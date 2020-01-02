Goody's, Peebles retail stores being turned into Gordmans

Apparel and home decor retailer Gordmans is now hiring at nine new store locations in West Virginia. The West Virginia Gordmans stores will open March 3.
Gordmans, which has been delighting shoppers for more than 100 years, is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Goody’s, Peebles and other department store nameplates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.
Gordmans will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the following locations: Buckhannon, Elkins, Grafton, Lewisburg, Logan, Moundsville, New Martinsville, St. Albans and Summersville.
Positions, which vary by store location, include store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and more. Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers, and then visit a job fair. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Grand opening details will be made available in the coming weeks.