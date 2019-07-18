Furniture restoration and design firm holds grand opening in Dunbar

A ribbon was clipped ceremoniously at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, and Appalachian Restoration and Design Company was, with a few moments of official fanfare, in business.
That business, located at 209 10th St. in Dunbar, is owned and operated by Christina Deaton, a stay-at-home mom from Cross Lanes who decided to turn her passion for furniture painting into a studio/workshop-set profession.
In actuality, Deaton opened the store on June 1, although she’s been doing restorations professionally for nearly a decade and, personally, much longer than that.
“I’ve been painting furniture [professionally], on and off, since about 2010,” Deaton said prior to this week’s ribbon-cutting event. “I had a couple of stores in the Fort Walton Beach area in Florida.”
She was born in the Kanawha Valley and grew up in Florida. When she returned to West Virginia, “I was doing it out of my garage, on the side; I worked full-time as an LPN in home health care. It just grew and grew and grew.”
She and her cousin, Ryan Danaluk, traveled around the region to shows with their furniture works and other creations before finding — and nailing down, so to speak — the 10th Street location in Dunbar. Danaluk is a woodworker who assists with some projects, as does Deaton’s husband on others.
Along with Deaton’s hand-painted vintage and antique furniture items, specialties at the store include custom barn doors, farm tables and other farmhouse decor rendered with rustic authenticity; primitives; jewelry and custom signage.
For those already versed or interested in undertaking their own furniture restoration projects, Appalachian Restoration & Design carries a wide array — all 64 colors — of Dixie Belle Paint.
“We brought the Dixie Belle Paint on board,” Deaton said. “We’re a retailer of Dixie Belle Paint. That’s what we use exclusively for all of the furniture.”
She said a popular choice among customers of late is distressed — or “shabby chic” — furniture pieces, with both items she sells and those brought in for custom restoration/redecoration.
Along with the pieces she restores and vends, Deaton features homemade items by local artisans. These include Kinwood Kandles, 100 percent soy candles made by a Milton couple; wreaths; hand-painted signs and other Appalachian-themed items.
“I try to bring in stuff from the local community,” she said.
The eclectic selection of primitives at Appalachian Restoration & Design Company is found at sales and other venues in a four-state area, she said.
Deaton also leads frequent DIY classes after hours at the store for those wanting to try their hands at furniture restoration or refresh or develop their existing skills. She said the topics include basic furniture painting and technique classes for glazing, waxing and gold leafing, among others.
“Coming up for the fall and before Christmas, we’ll do [classes on] door hanger crafts and table settings, like snowmen, pumpkins, signs or things like that,” Deaton said.
Upcoming class information, including fees and how to register, is posted on the Appalachian Restoration & Design Company’s Facebook page.
Appalachian Restoration & Design Company is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, contact Appalachian Restoration & Design at 850-585-5206 or visit the website, appalachianrestorationanddesignco.com. Along with its Facebook page, Appalachian Restoration & Design maintains an Instagram social media account.