the stage. They talk about how they are making livings from here and traveling to places they never expected to see.”
An important arts collaboration is taking place with the Youth Organization United — Home for the Arts. The Appalachian Children’s Chorus, Children’s Theatre of Charleston and River City Youth Ballet Ensemble are developing a 501(3)c nonprofit organization to assist them in increasing youth exposure to the arts and securing a collaborative facility where all three organizations can work together and offer dance, theater and voice classes and performances.
“Through the years, I have come to realize that the Appalachian Children’s Choir is a safe place for our choristers and provides transformational experiences for many of them,” said Selina Midkiff, ACC’s founding director. “We take shy kids who love to sing and give them the opportunity to gain confidence and develop self-esteem while they are doing something they love.”
Midkiff is excited by the opportunities that the new collaboration will bring. “I believe that our choristers learn team work, punctuality, proper attire and respect through their participation in the choir,” she said. “They also learn that there are other organizations — River City Youth Ballet and the Children’s Theatre for example — where students with other talents appreciate working together for a stronger program.”
“I am certain that everyone who directs a youth arts program can tell you stories of children who enter their programs tentatively and find not only a home but a career,” she said. “I had one student who sang and played clarinet. She is now studying music at Ohio University with plans to become a professional musician.”
ACC choirs have performed in West Virginia, other states and abroad. Its Appalachian Festival of Young Voices brings choirs from all over the United States.
“This exposure is wonderful for the children and for our state,” said Midkiff.
The Children’s Theatre of Charleston was established in 1932 and is a nationally ranked children’s theatrical program. Its mission is to educate, challenge and inspire youth while offering them a fun and creative experience. Its Beyond the Stage program allows students in eighth through 12th grades to work as assistants to the professional staff and participate in community service projects that focus on youth and the arts.
River City Youth Ballet Ensemble partners with the West Virginia Youth Symphony in an outreach program that serves students in the Clendenin area where Raider-Simon grew up.
“There are many fine arts organizations in our city and our state,” she said. “We know each other and support each other as we grow the arts community.”