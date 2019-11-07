Ball Toyota donates more than $50K to United Way and area high schools

Ball Toyota in the Patrick Plaza Charleston has made a sizeable donation to the United Way of Central West Virginia as well as to several high schools in Kanawha, Boone, Jackson and Putnam counties.
Brothers Shawn and David Ball presented the checks totaling more than $50,000 to the United Way and to the school representatives during a reception Nov. 7 at Ball Toyota.
The Ball brothers opened Ball Toyota in September 2018. They also own Advantage Toyota in Barboursville and L&S Toyota in Beckley. With the addition of Ball Toyota, the brothers wanted to continue their tradition of giving back to the communities they serve.
“We’ve done this for several years. This is our first time in Charleston doing this with the United Way of Central West Virginia,” Shawn said. “We usually deal with the United Way of Southern West Virginia in Beckley, and the United Way of River Cities in Huntington.”
Ball Toyota’s $10,000 donation to United Way of Central West Virginia is being matched by “Toyota Corporate” for a total of $20,000 going to the United Way, he said.
Ball Toyota is also giving $3,000 each to several triple-A high schools, with the double-A and single-A high schools getting $2,000 each. The schools are free to use the money as they see fit.
“We let the schools decide what they’re going to do with the money.”
Additionally, Ball Toyota is donating $1,000 to East Bank Middle School to help students there who give out holiday food baskets for the needy in their community.
Shawn became aware of the East Bank Middle School program, when he received a letter from the school asking for a donation. He received the letter around the same time that he and his brother were planning the United Way and high school donations.
“They have a group of students who focus on giving back to the community. They do Thanksgiving baskets for the needy in the East Bank area,” Shawn said. “I read that [the letter], and I thought, ‘Man, that would be a good thing to include.’”
Shawn said the East Bank Middle School students were on the verge of having to cancel their food basket program, when he called the school to inform them of Ball Toyota donation.
“They also do something for Christmas for coats and shoes, I believe,” he said.
Shawn and David Ball like to include the United Way in their donations because the organization aligns with the brothers’ goals to help the communities their dealerships serve.
“They get it — they understand what we’re after, and they understand how they can help.”
“By putting the schools together with the United Way, that way the schools can work with the United Way to get things accomplished for underprivileged kids, and that’s what it’s all about,” David Ball said.
During a similar donation in Beckley, Shawn was made aware of the problem of homeless students. One high school principal told Shawn of four homeless seniors at her school.
He and David hope their donations will help make a difference in the lives of those students.
“This isn’t about buying uniforms, footballs or basketballs — this is about kids who don’t have a home, or shoes, or coats or food. There’s a big need.”
United Way of Central West Virginia President Margaret O’Neal said the Ball Toyota donation would go a long way in helping the United Way’s mission to help others.
“The Ball family has been a supporter in many areas of West Virginia, so we’re so excited that today is the day that United Way of Central West Virginia gets to be the recipient of some of the funds as well these great schools in our community,” O’Neal said. “Education and the United Way go hand-in-hand, so it makes great sense to make both presentations on the same day.”
O’Neal said the Ball Toyota donation of $20,000 would directly help United Way’s 44 programs in Kanawha, Boone, Putnam, Logan and Clay counties.
“Nearly 57,000 lives are touched by United Way dollars, and so it’s the best way to extend the reach of the donor dollar and make sure that the most people possible can be helped and served,” she said. “From kids and babies to seniors and everything in between. It’s a big day for us.”