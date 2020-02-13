New Wingate by Wyndham hotel opens in Hurricane

Putnam County’s newest hospitality venue, Wingate by Wyndham, is open and ready for business.
The hotel welcomed its very first guest on Jan. 7.
The hotel, with 99 guest rooms and conference rooms, was expected to bring 25 to 30 permanent jobs.
The hotel was developed by Hurrwynd Hospitality LLC, associated with Putnam County native Allen Bell’s Hospitality Group, LLC.
Asked why he selected Hurricane as the site for his newest development destination, Bell said that Hurricane is home, and he wanted to create something great for the place where his company got its start.
Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said good things usually follow the development of a new hotel, and quality accommodations have long been needed in Putnam County.
“When hotels are built, it’s not guaranteed, but most of the time we’re going to see better restaurants follow,” Edwards said in a previous HD Media story. “The people that stay at those hotels need restaurants, hopefully nice sit-down restaurants. It’s going to be good overall. It’s going to be more convenient bringing people into town.
“Our city has needed a new hotel for years, and, with the recent Valley Park renovations, the timing is impeccable,” the mayor said.
Another hotel just opened last fall in Teays Valley — The Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites is a dual concept hotel, built by Harding Hospitality, also a local company. The Sleep Inn rooms offer the amenities that short-term guests need, while the MainStay Suites caters to extended-stay guests.
The Wingate by Wyndham hotel sits on the property behind the GoMart and Pizza Hut in Hurricane. It offers a fitness center, free breakfast, free Wi-Fi, laundry facilities on site and more. There is also a lobby bar open from 5 until 10 p.m. Learn more at wyndhamhotels.com/wingate/hurricane-west-virginia/ wingate-hurricane/overview.
The new Wingate will have an official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting, sponsored by the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the hotel. Guests can tour the property, sample appetizers and drinks and be entered in giveaway contests.