Girl Scout collecting, repurposing flags as Silver Award project

A Cross Lanes girl is hoping the Red, White and Blue will help her mine Silver.
A Girl Scout for nearly 10 years, joining when she was in kindergarten, Flo Napier is endeavoring to earn her Silver Award from the Girl Scouts of America by collecting used American flags as her award project for consideration.
To attain her goal, she is requesting any and all area residents with no-longer-usable American flags to donate them to her cause and guarantee their proper military retirement or disposal by placing them in a converted newspaper box located at the entrance of Nitro City Hall.
The 14-year-old has been distributing flyers throughout the Nitro community with her request. As she describes on the flyer, “I have chosen this project knowing that Nitro is already a very patriotic city, but not everyone knows where they can get their flags properly retired. With the box now in the community, we need to look no farther.
“Once your flag is placed in the box,” she wrote, “it will be protected until it is acquired to be retired. This box will ensure that the flag that so many brave men and women have fought for will be treated with the utmost respect.
“This box means more than a repurposed newspaper box; it means respect for the flag. Respect for the flag means respect for the people of this glorious country.”
She explained last week how she came up with the idea for her community project.
“When you’re doing your Silver Award project for the Girl Scouts,” Flo said, “you can work on it from sixth grade to about the end of summer of your eighth grade year. I kind of put it off, but then I started having thoughts about all of the flags that needed retired. I decided to find a mailbox or a newspaper box or something of the sort.”
Flo was able to obtain a retired newspaper box late last year and was given permission to place it at Nitro City Hall.
She said the box was installed a few weeks ago, and “a few days later, it already about five or six flags in there, so it seems to be doing pretty well.”
Flo said the Girl Scouts encourage those vying for Silver, Gold and Bronze awards to consider their projects in the long term.
“They hope, with [the projects], they’re able to keep them continuing and prospering,” she said. “I’m hoping this will be a permanent thing.”
“We are grateful for Flo’s generous contribution of the beautiful flag disposal box,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “This box will provide citizens an avenue to retire old or torn American flags. The flags will be delivered to the Nitro Museum and volunteers will remove the stars and donate them to veterans to show appreciation for their service.”
As for learning when she may obtain her Silver Award for the project, Flo said there’s some paperwork to be submitted before she finds out her status. “Once I turn it in, I’m not exactly sure when they’ll tell me, but we’ll have a bridging ceremony with the other Girl Scouts and I’ll find out if I qualified.”
Flo will be a freshman at Nitro High School when school resumes. She is the daughter of Jay and Cassandra Napier.