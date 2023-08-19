HUNTINGTON — CSX Corp. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) are partnering in a new joint venture for the building and deployment of hydrogen locomotive conversion kits for diesel electric locomotives.
As an initial step in the collaboration, CSX plans to convert one of its diesel locomotives using a hydrogen conversion kit developed by CPKC. The conversion work will be done at CSX’s Huntington locomotive shop.
The Huntington shop was opened in 1871 when rail tycoon Collis P. Huntington founded the city as the western terminus of the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad (C&O). Over the decades, the shop has been frequently upgraded to keep pace with evolving railroad technology. The shop saw a sweeping transformation when the C&O retired its steam locomotives, replacing them with diesels. Now the introduction of hydrogen power suggests an equally dramatic change may be coming.
“CSX looks forward to working as a partner with CPKC in the development of the hydrogen locomotive program as it demonstrates our commitment to implementing alternative fuel solutions that could further enhance our emissions performance and offer our customers an even more environmentally-friendly transportation solution,” said Joe Hinrichs, CSX president and chief executive officer.
“This exciting initiative will greatly benefit from the expertise of CSX’s advanced, large-scale facilities, where the locomotives will be built,” Hinrichs added.
“This innovative collaboration expands our hydrogen locomotive program beyond a single railroad and represents an exciting next step in proving the long-term viability of hydrogen as a solution to emissions reduction for our industry,” said Keith Creel, CPKC president and chief executive officer.
Nearly the entire freight locomotive fleet of all railway operators in North America consists of diesel-powered units, representing the industry’s most significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. Rail has an important role to play in a lower carbon economy and the industry needs a long-term, effective alternative fuel solution.
In December 2020, Canadian Pacific (CP) announced plans to develop North America’s first line-haul hydrogen-powered locomotive by retrofitting a diesel freight locomotive with hydrogen fuel cells and battery technology to drive the locomotive’s electric traction motors. The prototype, designed and built by in-house CP engineers, made its first movement under its own power in late 2021. By the end of 2022, the locomotive had made its first revenue moves and now has accumulated more than 1,000 miles of testing in revenue service.
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City merged to form CPKC earlier this year. CPKC has deployed a second hydrogen locomotive for testing in terminal operations, a program expansion supported by funding awarded by Emissions Reduction Alberta and the Government of Canada Low Carbon Economy Fund. The second hydrogen locomotive is expected to enter service later this year.