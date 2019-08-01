Marketing agency moves across town to newer, bigger facility

For more than a decade, Inside Out Creative has branded and built itself as a go-to, all-in-one source for advertising and marketing solutions for area and regional businesses.
The firm has recently expanded its operating space, relocating from Bridge Road in South Hills to Bullitt Street in downtown Charleston.
Owner Amanda Easter said the move, which was completed in February after months of refurbishing the former Diamond Ice & Coal Company site, seemed a natural and necessary progression.
“I started the business over 11 years ago,” she said, “and it was mainly providing graphic design services and consulting.”
After a couple of years, her husband of 23 years, Jeff Easter, joined her, having done administrative work prior at Inside Out Creative. Another graphic designer came on board; today, the company has five employees.
“Through the years, the services that we’ve offered have evolved,” Jeff said, “along with graphic design and consulting into print management, promotional products, essentially to anything visual. Our customers, we found, wanted a one-stop shop.”
“Keeping them consistent with their branding,” Amanda added.
“We pretty much handle everything start to finish for them,” Jeff said.
With business growth came the need for more space for the “one-stop shop.” “We helped other businesses with their interior and exterior touchpoints, and we really didn’t have the opportunity to do it for ourselves, so it was really exciting to move downtown where we actually had the space to do for ourselves as we had done for all of our clients,” Amanda said.
Jeff said the former location afforded them approximately 1,000 square feet of office space, and the new Inside Out Creative site at 1007 Bullitt St. contains about 1,600 square feet. After approximately three months of remodeling the warehouse-like facility in the erstwhile Diamond Ice & Coal Company, they opened in February.
The new workspace is conducive to their ongoing, evolving daily operations, they agreed.
“As our clients’ needs change, we’ve met the challenge,” Jeff said.
“Whether it’s doing e-blasts or graphic needs that are shared on social media, websites, all digital media,” Amanda said. “It’s very fluid. You can’t just hit a ditto button. You always have to be looking and observing and taking things in, seeing what’s trending.”
“We’re very fluid, in a sense that we have to be, in that every client’s needs are different,” Jeff said.
“We love to help the businesses,” Amanda said, “because that, in turn, is helping them. We get to be Santa Claus when we deliver their marketing materials or even their internal morale — T-shirts for their staff or their outing events or internal communications.
“We play whatever role for them they need for us to play. ... We never know what we’re going to get into from one day to another,” she said. “I love that we can help a single mom start her first business and get her branded, then we’re working with some of the top businesses in our state. ... The diversity is just so much fun.”
For more information about Inside Out Creative, visit iocwv.com, call 304-346-4040 or send email messages to info@iocwv.com