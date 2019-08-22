Charleston vision center adds New York native to staff

Ramsey EyeCare has added Dr. Randi Bassik to its staff of 25 vision-care professionals.
A native of New City, New York, a suburb of Manhattan, Bassik received her medical training through the Illinois College of Optometry and her doctorate degree from the Chicago school last year. She completed her post doctorate residency at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington in June, concentrating in ocular disease.
She specializes in diabetic eye care, macular degeneration, cataracts and low vision. Additionally, she gives professional lectures.
Bassik joined Ramsey EyeCare on Aug. 1.
Outside of the Ramsey EyeCare office, Bassik enjoys volunteer work, hiking, visiting historical landmarks and taking road trips with family and friends. Now living in Scott Depot, Bassik said she has already traveled to the New River Gorge to hike and to whitewater raft.
“I lived in New York and went to school in Chicago, and decided the big city wasn’t for me,” she said. “I decided I wanted something a little more quiet.”
She said she applied for employment at the VA hospital in Huntington largely because of its strong ocular disease program. “I wanted to make myself a more technically advanced doctor,” she said. “I really, really liked the area, so I decided to stay.”
Bassik joins Dr. Scott Henry and Dr. Walt Ramsey, who has been in practice for 50 years, on the physician staff at Ramsey EyeCare. The practice itself began in 1905.
“We heavily recruited Dr. Bassik because the Huntington residency program is one of the finest in the country. The VA center in Huntington has tremendous opportunities for young doctors to see many different types of diseases and their ramifications. It’s an excellent training program. We’ve had another doctor here who received their training there, and they were an absolutely excellent clinician,” Ramsey said. “We felt Dr. Bassik would fit into that category and be an excellent clinician as well.”
Ramsey EyeCare is located one block east of CAMC General in Charleston, at 1301 Lee St. E., on the East End. For further information about the firm’s services, visit ramseyeyecare.com