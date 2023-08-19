Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — CSX Corp. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) are partnering in a new joint venture for the building and deployment of hydrogen locomotive conversion kits for diesel electric locomotives.

As an initial step in the collaboration, CSX plans to convert one of its diesel locomotives using a hydrogen conversion kit developed by CPKC. The conversion work will be done at CSX’s Huntington locomotive shop.

