Charleston hotel unveils $10 million makeover

On Tuesday, a grand reopening event revealed several vistas of a sweeping $10 million renovation endeavor underway at the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel at 300 Court St. in Charleston.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, representatives from Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito’s offices, Charleston Area Alliance President Matt Ballard, and other officials, business members and community members attended the “Transformation 2019” renovation reveal party event at the downtown hotel. Goodwin also delivered comments at the evening function.
In progress since early January, the Embassy Suites’ renovations and embellishments include a redesigned atrium, a new lobby bar, a makeover of the ballroom, reimagined guest suites and upgrades to the hotel’s pool and fitness areas, among others.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Director of Sales and Marketing Pam Thaxton elaborated on the improvements and additions to the site, which opened between Washington and Lee streets and across from the Charleston Town Center in September 1997.
“We’ve been open throughout the renovations, which began on Jan. 4,” Thaxton said. “It’s been completely renovated from top to bottom, including all 253 of our suites, which have new carpet, new soft goods, everything. The atrium and ballrooms have been completely renovated as well.”
After the 2013 death of hotelier John Q. Hammons, whose JQH Properties owned and operated the hotel, the Charleston Embassy Suites was purchased by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality in 2015. Several Atrium Hospitality representatives attended Tuesday’s grand reopening event.
Company policy of the Atrium Hospitality ownership led, in part, to the recent renovations, Thaxton said.
“They have a 20-year branding program called a ‘PIP’ — for ‘Property Improvement Plan,’” she explained, in which the Hilton hotels are redecorated, remodeled or otherwise modernized, refreshed or repurposed for their business and guest clientele.
While the interior renovations are, essentially, completed, Thaxton said, more will be done at the Embassy Suites property into next year.
“In 2020, we’ll continue work on the outside,” she said, “with renovations, repainting and new landscaping. We’ve already gotten the repaving done.
“We’re really excited by all of the changes. People who’ve seen it so far as they’ve come through here have ‘oohed’ and ‘ahhed’ at what’s been done here,” she said.
“Our focus is really to work with the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau to bring revitalization to the city and, hopefully, bring more revenue to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and the rest of the city, and we hope to be able to help with that,” Thaxton said.
“We have 150 employees here who are glad that they are making this kind of investment in our community,” she said.